ambcrypto.com
Ripple: All there is to know about recent price movements of XRP
XRP has seen a growth in positive sentiments since the start of 2023. Traders are, however, unwilling to make big bets. There may be a shift in conviction among investors towards Ripple (XRP), as data from Santiment indicates that the altcoin has experienced a significant increase in positive sentiment since the start of the year. This follows a prolonged period of low investor confidence in the market after FTX’s unexpected fallout.
ATOM traders have every reason to stay cautious despite these promising updates
At the time of writing, ATOM’s RSI was in an overbought position. Additionally, its MFI and funding rates looked bearish too. Cosmos Daily, a popular Twitter handle that posts updates related to the Cosmos ecosystem, revealed an update about the ecosystem. The Cosmos [ATOM] was the most traded Cosmos IBC token in the last seven days. Apart from ATOM, LUNC and FET made it to the top three.
Will Solana [SOL] find some respite in 2023? These metrics suggest…
Solana registered an unprecedented price surge over the last week. Solana’s [SOL] new year began on a cheerful note as the token registered an unprecedented surge over the last week. It outperformed all the other cryptocurrencies on the market capitalization front. Are you SOL holdings flashing green? Check the...
Shiba Inu: Unusual burn transaction and everything that paper hands should know
SHIB token burn climbed one wallet burned over 14 million tokens. The value and volume increased but on-chain data showed that SHIB was very much in decline. The concept behind the Shiba Inu [SHIB] burn strategy was to reduce the token supply and increase its value but the meme coin has repeatedly failed to achieve these objectives. Interestingly, Etherscan showed that there was a recent colossal transaction pertaining to the SHIB burn activity.
Quant: $114.4 hurdle could give bears more leverage; here’s where they can gain
The $114.4 hurdle could give QNT bears more leverage. A break above the 100-period EMA of $116.1 would invalidate the bias. Supply held by top addresses was unchanged despite an increase in the whale transaction count. Quant’s (QNT) price action formed a double-bottom pattern in recent weeks. This could have...
SAND could see an extended rally unless these holders change course
SAND likely to continue its climb courtesy of sustained demand. The price levels investors should consider for short-term profit-taking. The metaverse and NFT projects may experience renewed interest in 2023 and hence the need to look into their potential. One such project is The Sandbox which recently made a major development-related update.
Will Aave’s long-term growth plans dampen short-term investor expectations?
Aave reveals how past grants have contributed to the network. Why the focus on development is the right way to go for AAVE. Aave announced that snapshot voting for a recent proposal seeking for the renewal of Aave Grants DAO kicked off. If approved, the decentralized network may embark on stimulating more development in pursuit of long-term growth.
How many hits could Avalanche [AVAX] take from this recent development?
Grayscale announces the sales of its AVAX holdings in an attempt to rebalance its portfolio. AVAX holdings by Grayscale are less than 1%. On 6 January, Grayscale Digital divested its stakes in Avalanche [AVAX]. According to the company’s announcement on Twitter, the token attempted to consolidate on its slight uptrend.
Bitcoin: More pain for holders as on-chain readings suggest a further drop in…
A look at on-chain metrics indicated that BTC’s price might decline further in 2023. Many BTC holders have failed to see profits on their investments since FTX collapsed. An assessment of two on-chain metrics revealed that Bitcoin’s [BTC] holders might face a tough year in 2023 as negative sentiment continued to trail the king coin. Trading at $16,941.08 at press time, the BTC traded within the $16,500 and $16,900 since last December, per data from CoinMarketCap.
SOL rockets skyward as it doubles in value within two weeks — more to follow?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The short-term market structure and the trend were heavily bullish. There was actual demand behind Solana’s move upward, but will this be enough to initiate a higher timeframe...
Ethereum retail investors’ sentiment looks bullish, but will it help ETH?
Investors sentiment toward Ethereum improved of late. Key metrics such as the MVRV ratio and long/short difference suggest that there may be some selling pressure on Ethereum in the coming days. Ethereum faced a lot of volatility over the past year, especially after the merge. However, according to Santiment’s recent...
Investors eyeing ETH should look beyond its dev activity to get a complete picture
Ethereum development activity declines compared to other cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot and Cardano. The number of Ethereum holders continues to grow. Furthermore, network growth and daily active addresses decrease. According to recent data, Ethereum‘s development activity decreased in comparison to other cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot [DOT] and Cardano [ADA]. This...
Can Ethereum [ETH] bear the loss of desperation in the wake of…
A Crest or trough trend per the exchange inflows could determine if ETH would succumb to a price decrease. ETH approached the overbought region as directional movement was not firm. Ethereum [ETH], the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization gained 8.74% in the last seven days. However, this increase could...
MakerDAO set to implement parameter changes; a look at lending markets
MakerDAO has a new proposal to implement some parameter changes. The protocol has displaced Lido to regain its position as the leading DeFi protocol. In a new proposal, the Open Market Committee of the MakerDAO governance team is seeking community approval to implement some parameter changes to the operation of the decentralized finance protocol (DeFi) in light of recent events in the lending vertical of the DeFi ecosystem.
Attention LDO holders! Now might be the time to rethink your trading strategy
LDO’s price rallied by over 75% in the last week. As investors seek out profit, the bears might be getting ready for a re-entry. Lido Finance’s governance token LDO, saw a significant increase in price of 78% in the past week. This made LDO one of the top-performing cryptocurrency assets in terms of gains over the past seven days, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
With The Sandbox exhibiting mixed signals, where do SAND holders stand in 2023?
The Sandbox saw a decline in transaction count and sales volume in the last 30 days. SAND has enjoyed positive investor sentiment since the new trading year began. Declining consistently in the last month, transaction counts on the metaverse-based platform The Sandbox [SAND] reached its lowest point in the last 30 days, data from DappRadar revealed.
Reasons BNB Chain’s latest development could be BNB’s saving grace
GMX to launch on Binance Chain to benefit both parties. Dapp activity declines, along with TVL and revenue that is being generated. GMX, a decentralized exchange initially deployed on the layer 2 solution Arbitrum, recently proposed its launch on the Binance Smart Chain (BNB). According to GMX, this collaboration will be mutually beneficial for both GMX and Binance.
Bitcoin: This is what large investor and retail interest can do for BTC over time
Bitcoin’s low volatility managed to attract both retail and large investors that have been capitalizing on the opportunity to buy into the cryptocurrency. Miner selling pressure reduces as revenues continue to grow. Recent data from Glassnode, suggested that Bitcoin’s [BTC] volatility declined significantly over the last month. This low...
Jefferies Group downgrades this BTC miner due to construction delays; Details inside…
Investment bank Jefferies Group downgraded its rating for Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings. Marathon Digital shares surged by more than 3% at $4.23 in pre-market trading in line with the broader market trends in the global crypto market. Investment bank Jefferies downgraded its rating for Bitcoin [BTC] mining firm Marathon...
Decoding current state of Bitcoin amid the decline in number of large transactions
The number of large transactions on the Bitcoin network declined after the FTX debacle. Miners net position changed and difficulty declined. The decline in the number of large transactions on the Bitcoin network has raised questions about the future of the king coin. According to data provided by glassnode, the...
