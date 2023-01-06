Read full article on original website
KTUL
Family pleads for answers after Sand Springs teen dies from gunshot wound
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A Sand Springs family wants to know what led up to their 18-year-old son's death. The Sand Springs Police Department said Matthew Levi Smith died around 10:30 p.m. on December 28, 2022. "He was caring," said a family member. "He was just this happy 18-year-old...
Police: 12-year-old in custody for stabbing death of brother
A community is mourning the loss of a child who was allegedly murdered by his sister.
KTUL
Man arrested after stealing cigarettes, running from officers on bike, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man after he stole cigarettes and assaulted a clerk at a gas station in south Tulsa before fleeing from officers on a bike, police say. TPD says it responded to a convenience store near 71st and Riverside for an...
abc17news.com
12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say
A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police. The child is being held in a Tulsa juvenile detention facility, according to a Tulsa Police news release. Officers responded to a stabbing late Thursday night, the release said. When officers arrived,...
Suspected Drunken Driver Arrested After Allegedly Crashing Into Tulsa QuikTrip
Police have arrested a suspected drunken driver who allegedly crashed into the front of a Tulsa QuikTrip. Police say the crash happened just after 2 am. on Tuesday near East 41st Street and South Peoria Avenue. According to police, the man was asleep inside his SUV before he woke up,...
Girl, 12, fatally stabs 9-year-old brother, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-old girl is accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother on Thursday at an apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call at 11:43 p.m. CST about a stabbing involving two juveniles at the River Bank Plaza Apartments.
KTUL
Man arrested for making threats against Saint Francis Hospital, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has been arrested after threatening to "go postal" at Saint Francis Hospital last week, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Tulsa police say they were called to Saint Francis on Wednesday for a man who was interfering with medical staff who were treating his mother.
KTUL
Flock Safety System assists police with finding stolen car, arresting suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car after Tulsa's Flock Safety System alerted police officers of the car's location, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Sunday afternoon around 3:20 p.m., Tulsa police received a notification from the Flock Safety System that a...
KOKI FOX 23
Washington man hospitalized after being hit by car in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old man from Washington was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said it happened around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 8 on OK-51, about 9 miles east of Tahlequah. According to OHP,...
Pryor man arrested after road rage incident leaves woman with broken nose
PRYOR, Okla. — A Pryor man has been arrested after a road rage incident that left a woman with a broken nose, according to a social media post from the Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD). PCPD said at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022 they responded to a...
12-Year-Old Fatally Stabbed Her 9-Year-Old Brother While Parents Slept, Cops Say
A 12-year-old girl has been taken into custody by police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after cops say she fatally stabbed her little brother while their parents slept upstairs. First responders arrived at the apartment and began performing CPR on the boy, 9, before rushing him to the hospital for emergency surgery. Cops say the boy died at the hospital around 2:30 a.m. Friday. The names of the children and their parents were not released by police. The older sister is being held at a juvenile justice center in Tulsa. Read it at News On 6
Pryor Creek police warn drivers after road rage incident
Police are warning drivers to be careful after a woman’s nose was broken during a road rage confrontation in Pryor.
Firefighters Battle House Fire In Skiatook
Several firefighters responded to a house fire near 156th St. N. and Peoria in Skiatook on Monday. Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as smoke and flames covered the property. Right now, authorities aren't sure how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Stealing Packages After Recognizing His Mask
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of stealing packages after recognizing his mask. Officers say they were working a porch pirate case near West 41st and South Maybelle on Friday when they got surveillance footage of the suspect. They say they recognized Spencer Gougler from other cases where he was...
news9.com
Hearing Held For Suspects Accused Of Shooting, Killing Woman At Tulsa's Center Of The Universe
The suspects accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman at the Center of the Universe were in court Friday. The hearing was to decide if there is enough evidence to order the suspects to stand trial. After all of the arguments were made, Judge Tonya Wilson has moved any...
KTUL
Hundreds of bikers gather for funeral of Oklahoma National Guardsman killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of bikers showed up Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to an Oklahoma National Guardsman who was killed in a New Year's Eve crash. The funeral for Specialist Mark Calcut Jr. was on Jan. 7 in Broken Arrow. He had just gotten engaged to Sabreena...
KTUL
Renter and landlord murdered, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigates
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office identified Thursday's homicide victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Culkins on Friday. The two were found dead Thursday night in what deputies describe as a shed behind Culkins’ mobile home. Deputies say both victims suffered...
KTUL
Man seen wearing women's underwear as mask arrested by Tulsa police for alleged larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested an alleged porch pirate with an "unusual and questionably effective" mask. On Jan. 6, Tulsa police were made aware of a porch pirate case in a neighborhood near South Olympia and West 51st. TPD says they were provided...
Bartlesville teen reunited with family after four days
BARLTESVILLE, Okla. — Update (01/05; 9:33 p.m.) — The missing Bartlesville teen has been reunited with his family, his sister confirmed. According to family, Gideon saw the reports of him missing on television and went home on his own accord. Bartlesville Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy...
KOKI FOX 23
Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings
TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
