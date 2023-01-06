Read full article on original website
‘Ginny & Georgia‘ Season 2 Debuts At No. 1 On Netflix Top 10 TV Chart; ’Glass Onion’ Rises To No. 5 On Most Popular Films List
Ginny & Georgia is at the top of the Netflix English-language TV charts for the week of January 2 to January 8. Season 2 of the family dramedy debuted on January 5, managing to rack up an impressive 180.47M hours viewed in the first few days of release. That’s a pretty stellar figure for the series, considering the debut numbers for some of Netflix’s heavy hitters like Monster/Dahmer (196.2M hours) and Bridgerton (193.02M hours). The season debuted ahead of Emily in Paris Season 3, which had 117.6M hours viewed in its first week, as well as The Watcher and Season...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
2023 Directors Guild of America TV and Documentary Nominations: ‘Severance,’ ‘Station Eleven,’ and More
The Directors Guild of America rolled out the first round of nominations for their annual awards, consisting of the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Television, Commercials, and Documentary categories for projects from 2022. Tomorrow, the guild will announce its full film nominations, including its lauded First Feature. Apple TV+’s “Severance” and HBO Max’s “Station Eleven” have proven to be popular in the Drama Series and Limited Series categories, respectively, while the rest of the categories contain a variety of shows and films. The DGA Awards are voted on by over 18,000 members of the guild. The 2022 nominees include TV series broadcast between...
