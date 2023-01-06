Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Eyeing a rain and snowmaker
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty showers will blow in later this week. This system will also bring in some snow by Friday. The next couple of days will be calm compared to the end of the week. You’ll see temperatures climb to the 50s and 60s. A few scattered showers will develop on Wednesday. It’s not an all-day event, just mainly scattered around the region.
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Breaking Down The Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a seasonably cold day across the Commonwealth as we watch a couple of systems for the weekend. As this happens, I’m watching the potential for a much bigger storm system later next week into the following weekend. The system moving in on Saturday...
WKYT 27
Kentucky deputies searching for owner of valuable train set
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County deputies are searching for the owner of some missing trains. Hundreds of pieces of a novelty train set are sitting in evidence at the sheriff’s office while deputies try to figure out who owns them. Officials say the trains could be worth quite a lot of money.
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s E-911 dispatch is responding faster to calls. In September, we reported that from January to mid-September, there were more than 1,000 calls with ring times longer than two minutes. Director Jonelle Patton pointed to staffing shortages as part of the issue. At the time,...
wbontv.com
Out of town couple loses pup while stopped at Buc-ees in Richmond
One passenger on a trip destined from Michigan to Florida today derailed the plans for an uneventful journey. Jake, a 6 month old boxer, escaped his leash while his family was stopped at the Madison County Buc-ee’s location and ran off around 10 Monday morning. He was seen around 4 hours later on a farm nearby the area.
Girl Scout Cookie season in full swing in Kentucky
The cookie cargo has arrived! The Girl Scouts of Kentucky Wilderness Road are back to selling their famous snacks.
WKYT 27
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Lexington Monday morning. It happened around 11 a.m. on South Limestone, near the Prall Street intersection. According to police, the pedestrian had stepped out onto the road before being hit. They say the incident is being investigated...
WKYT 27
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
WKYT 27
Lexington man working to preserve Victorian-era home after wall collapse
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Victorian-era home in the heart of downtown Lexington was condemned last month after a brick wall began to collapse. Now, the homeowner is fighting to save a slice of history. For more than 20 years, Art Mize has called an 1890′s victorian era house along...
Over $25K of copper wiring, tools stolen in Estill County
The perpetrators had allegedly cut the copper wire that had been run by the contractor and had cut into a cargo trailer that contained several $1,000 worth of tools.
WKYT 27
Two shooting victims found at Lexington gas station
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men are in the hospital after being shot in Lexington overnight Monday. Police say the victims were found at the Marathon on West New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road around 12:30 a.m. The men were rushed to the hospital. Police could not give information...
WKYT 27
Lexington FD investigates garage fire on
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a garage fire. The fire broke out on Della Drive, just off Versailles Road at around 1:00 Saturday morning. Crews responded to a call of smoke in the area. When they arrived, they found the fire was taking place in...
fox56news.com
Lexington’s Catholic Action Center in need of sandwiches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Catholic Action Center is in desperate need of sandwiches to continue serving those who need food. Since December, The Catholic Action Center has gone through more than 4,000 sandwiches being served to guests, daily walk-ups, and those housed in hotels during the last winter weather plan activation.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate early morning stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a stabbing that happened early Sunday morning. Officers say that the victim walked into a Speedway on South Limestone at around 3:45 AM and was found with non-life-threatening injuries. First responders took him to the hospital. The victim is expected to recover.
WKYT 27
Man dead after Woodford County crash
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Woodford County. According to Versailles police, officers were sent around 3:15 Monday afternoon to a crash on Old Frankfort Pike near Woodlake Road. Police say a vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree. The coroner...
WKYT 27
WATCH | New agreement could restore benefits for Eric Conn victims
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lexington E-911 call times improve. WATCH | Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant. A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant. Updated: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST.
WKYT 27
Student hit by car near Madison County high school
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A 17-year-old girl was hit by a car Between downtown Richmond and Madison Central High School Monday afternoon. Richmond police say it happened on North Second Street between Moberly Avenue and Walnut Street around 2:00 p.m. The Madison County School District confirmed that the victim is...
WTVQ
KU, LG&E closing all business offices by end of 2024
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Citing a decline in walk-ins, Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas & Electric are shuttering all business offices by the end of 2024. The businesses have 26 offices combined. Closures are expected to come in phases, and you’re able to check which offices are still open at any given time at lge-ku.com/payment.
WKYT 27
Lexington Fire Department shares importance of health and safety on the job
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month, and firefighters here in Lexington are already working on improving their health and safety at all times. The Lexington Fire Department prides themselves on safety training. Major Derek Roberts has been in firefighter for nearly 18 years. Throughout those 18...
WKYT 27
Prosecutors plan to retry woman accused of murdering husband
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Prosecutors plan to retry a woman accused of murdering her husband in Lexington, according to the Herald Leader. Carol Hignite’s trial ended with a hung jury in December. She was charged with murder, knowingly abusing or neglecting an elderly person and arson. Prosecutors say Hignite...
Comments / 0