Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs
Pittsburgh's slim but for weeks seemingly zombielike playoff chances vanished when the Miami Dolphins kicked a late field goal and tacked on a safety to beat the New York Jets. The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the second half of the season digging their way out of a deep hole, but they...
Jalen Hurts returns from injury, leads Eagles to No. 1 seed in NFC
Philadelphia rebounded from two straight losses behind backup QB Gardner Minshew to clinch the NFC East, the top spot in the conference and home field throughout the playoffs. Jalen Hurts walked into the Linc wearing a Michael Jordan “I’m Back” T-shirt from the former Chicago Bulls’ star’s first unretirement.
Jalen Hurts refuses day off after NFC East champ Eagles clinch bye
With a division title clinched, a bye week ahead, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni essentially called for a snow day: Everyone stay home on Monday. Players and coaches, rest up. There’s a potentially lengthy postseason grind ahead. No thanks, Jalen Hurts said. The Pro Bowl QB asked Sirianni right after...
