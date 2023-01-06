Read full article on original website
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
Central Jersey – REAL or MYTH? Cast Your Vote by Buying These NJ Beers!
This has been a hotly debated topic here in New Jersey for as long as any of us can remember: Does Central Jersey exist? These New Jersey breweries want you to drink on it!. Departed Soles Brewing Company in Jersey City has teamed up with Cypress Brewing company of Edison and Two Ton Brewing Co. in Kenilworth to create two beers to help put the question to a vote - by buying their beer, according to NJ.com.
This Gorgeous Town Has Been Named The Best To Live In In New Jersey
It's a brand new year in New Jersey. Wouldn't you like to start the year living in the best town to live in in the Garden State?. There are so many amazing towns to call home and raise a family right here in the Garden State, and you would be lucky to live in any of them. But a national publication has singed one of our great towns out and named it the best town to live in New Jersey.
How Many of These Old New Jersey License Plates Do You Remember?
From different colors to different sizes, New Jersey license plates have gone through a lot of changes over the years. Judge me all you want, but I'm not a fan of New Jersey's license plates. The yellow and black clash too much and are plain in comparison to states like New York, whose plates have pretty designs on them. Although there is meaning to the color scheme, which you'll find out about later on, it just doesn't do it for me.
Amazing History and Entertainment at New Jersey’s Oldest Theatre in Edison
John W. Griggs was elected New Jersey Governor, Grover Cleveland (New Jersey Native) was President, Oscar Hammerstein opened the Olympia Theatre, the first theatre to be built in New York City's Times Square district (Wikipedia) and the Edison Valley Playhouse was first established. Yes, this all happened nearly 130 years ago in 1895.
How Do You Dispose Of A Beached Whale In New Jersey?
Sadly, another dead whale just washed up on the beach here at the Jersey Shore, this time in Atlantic City. Some experts say it is due to rough waters and recent storms although Clean Ocean Action was among 5 groups called in to see why six dead whales washed up on our shores in the last 33 days. The last time I checked, whales are pretty good swimmers so pollution seems more likely don't you think?
NJ teachers union backs bereavement to cover all types of pregnancy loss
The state's largest teachers union supports adding benefits for parents who suffer all forms of pregnancy loss — including stillbirths, medically necessary terminations, infertility — as well as adoption challenges and other setbacks affecting would-be parents. Sample contract language amending bereavement benefits was endorsed by the New Jersey...
Can You Help? 18 Unidentified People Found Dead in Southern NJ Since 2000
18 unidentified people have been found dead in South Jersey since the year 2000. These fatalities range from an infant that was only a matter of days old to adults that were well into their 40s and 50s. Their bodies were found along the side of a road or in...
NJ is One of the Luckiest Mega Millions States
By now, you're probably aware that the current Mega Millions jackpot is up to $1.1 billion. Many of us will make sure we get a ticket for the drawing, which is held every Tuesday and Friday night at 11. There are some, who will never buy a ticket because they don't believe they have a chance to win. My way of thinking? Someone has to win. Why not me?
Teen Given CPR After Collapsing During Basketball Game in Hillsborough, NJ
A 15-year-old boy collapsed during a basketball game in Hillsborough Twp., Somerset County over the weekend and required CPR. As scary as it was for the world to watch Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffer cardiac arrest and collapse on the field in the middle of a game, his is not an isolated incident.
Winning New Jersey Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1 Million
As Mega Millions Lottery jackpot fever rages on with a jackpot of over $1 billion, one ticket sold in New Jersey on Friday is worth $1 million. One of the five Mega Millions winning tickets sold on Friday matching all of the white balls 3,20,46.59, and 63, but failing to match the Mega Ball of 13 was sold at a New Jersey deli.
The Oldest Pizzeria in New Jersey Has Been Making Pies For Over 100 Years
Sure, you can have your pizza delivered, but there's something special about getting a slice on a paper plate and sitting in a booth at your favorite pizzeria. I've always been fascinated by the pizza-making process. Isn't cool to take a peek "behind the scenes" and see how the magic...
Man with machete menaces Jewish students in Lakewood, NJ
LAKEWOOD — A man with a machete yelled profanities at a group of students at a Jewish school on Thursday evening. Police were called to the Bais Medrash Torat Chesed Yeshiva on Monmouth Avenue around 8:30 p.m. about a man with a machete standing across 9th Street, according to police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.
24-year-old Man Shot in Pennsauken, NJ, Friday Afternoon
A 24-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Pennsauken Friday afternoon. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says officers with the Pennsauken Police Department received a shots-fired call just before 4:30 in the area of the 4700 block of Sherwood Terrace. When officers arrived at the scene, they located...
This Is Why New Jersey Is Obsessed With Guy Fieri
So what is Guy Fieri’s secret sauce? New Jersey is literally obsessed with him. I’ve seen the proof. All we have to do is write about him and our ratings go through the roof. So I did a deep dive into who the hell this Guy really is to figure out why we all want to be his BFF.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
Ocean City, NJ, Named One of Best Places To Live In New Jersey
Well, while its a small state, there are tons of great places to call home in the Garden State, including one city right in our backyard. America's greatest family resort was just named one of the best places to live in New Jersey, coming in at No. 4 on the list of the Top 8 places to live in the state by the website nomadlawyer.org.
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
How Do Brutal New Jersey Winters Rank Against The Rest Of The Country?
We are bracing for another New Jersey winter, and most of us have been dreading it since the last beach umbrellas got lifted. There is no question that New Jersey was built to be a summer place. Even inland sections thrive in the summer, but by some weird twist of fate, we get some long nasty winters around here. Or do we?
Popular Retailer With New Jersey Locations Set to Close Stores in 2023
While the convenience of online shopping in virtually every area of retail is a time saver, it does have its drawbacks. I'll admit it. I'm an avid Amazon shopper. I open the app, choose my item, and it's usually on my doorstep in less than two days. As online shopping...
