Meridian Bank House of the Week: Scenic Converted Barn in Riegelsville

Image via EveryHome.com

A covered barn in a natural area of Bucks County has recently gone up for sale, and it is a very unique dwelling.

.

.

Originally built in 2000, the home sits on beautiful farmland in a very scenic part of Bucks County.

.

.

The den can be closed off from the rest of the upstairs space by means of sliding barn doors.

.

.

With five bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and spacious rooms throughout the property, the estate is the perfect spot for large families and those looking to host memorable parties.

.

.

The newly built detached garage also includes a guest apartment with kitchen and bath entry to the home begins with tall glass doors and ceilings nearly two stories tall.

.

.

Read and see more of this house at 845 Spring Hill Road in Riegelsville, listed for $5,999,000, on EveryHome.com.

Check out BUCKSCO Today’s previous Houses of the Week here.