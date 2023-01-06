Read full article on original website
Tuesday, January 10th Weather
Mostly sunny and breezy today ahead of a system that will bring snow to the mountains tonight through Thursday morning. Moderate accumulations are expected along he Divide. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 51. Look for an overnight low of 29. The San Luis Valley will see...
Monday, January 9th Weather
Mostly sunny and breezy to begin the week. Winds will be out of northwest at 15 to 20 mph. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 47. Look for an overnight low of 29. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 41, a low of 21.
Sunday, January 8th Weather
Mostly sunny skies and mild conditions continue. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 47. Look for an overnight low of 21. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 41, a low of 11. Leadville and Fairplay will warm up to 33 with a low of...
Weekend Avalanche Claims Two Lives Near Winter Park
An avalanche killed two people on snowmobiles near Winter Park on Saturday. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the two snowmobilers were buried in the avalanche on the east face of Mount Epworth. One of the riders was located and CPR was performed, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
You’re Invited to Community Coffee in Buena Vista
The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce invites you to their monthly Community Coffee tomorrow morning from 8 am to 9 am at the Buena Vista Community Center. The BV Chamber says the Community Coffee provides an opportunity to be connected with a larger sense of community and the shared goal of bettering the place we all live, work and play. Hear updates from community leaders on current issues and challenges facing the business community.
Lake County Searching for Parks & Rec Director
Lake County is now accepting applications for the new position of Parks, Recreation and Open Space Director. This position will be responsible for overseeing the budget, programming, planning, and administrative work necessary to provide community recreation programs, facilities and open spaces to the Lake County community. Applicants should email their...
City of Salida Has Questions About Affordable Housing
The City of Salida has launched a community survey asking residents questions about affordable housing and changing Salida’s form of government from a Statutory Rule system to a Home Rule system. The City says that council members and staff want to know your opinion, and your responses will help...
Fremont County Sheriff Warning Public About a Police Impersonator
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a police impersonator who recently stopped a driver on Colorado 115. The suspect is described as a young, white man between 20 and 30 years old with reddish hair styled in a mullet. His has a thin mustache and was wearing a backward ball cap, sunglasses, a ballistic vest over a long-sleeved gray shirt and dark pants. The suspect’s vehicle is a gray Dodge Charger with red and blue lights on the visor.
Teller County Sheriff’s Office Identify Father and Son in Florrisant Murder-Suicide
The Teller County Sheriff’s Office has provided an update on two people found dead in Florissant. A murder-suicide was determined after a father and son were found dead last week. The Sheriff’s Office was notified that a father had missed his court ordered exchange on the night of January 4th. Deputies began searching for the child and father throughout the night.
