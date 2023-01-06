Effective: 2023-01-10 09:44:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Winds have lowered below criteria and we will be allowing the advisory to expire at the top of the hour. Winds are expected to increase in these same areas again on Wednesday.

2 HOURS AGO