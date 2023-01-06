A look at on-chain metrics indicated that BTC’s price might decline further in 2023. Many BTC holders have failed to see profits on their investments since FTX collapsed. An assessment of two on-chain metrics revealed that Bitcoin’s [BTC] holders might face a tough year in 2023 as negative sentiment continued to trail the king coin. Trading at $16,941.08 at press time, the BTC traded within the $16,500 and $16,900 since last December, per data from CoinMarketCap.

2 DAYS AGO