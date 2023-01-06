ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

This Bucks County High School Football Player was Named One of the Mini Max Award Winners of the 2022 Season

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44K7F3_0k5UWUJR00
Image via Neshaminy Football

A Bucks County football player has recently been awarded for his skills on the field, and he plans on taking his career even further.

Nicholas Buchys, a senior and Neshaminy High School and a member of the school’s football team, was recently named one of the 55 Mini Max Award Winners in Pennsylvania for the 2022 football season.

“This prestigious award is given through the Maxwell Football Club of Pennsylvania and is one of many honors he has earned during his time playing for the Skins,” the school district said online.

With a PA Ranking of 131, Buchys has been an essential member of the team since he joined. His latest achievement is just proof of his excellence in the sport.

Buchys will be graduating from the Langhorne high school in June. He has committed to playing football and attending the US Military Academy at West Point after he graduates.

Learn more about Buchys and his football career at Max Preps.

Comments / 0

Related
vista.today

West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns

City Buns, a creative bakery that opened last September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
WEST CHESTER, PA
WGAL

Delays ease on I-76 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — There were severe delays Monday morning on I-76 in Philadelphia. Related video above: Pa. crash stats. There were long backlogs on I-76 eastbound between exits 339, 340A, 340B US-1 and Exit 342 US-30 Girard Ave. However, delays have eased and by Monday afternoon traffic had returned to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief

With days to go before he takes office, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro continued to fill his cabinet on Monday, naming a suburban Philadelphia school superintendent to run the state Department of Education. The Democrat picked Dr. Khalid N. Mumin, who most recently served as superintendent of the Lower Merion school district in Montgomery County, as his […] The post Shapiro taps suburban Philly superintendent for education chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

October, November and December: Central Bucks School District under fire, political careers of Mastriano and Oz on ice

A Pennsylvania American Civil Liberties Union complaint alleges discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community in the Central Bucks School District, prompting an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights. New Hope-Solebury School District launches a capital campaign to build its first-ever stadium complex. In other campaign...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA

Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
READING, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy