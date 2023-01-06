ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WOLF

New "comfort food" restaurant opens in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa, (WOLF) — A new restaurant is coming to Wilkes-Barre and FOX56 got a chance to get a sneak peek inside Seasoned and learn more about what's on the menu there. We're told they specialize in many types of comfort food ranging from seasoned hens, pasta, and desserts.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
iheart.com

This Is Florida's Best Barbecue Joint

Barbecue cooking is true Southern cuisine, but that doesn't mean any states outside of the region don't know how to do it. In fact, it's probably one of the most enduring Southern culinary styles, and that's not including all the different ways to approach slow-cooked meat. You can find a barbecue restaurant in every state, including far-flung places like Alaska and Hawaii.
FLORIDA STATE
Lite 98.7

Iconic Home Supply Chain Closing 115 Stores Including 3 In Upstate NY

Chances are you have some of this legendary store's products in your home right now. With progress comes many great things that do make life easier. For example, the convenience of online shopping and huge big box stores like Walmart do make life easier in many ways. That said, with progress, sometimes the businesses we have relied on for years and that served us so well become a casualty of that progress.
ONEONTA, NY
Outsider.com

Beloved Black Bear Dies in Pennsylvania Car Crash

A black bear that became famous by making a New York park its home has died from injuries sustained in a car collision in Pennsylvania. The two-year-old 150-pound male made headlines last May when people spotted it hanging out in a tree inside Albany’s Washington Park. A giant crowd gathered with wildlife workers shot it with a tranquilizer, loaded it into a truck, and sent it to live in the Catskill mountains.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years

Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
PARAMUS, NJ
Kristen Walters

Well-known discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Michigan

A well-known discount supermarket chain with hundreds of stores throughout the country recently opened another new grocery store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Michigan residents now have another option when it comes to saving money on groceries. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi recently opened its newest Michigan supermarket location in Hudsonville.
HUDSONVILLE, MI
iheart.com

9 CT Recreational/Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Open Today

Connecticut has now joined 20 states in allowing the use of recreational cannabis. Retails sales of pot starts today, Tuesday 1.10.23. There will be nine locations throughout the state with more on the horizon. People aged 21 and older will be able to buy up to a quarter of an...
CONNECTICUT STATE

