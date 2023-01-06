Lahaska Restaurant Kicks Off the New Year with BBQ Brunch Every Sunday

Image via Holy Que Smokehouse

A Bucks County barbecue restaurant is kicking off the new year with special brunch options beginning this weekend.

Holy ‘Que Smokehouse, located at 5788 Lower York Road in Lahaska, is welcoming the new year with the official launch of brand-new BBQ Brunch, held every Sunday from 12 – 4 PM (or until sold out), kicking off on Jan. 8.

The restaurant has been offering all the Texas-style favorites to Bucks County eaters for two years, from brisket to pulled pork and brats. Owner Tom Peters is a self-taught pitmaster whose passion for Texas BBQ was born during a trip to Austin in 2014. He has been working on improving his craft for six years before opening Holy ‘Que Smokehouse in 2020.

Pitmaster Tom Peters and team are serving up a host of imaginative, mouthwatering brunch dishes such as Pulled Pork Pancakes prepared with buttermilk pancakes topped with pulled pork and served with Vermont maple syrup, Biscuits & Gravy composed of buttermilk biscuits smothered in country sausage gravy,and much more, in addition to complimentary Mimosa’s, Bloody Mary’s, seasonal cocktails, and variety of beer.

Learn more about the new menu options at Holy ‘Que Smokehouse.