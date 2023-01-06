Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Apple devices trigger false calls for winter rescues in Minnesota
The day after Christmas, just before 5:30 p.m., the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call with an automated voice, saying, "The owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash and is not responding to their phone.”. The call proceeded to give the latitude and longitude coordinates...
voiceofalexandria.com
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Sgt. Jesse Grabow, from the Minnesota State Patrol, has another installment of "Ask Trooper." Question: I was driving on the freeway during the worst part of a recent storm. Just had a question—are people supposed to use their emergency flashers when they are driving? So many cars on the freeway were, and it made it impossible to tell if someone was actually stopped or moving slowly (also, if they changed lanes, there was no way to tell). I was having trouble seeing anyway, and this made it worse. Is this something they teach in drivers’ education these days?
Woman who washed ashore on Lake Michigan identified 25 years later
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - On Oct. 27, 1997, a woman's body washed ashore on Lake Michigan, and officials announced that after 25 years, they have identified the woman. The woman has been identified as Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, who was 26 years old when she went missing. In 1997, Michigan State Police responded to the 4000 block of Fox Farm Road in Manistee County after receiving reports of a deceased and unclothed woman who washed up on the Lake Michigan Shoreline.Police say there was nothing to identify the woman by except for one earring.MSP had sent out broadcast messages to...
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
These counties have the most fatal traffic accidents in ND
STACKER — Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this […]
MN and ND Farmers Cheer Game Changing John Deere Agreement
A year ago I wrote about how unworkable warranty restrictions were seriously undermining John Deere's longstanding relationship with American farmers. Legally so for some like North Dakota's own Forest River Farms. Forest River Farms in Forest River, North Dakota, asked for a trial by jury and wants the court to...
redlakenationnews.com
All Minnesota workers could take paid leave under DFL plan
Alyshia Jackson bent to wring out her sopping mop and then with broad strokes, swooshed it across the concrete floor of a St. Paul apartment building lobby. It's the sort of movement that caused complications in the weeks after her gallbladder removal surgery in September, forcing her to take more time off work to heal. The small-business owner and single mother is still catching up on credit card debt she accumulated.
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
leisuregrouptravel.com
3 Days of Things to Do in Central Minnesota
Throughout the Minnesota region, explore a land of unspoiled lakes and small towns with busy main streets, museums and historic sites, shopping and dining. Join us for plenty of fresh air and outdoor options, from a scenic lake cruise to charming gardens. Discover the culture of an early Native American tribe inhabiting the area and learn more about some names you know and some you don’t.
PEE-EW! These are the Three Smelliest Towns in Minnesota
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes has some of the most beautiful and majestic spots to call home in the entire United States. Anyone who lives in the Boundary Waters area can attest to that. But it's also home to a few notable exceptions, that for one reason or another,...
Blood Trail Through Woods Leads Wisconsin Police To Suspect
The man is now faces multiple charges, including fleeing/eluding.
knopnews2.com
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
This Nebraska County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
voiceofalexandria.com
Home receives extensive damage in fire over the weekend in Ida Township
(Ida Township, MN)--The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a fire took place over the weekend in Douglas County. The fire was reported Saturday afternoon at 926 Arrowwood Drive Northwest in Ida Township. According to the report, Elisabeth Ogrim called to report her attached garage was on fire. Upon arrival, an officer with the Alexandria Police Department reported that the garage was fully engulfed in flames.
How Often Do I Need To Rake The Snow Off My Roof In Minnesota?
It's nice not to have snow in the forecast for the next few days, it should help with the clean-up and snow-removal efforts that homeowners and cities are dealing with. Since we received more than a foot of snow the last few days, and it blew around you might have noticed that your roof is FULL of snow, so how do you know when you should rake your roof off of all that excess snow?
There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home
Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
Cute & Chubby Minnesota Bear Cubs Caught On Trail Camera Before Taking It Down
Sometimes you just need to see something that will make you smile. This might do the trick. The Voyageurs Wolf Project up in Northern Minnesota recently shared a video of some bear cubs playing with each other along a trail. Then they decided to turn their attention to the camera that was watching them.
This Wisconsin County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
