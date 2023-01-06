ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Meridian Bank House of the Week: Scenic Converted Barn in Riegelsville

By John Fey
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HVtb7_0k5UW12r00
Image via EveryHome.com

A covered barn in a natural area of Bucks County has recently gone up for sale, and it is a very unique dwelling.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XxScW_0k5UW12r00

.

Originally built in 2000, the home sits on beautiful farmland in a very scenic part of Bucks County.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtjYr_0k5UW12r00

.

The den can be closed off from the rest of the upstairs space by means of sliding barn doors.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THThY_0k5UW12r00

.

With five bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and spacious rooms throughout the property, the estate is the perfect spot for large families and those looking to host memorable parties.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHj4d_0k5UW12r00

.

The newly built detached garage also includes a guest apartment with kitchen and bath entry to the home begins with tall glass doors and ceilings nearly two stories tall.

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C11iX_0k5UW12r00

.

Read and see more of this house at 845 Spring Hill Road in Riegelsville, listed for $5,999,000, on EveryHome.com.

Check out BUCKSCO Today’s previous Houses of the Week here.

Comments / 0

Related
6abc Action News

Fire destroys home in Montgomery Township, Pa.

MONTGOMERY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire destroyed a single-family house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Flames broke out around 1 a.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of Greenbriar Road in Montgomery Township. Officials say the fire seemed to originate from a two-story garage and then spread to the house. Firefighters were...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
jerseydigs.com

125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey

A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Mack Trucks Historical Museum in Allentown Pennsylvania

The Mack Museum is housed in a former Mack Trucks testing facility. A full-scale Mack truck motor is displayed to show visitors how the giant trucks work. The Mack Museum also has an exhibit with many memorabilia, including a toy truck and a replica of the 1905 Mack truck. The...
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World

Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA

Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
READING, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy