Roosevelt Boulevard, Ending in Bucks County, to See $78 Million in Upgrades to Improve Safety

A major road that ends in Bucks County will soon see upgrades that will make driving on it much safer for all travelers. Mike DeNardo wrote about the upgrades for KYW Newsradio.

Roosevelt Boulevard will soon see $78 million worth of upgrades made to the road. Ending in Bensalem, the road is regularly used by locals to travel in and out of Philadelphia.

Improvements at 45 intersections will make for easier driving for all.

This is bound to make the road safer for Bucks County residents who take the road every day.

