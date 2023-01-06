The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce invites you to their monthly Community Coffee tomorrow morning from 8 am to 9 am at the Buena Vista Community Center. The BV Chamber says the Community Coffee provides an opportunity to be connected with a larger sense of community and the shared goal of bettering the place we all live, work and play. Hear updates from community leaders on current issues and challenges facing the business community.

