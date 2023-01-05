ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs

Pittsburgh's slim but for weeks seemingly zombielike playoff chances vanished when the Miami Dolphins kicked a late field goal and tacked on a safety to beat the New York Jets. The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the second half of the season digging their way out of a deep hole, but they...
WITF

Jalen Hurts returns from injury, leads Eagles to No. 1 seed in NFC

Philadelphia rebounded from two straight losses behind backup QB Gardner Minshew to clinch the NFC East, the top spot in the conference and home field throughout the playoffs. Jalen Hurts walked into the Linc wearing a Michael Jordan “I’m Back” T-shirt from the former Chicago Bulls’ star’s first unretirement.
WITF

