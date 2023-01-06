Green Family Foundation and Firstrust Bank Call for Submissions for Annual College Scholarship Program

Image via iStock.

The deadline to participate in the 2023 the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program is Mar. 1.

The Daniel B. & Florence E. Green Foundation (“The Green Family Foundation”) and Firstrust Bank are now accepting submissions for the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program. It will award college-bound high school seniors with two-year academic scholarships totaling $360,000.

Students attending a four-year college or university are eligible to receive two-year awards ranging from $10,000–$25,000 toward their first two years of college. Those attending a community college are eligible to receive awards ranging from $5,000–$10,000.

Legacy of Educational Support

“The Green Family Foundation and Firstrust are elated to provide support for regional high school students to pursue higher education through scholarships from the Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program,” said Richard J. Green, Trustee of the Foundation and Executive Chairman of Firstrust.

“For 54 years, we’ve remained committed to upholding the legacy of my grandfather, Firstrust’s founder, who always encouraged students to pursue their education and fulfill their dreams. And this year, we’re excited to increase the award amount per scholarship and expand the duration of the award to benefit students’ first two years of education so that we can provide more substantial support to promising students to pursue their goals of creating a better future for themselves and their community.”

Eligibility

Those eligible to apply for the Samuel A. Green Scholarship are:

High school graduating seniors from a public, private, parochial or charter school

Home-schooled students

Technical school graduates

GED recipients

All must be planning to become full-time student at a community or four-year, not-for-profit, accredited college or university.

The Samuel A. Green Scholarship is available only to legal U.S. residents or citizens living or attending school within the Greater Philadelphia or Lehigh Valley areas.

Applicants already attending college or who are at least 30 years old as of March 1, 2023, will not be considered.

Ineligible are employees, officers or directors of the Green Family Foundation or Firstrust Bank, its subsidiaries, affiliates, donors, distributors, advertising and promotion agencies, family members (defined as spouses, children, parents, siblings and in-laws) or persons living in the household of any of the above, or anyone who may become an employee of the Green Family Foundation or Firstrust or such subsidiaries, affiliates, donors, distributors, and advertising and promotion agencies after submitting their application.

Applying for the Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program

Students must submit an essay of 300 words or less that answers the question: “How will you use your college education to assist you in making a substantial impact in your community?”

Based on the submitted essays, the top 100 applicants will be selected as semi-finalists. Semi-finalists will then need a letter of reference to attest to their demonstrated leadership, along with a copy of a high school transcript.

Students must apply online. Essays must be submitted on or before March 1, 2023. Only one essay per student may be submitted. Semi-finalists will be notified in late March 2023, and winners will be notified in early May 2023.

For more information, visit the website of the Green Family Foundation/Samuel A. Green Scholarship.

