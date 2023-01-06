Four Tips to Shift Your Career Right Now

Image via iStock.

While pivoting your career might appear difficult during a shift in the economy, it can actually be advantageous. Here’s what experts told GoBankingRates.com on the steps you would need to take to make that pivot.

1. Look for training opportunities

Some companies looking to fill positions are more than willing to train employees. Many major tech giants offer training programs online that can help you earn a certification.

2. Be open-minded

Even if a certain field, like tech, isn’t your strong suit don’t be closed off to the idea that you can learn new skills.

3. Transferrable Skills

Your professional skill set is important to continue building your career. Transferable skills stay with you even when you change industries. Experts also advise tailoring your resume to emphasize those transferrable skills and use active verbs.

4. Network with people in fields you’re considering

Networking is a great way to get your foot in the door. If you’re considering changing industries talk to professionals who can give you shadowing opportunities. Connect with people who can also help you in your journey and be a mentor to you.

