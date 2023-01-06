ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sand Springs, OK

One dead, two others injured following fire in Sand Springs

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A woman died and two others were injured following a fire in Sand Springs Thursday night, federal agents said.

Firefighters were called to a home on West 61st Street South in Sand Springs just before 11 p.m. Thursday.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said one woman died and two others were taken to the hospital. The conditions of the two taken to the hospital were not immediately known.

Agents said some explosions were heard and they believe it was oxygen bottles.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

