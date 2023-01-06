ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Sky Studios Launches Content Academy & Supports ‘Wicked’; ‘Great British Dig’ Producer Strawberry Blond Staffs Up – Global Briefs

By Max Goldbart
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZYXS_0k5UXpKh00

Sky Studios Launches Content Academy To Support ‘ Wicked

Sky Studios has launched a training program to help students and graduates break into the world of high-end TV and film. The Sky Content Academy has seen twelve people, 75% of whom are based in the surrounding Elstree area, take on year-long paid roles supporting Wicked , the Cynthia Erivo-starring adaptation of the hit play, which comes from Sky Studios sister company Universal Production Services. Students are working in areas such as lighting and rigging. “We are seeing huge global demand for studio space, and with that there is a vital need for talent to fill the ever-growing job market,” said Noel Tovey, MD of Sky Studios Elstree. “We couldn’t be more excited to have our first Content Academy team in place, but this is just the start for us as we look towards becoming a training ground for young, local people.”

‘Great British’ Dig Producer Strawberry Blond Staffs U p

Great British Dig producer Strawberry Blond has expanded, bringing in a Commercial Consultant and Head of Production and promoting Tom Benson-Geddes to Creative Director. Strawberry Blond, which is run by Steve Wynne, said it produced five new series last year, delivering more than 100 episodes including of Channel 4 format Great British Dig and BBC One’s The Live Lounge Show. Isabella Zoltowski, a former WME Head of Television, joins as Commercial Consultant and will forge relationships with international broadcasters and indie partners. Jess Hamilton becomes Head of Production, Strawberry Blond’s first, and has been signed from fellow UK indie Brown Bob, while Benson-Geddes is upped from Head of Development. More hires are incoming from Benson-Geddes, Strawberry Blond said. “Against everything thrown at us last year, we managed to produce over 50 hours of television and still had fun doing it,” said Wynne. “We feel very lucky to be in a position to grow the company in 2023.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Netflix Lands eOne’s ‘They Both Die At The End’ Series Adaptation From ‘Bridgerton’ Creator Chris Van Dusen With Bad Bunny Executive Producing

EXCLUSIVE: In a very competitive situation, with five streamers/networks bidding, Netflix has nabbed a series adaptation of Adam Silvera’s No. 1 New York Times bestselling YA novel They Both Die at the End, I have learned. The project, which hails from Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen, Yellowjackets executive producer Drew Comins and studio eOne as well as music superstar Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, known professionally as Bad Bunny, has received a significant, script-to-series commitment, I hear. It marks Van Dusen’s return to Netflix where he created and served as executive producer/showrunner on the first two seasons of Shondaland’s hit period...
Deadline

‘Silk’ Co-EP Jason Ning Developing ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ Series Adaptation As He Inks Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

EXCLUSIVE: Writer-producer Jason Ning is expanding his relationship with Sony Pictures Television, signing an overall deal with the studio. Ning currently serves as co-executive producer on Silk: Spider Society with Angela Kang, the first in a suite of live-action series being produced by Sony Pictures Television for MGM+ and Amazon Prime Video. He is also currently developing a TV series adaptation of the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and other four novels in Wang DuLu’s Crane Iron Pentalogy, published between 1938 and 1944, which chronicle the struggles of four generations of youxia, a type of ancient Chinese warrior folk hero. Crouching Tiger, Hidden...
Deadline

“Too Many Shows”: AMC Networks Content Chief Dan McDermott Addresses Challenges After Cancellations

After AMC Networks axed a swathe of new content including Demascus, Invitation to a Bonfire and second seasons of Pantheon, Moonhaven and 61st Street, Dan McDermott addressed the challenges facing the television business. McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios, admitted the cost-cutting, which included around $400M in content savings as part of a one-time write-down, had been a “difficult but important process”. “As human behavior continues to evolve, our industry is experiencing an unrivaled period of reflection and correction. Factors including rising inflation, challenging ad market, too many shows, and an over reliance on streaming metrics that don’t necessarily deliver profitability,...
Deadline

8th Annual Native American TV Writers Lab Opens Call For Script Submissions

The Native American Media Alliance, a Native American advocacy organization, in partnership with A+E Networks, US Bank and One Small Planet, announced today they are accepting applications for the 8th Annual Native American TV Writers Lab. The Native American Media Alliance (NAMA) advocates for Native American representation in the entertainment industry. This initiative functions as a resource for industry personnel to work with Native Americans who have an authentic voice for film, television and new media. The Native American Media Alliance is a project of the Barcid Foundation; a non-profit organization that focuses on multimedia programming in indigenous communities. “We are...
Deadline

Writers-Producers Dan Hernandez & Benji Samit Ink Overall Deal With 20th TV Animation & ABC Signature

Writing-producing duo Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, showrunners on Hulu’s adult animated comedy Koala Man, which premieres today, have extended their relationship with 20th Television Animation with a new joint multi-year overall deal at the animation unit as well as sibling ABC Signature for live-action projects. The new pact succeeds duo’s 20th Television overall deal for live-action and animated series. Under the agreement, Hernandez and Samit will develop, write and produce both animated and live-action series for all platforms through their production company, Hermit House. They serve as showrunners on 20th TV Animation’s Koala Man, starring Sarah Snook, Demi Lardner and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Adam Rich Dies: Youngest Child On TV’s ‘Eight Is Enough’ Was 54

Adam Rich, best known for starring in the television drama-comedy Eight Is Enough, has died. He was 54. He died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. No cause of death has been revealed, but no foul play is suspected. The Eight Is Enough series followed the Bradford family, which consisted of eight children. It detailed their life as they date, grow, marry and had children themselves. Rich portrayed Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son. The ABC show, which also starred Dick Van Patten, Lani O’Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve, ran from 1977 to 1981. Rich’s other TV...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”

Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Prince Harry Says He Has “Spent The Last Six Years Trying To Get Through To My Family Privately” Before Going Public With Story In ITV Interview

In the first of a number of interviews promoting new memoir Spare, Prince Harry has said he’s “spent the last six years trying to get through to my family privately” before reaching the point of “fleeing my home country fearing for our lives.” Harry delivered an extraordinary broadside against the “briefings, leakings and plantings” to the press that have come from members of his own Royal Family about him and wife Meghan Markle as a reason for his now going public with first Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan and then the book plus a set of interviews including three in the...
Deadline

Prince Harry’s Much Hyped ‘60 Minutes’ Sit-Down No Ratings Coronation For CBS

Prince Harry courted about 10.52M U.S. viewers for his sit down with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes on Sunday, according to early Nielsen data. The preliminary number can certainly be seen as a win for CBS and for 60 Minutes, which was up 16% from its season-to-date average. But it pales in comparison to the 17.1M people who watched the live broadcast of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, which also aired on CBS, in 2021. It’s fair to note that the couple’s sit down with Oprah was the first time they’d spoken publicly about the experiences that led...
Deadline

Marjorie Taylor Greene Promo Video Removed From Twitter After Dr. Dre’s Copyright Complaint

A video that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted to her Twitter feed, in which she celebrated the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House and her bonds with the new chamber leader, was pulled from the platform after a copyright complaint from Dr. Dre. The spot featured Dre’s hit “Still D.R.E.,” but he told TMZ that it was used without his permission. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he told TMZ. TMZ also posted a cease and desist letter that Dre’s attorney Howard King sent to the congresswoman,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crosses $1.7B Globally, ‘M3GAN’ Scares Up $30M Opening

Whew. After an overall worrisome Christmas corridor for moviegoing, the first full weekend of January is bringing relief for Hollywood and theater owners, thanks to Avatar: The Way of Water and new offering M3GAN, a sci-fi themed horror pic from Universal, Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Avatar 2' Climbs to $189M as Lunar New Year Holiday LoomsWhy Murderous Robotic Doll 'M3GAN' Was Allison Williams' Most "Complicated" Co-Star'M3GAN' Is a Horror Film for the TikTok Generation The Way of Water, which was the lone movie to do big business at the year-end box office, earned a...
Deadline

Montecito Resident Ellen DeGeneres, Sheltering In Place, Posts Video Of Raging Water Beside Her Home: “This Is Crazy!”

With the National Weather Service warning of (caps theirs) “DANGEROUS LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING across southern Santa Barbara county,” Montecito homeowner Ellen DeGeneres put her own exclamation point of sorts on the situation, posting a video of herself with a raging torrent just over her shoulder and in it remarked, “This stream next to our house never flows, ever. It’s probably about nine feet up. It could go another two feet up. We have horses ready to evacuate.” Related Story Stormy Monday: 101 Closed In Multiple Places, Evacuation Order Issued For Montecito As Much Of Southern California Under Flash Flood Warning...
MONTECITO, CA
Deadline

Damar Hamlin Tweets Again: “God Using Me In A Different Way Today”

Damar Hamlin is still hospitalized, but he’s with his Buffalo Bills teammates in spirit. Hamlin fired off a tweet this morning claiming “Nothing I want more than to be running out of that tunnel with my brothers. ” The team is preparing for its first game since Hamlin’s near-fatal injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.   Buffalo takes on the New England Patriots today. Hamlin last tweeted on Saturday night to thank fans for their support. NFL teams have a series of activations to keep Hamlin front and center this weekend, ranging from pregame t-shirt with his No. 3 on them...
BUFFALO, NY
Deadline

Prince Harry, In ‘60 Minutes’ Interview, Says Brother Prince William Shoved Him To The Floor During Argument Over Meghan Markle: “It Was A Pretty Nasty Experience”

Prince Harry, in a 60 Minutes interview tied to the publication of his memoir this week, described an incident in early 2019 when tensions boiled over with Prince William to the point that his brother shoved him and he cut his back as he fell on a dog bowl on the floor. Already, there were tensions over Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, who became a target of the British tabloid media. The confrontation occurred at Harry’s cottage at Kensington Palace. “It was a buildup of frustration, I think, on his part,” Harry told Anderson Cooper. “It was at a time where he was...
Deadline

Peacock Reveals ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4 Cast & It’s A Blast From The Past

Peacock has unveiled the cast for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 and it’s another “Ex-Wives Club.” Some familiar faces from past seasons of RHUGT are returning as well as housewives that are no longer in any franchise. Related Story 'Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Trailer: Tension Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz; Lala Kent Faces Randall Emmett Allegations Related Story Prince Harry's Much Hyped '60 Minutes' Sit-Down No Ratings Coronation For CBS Related Story 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin' Scores Season 2 Renewal At Peacock Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County will make her second Ultimate Girls Trip appearance after her time...
Deadline

‘The Banshees Of Inisherin’ Stars Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson Set For Cinema Vanguard Award At Santa Barbara Film Festival

The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have been tapped to receive the Cinema Vanguard Award at the 38th annual Santa Barbara Film Festival. The prize recognizes artists — primarily actors — who have forged their own path, taking artistic risks and making a significant and unique contribution to film. Past recipients include Benedict Cumberbatch, Carey Mulligan, Laura Dern, Michael B. Jordan, Willem Dafoe, Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Rooney Mara, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Amy Adams, Jean Dujardin, Bérénice Bejo, Nicole Kidman, Peter Sarsgaard, Christoph Waltz, Vera Farmiga, Kristin Scott Thomas, Stanley Tucci and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Deadline

Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin “Thankful” In First Instagram Post Since Collapse: “Keep Praying For Me”

Damar Hamlin has broken his social media silence since collapsing on the field during Monday Night Football. The Buffalo Bills player shared an Instagram post where he showed his gratitude for everyone that has been supporting him. “When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” he shared. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this.” Hamlin continued, “If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep...
Deadline

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Trailer: Tension Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz; Lala Kent Faces Randall Emmett Allegations

Bravo dropped the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 trailer and viewers are in for an explosive season. The cable network also confirmed that the return of the reality series will be on Wednesday, February 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Most of the trailer revolves around the major story of the season — Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz divorcing. The couple got married on the show and now viewers will witness how they move with their lives and start dating other people. Related Story Peacock Reveals 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4 Cast & It's A Blast From The Past Related Story Andy Cohen Says...
Deadline

Deadline

153K+
Followers
41K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy