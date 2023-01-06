ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Central Jersey – REAL or MYTH? Cast Your Vote by Buying These NJ Beers!

This has been a hotly debated topic here in New Jersey for as long as any of us can remember: Does Central Jersey exist? These New Jersey breweries want you to drink on it!. Departed Soles Brewing Company in Jersey City has teamed up with Cypress Brewing company of Edison and Two Ton Brewing Co. in Kenilworth to create two beers to help put the question to a vote - by buying their beer, according to NJ.com.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey

It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
How Many of These Old New Jersey License Plates Do You Remember?

From different colors to different sizes, New Jersey license plates have gone through a lot of changes over the years. Judge me all you want, but I'm not a fan of New Jersey's license plates. The yellow and black clash too much and are plain in comparison to states like New York, whose plates have pretty designs on them. Although there is meaning to the color scheme, which you'll find out about later on, it just doesn't do it for me.
NEW JERSEY STATE
How Do You Dispose Of A Beached Whale In New Jersey?

Sadly, another dead whale just washed up on the beach here at the Jersey Shore, this time in Atlantic City. Some experts say it is due to rough waters and recent storms although Clean Ocean Action was among 5 groups called in to see why six dead whales washed up on our shores in the last 33 days. The last time I checked, whales are pretty good swimmers so pollution seems more likely don't you think?
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ is One of the Luckiest Mega Millions States

By now, you're probably aware that the current Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.1 billion. Many of us will make sure we get a ticket for the drawing, which is held every Tuesday and Friday night at 11. There are some, who will never buy a ticket because they don't believe they have a chance to win. My way of thinking? Someone has to win. Why not me?
GEORGIA STATE
Winning New Jersey Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 Million

As Mega Millions Lottery jackpot fever rages on with a jackpot of over $1 billion, one ticket sold in New Jersey on Friday is worth $1 million. One of the five Mega Millions winning tickets sold on Friday matching all of the white balls 3,20,46.59, and 63, but failing to match the Mega Ball of 13 was sold at a New Jersey deli.
NEW JERSEY STATE
24-year-old Man Shot in Pennsauken, NJ, Friday Afternoon

A 24-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Pennsauken Friday afternoon. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says officers with the Pennsauken Police Department received a shots-fired call just before 4:30 in the area of the 4700 block of Sherwood Terrace. When officers arrived at the scene, they located...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
This Is Why New Jersey Is Obsessed With Guy Fieri

So what is Guy Fieri’s secret sauce? New Jersey is literally obsessed with him. I’ve seen the proof. All we have to do is write about him and our ratings go through the roof. So I did a deep dive into who the hell this Guy really is to figure out why we all want to be his BFF.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Ocean City, NJ, Named One of Best Places To Live In New Jersey

Well, while its a small state, there are tons of great places to call home in the Garden State, including one city right in our backyard. America's greatest family resort was just named one of the best places to live in New Jersey, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the Top 8 places to live in the state by the website nomadlawyer.org.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
