Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ever Forward ship owners to pay $676,200 for Chesapeake oyster bar restorationDoug StewartBaltimore, MD
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
5 Unusual Facts About BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersLandover Hills, MD
Related
Maryland Weather: Clear and cold Tuesday morning
BALTIMORE -- Tuesday sees a very chilly start with temps in the low-to-mid 30s across the Baltimore area. Some might see frost in the morning as they head out. Highs will reach the upper 40s to near 50 Tuesday, with lows in the 20s and 30s for tonight.Plenty of mid level clouds today as an upper level disturbance approaches from the northwest. Otherwise dry and seasonable. The weather looks quiet through mid-week with dry weather expected through Wednesday. Clouds return again Wednesday afternoon ahead of a week system moving across the Midwest. Light rain as possible across northern and western part of the state Wednesday night. Rain chances are expected Thursday afternoon and Thursday night associated with a strong airflow pressure and associated with a cold front moving through. Friday morning will see some rain across the mid Atlantic. It could be some snow in the higher elevations in the mountains out west, but all rain in central Maryland, which could linger from Friday into Saturday morning before high-pressure returns early next week in time for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Maryland Weather: Gray, chilly start to Monday
BALTIMORE -- It's a gray, damp and chilly start to Monday morning, with showers ahead of sunrise. The Baltimore area will see temperatures start in the upper 30s and reach the mid-40s by the afternoon. It's a mostly sunny but chilly start to the week.Mainly dry weather is in the forecast through mid-week. There will be periods of sunshine, but clouds will likely remain persistent through the week as upper-level disturbances pass over the area. Temperatures stay seasonably average for the next several days with only a day of possible showers midweek. Highs will top out near 50 on Tuesday and Wednesday. The next disturbance approaches the area Wednesday with a chance of showers, mainly across Western Maryland during the evening hours.
wmar2news
What happened to my flake chances tonight?
For some of you, I'm sure you noticed a snow icon for your Sunday evening a couple of days ago... and we are finally here and so far nothing. The clouds have built-in and the rain is still absent. What happened?? Well, the models progressively kept pushing farther south. Which gives a lot of the juices to our friends in the south. As show in the Futurecast model below.
Maryland Weather: Cool temps and showers expected Sunday
BALTIMORE - Expect temperatures the 20s & 30s during the morning.Sunday late afternoon and evening could see some showers pass through, but everything should shape up by late Monday. Higher elevations could see you switch over from rain to snow. Monday shaping up better with highs in the upper 40s. Tuesday highs will be in the 50s with a nice stretch of days ahead.Into the next 7 days, we will see both average and above average temps for January with a mostly dry forecast.
foxbaltimore.com
WEATHER ALERT| Wintry mix moves into Maryland Sunday night
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated January 7, 11 p.m.) A weather alert is posted for Sunday night through Monday morning as a wintry mix moves into Maryland. Sunday will start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s before reaching the 40s by the afternoon. Cloud coverage will increase ahead of the next weather-maker.
Maryland Weather: Sunny & Dry To Start The Weekend
BALTIMORE -- Temperatures are starting to decline as winds switch to the west and north. Highs closer to average today and in the 40s. Decreasing clouds throughout the afternoon will lead to a cooler evening ahead. This will allow temperatures to fall going into Sunday morning. Expect the 20s & 30s for startups.Sunday late afternoon and evening could see some showers pass through, but everything should shape up by late Monday.Bouncing back to average by the weekend with temps returning to the 40s.Into the next 7 days, we will see both average and above average temps for January with a mostly dry forecast.
wmar2news
Recapping the blizzard of 1996
BALTIMORE — 27 years ago, a storm began to drop a heavy amount of snow over the Mid-Atlantic over a 3 day period. From when it started snowing on the afternoon hours of January 6th until the morning of January 8th, Baltimore saw 22 inches of snow with areas in Carroll county even seeing 30 inches of snow.
'Winter Isn't Canceled': Big Weather Change Ahead For Northeast, Forecasters Say
The unseasonably warm weather that the Northeast has been experiencing isn't here to stay. Or as Jersey Shore meteorologist Steve DiMartino put it: "Winter isn't canceled." The winter warmup isn't unusual, DiMartino said, noting weather typically swings from one extreme to the other. And a colder weather is on the...
Wbaltv.com
Why the Baltimore-based Charmery ice cream shop closed in Federal Hill
The owners of The Charmery thought they had cornered the Federal Hill ice cream market when they opened their walk-up window location on Cross Street in June 2020. Video above: The Charmery celebrates its ninth anniversary in Baltimore (August 2022) However, within months of the popular Baltimore scoop shop's launch,...
'No squeegee zones' go into effect in high-traffic areas of Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- After years of concern and a deadly shooting in the summer, Baltimore City is enforcing a squeegee ban in six high-traffic areas starting Tuesday.For years people complained about squeegee workers and how unsafe their practice was, especially when it became tied to the fatal shooting of Timothy Reynolds, a man who allegedly confronted a group of workers wielding a baseball bat last July. A 15-year-old boy is charged with the shooting. The intersection at Light and Conway Streets where the shooting happened is just one of the six areas in the city that will now be deemed as a...
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Eldersburg, MD
Eldersburg is a small, unincorporated community in Carroll County, Maryland, home to about 30,418 residents. Despite being a relatively smaller town, it offers a pleasant change of scenery, especially for those who need a break from the busy metropolitan life. Since it’s located less than an hour from Baltimore, it...
foxbaltimore.com
A major concert is coming to Baltimore... but who is it?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A major concert is coming to Baltimore, and speculation is growing as to who it is. The concert will be held at M&T Bank Stadium. The date and time have not been announced yet. Baltimore City and state officials will announce the details of the concert...
Three Silver Spring Restaurants to be Part of Winter Restaurant Week
Three Silver Spring restaurants will participate in the Winter Restaurant Week sponsored by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, which runs from Jan. 16–22. During the event, participating restaurants offer fixed-price three-course lunch and dinner menus. Typically, the prices for the meals are lower than the regular prices on...
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
'It's very inconvenient': Riders frustrated about canceled free Charm City Circulator bus
BALTIMORE -- It has been eight days since riders caught Baltimore's free bus service, the Charm City Circulator. Some commuters say they've been left waiting at their stops without a head's up. Gerry Martin told WJZ he catches a ride on the Charm City Circulator on Lombard Street every day,But lately, he's been having to ride CityLink buses instead, seeing zero Circulator buses running for days."It's very inconvenient, because [the Circulator is] free," Martin said.When he learned it was because service has been canceled since Dec. 30, he was frustrated there wasn't even notice at any of the stops. Malik Jackson...
Wbaltv.com
BARCS has special pup named 'Intrepid' looking for a new forever home
Joining us now with a pet looking for a new forever home is Bailey Deacon from BARCS animal shelter and rescue in Baltimore. She has a special dog named 'Intrepid' a female mixed breed in studio and has more on some of BARCS upcoming events.
98online.com
Maryland Perspectives: Baltimore’s Lunar Night Cultural Festival
Baltimore’s first Lunar Night Cultural Festival is a weekend-long, family-friendly waterfront event that showcases Lunar New Year celebrated by millions across the globe. The event spotlights Asian art, food and culture with traditional performances at West Shore Parl on January 21st. Co-Founder of the event Yumin Gow and Events Manager for the Baltimore Waterfront Partnership Melody Thomas talk about how the event was put together, spotlights some of the artists and gives details on how you can attend.
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: The next chapter of Lexington Market
From the waterfront to the heart of downtown, 11 TV Hill takes a look at what's breathing new life into decades-old Baltimore City spaces. Paul Ruppert, CEO of Lexington Market, shares what's part of the market's next chapter.
Comments / 1