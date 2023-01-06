Pedestrian struck, killed by train in Suffolk: Police
SUFFOLK, Va. - A man is dead after police say he was struck by a train.
Around 11:12 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of an accidental death where a train struck a pedestrian trespassing on the railroad tracks in the 100 block of Hall Avenue.
The pedestrian was found to be a 24-year-old man from Suffolk, according to police.
There are no further details to release at this time.
