Michael Bisping believes Rose Namajunas submission loss to Gillian Robertson explains why she “was so timid” in rematch with Carla Esparza

Super Trooper
4d ago
she was never anything special. This is why Your husband who rocked the crib and a coach who trains 3 fighters is not the best option for a corner. She needs a new camp.
danny16
4d ago
OK and I would have been Professional Sports super star if I was 6 inches taller. Any more excuses? 👍🏻
Brandon Heinrich
4d ago
Rose vs Carla was the worst fight I have ever seen
Former UFC fighter Phil Baroni moved to State prison, facing 30-50 years if found guilty of murder
Former UFC and PRIDE fighter Phil Baroni has been moved to State prison after allegedly murdering his girlfriend in Mexico. The Tribuna De La Bahia reported that Baroni was arrested over the alleged crime, which stemmed from an argument with his girlfriend. The report noted that Baroni had been on alcohol and drugs.
Jamie Foxx salutes D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing Dana White with “White Privilege”
Jamie Foxx is saluting fellow American actor D.L. Hughley for accusing the media of providing UFC President Dana White with “White Privilege”. White made headlines for all the wrong reasons on January 2nd after a video of him slapping his wife at a New Year’s Eve party in Mexico went viral on TMZ.
Chael Sonnen explains why Cain Velasquez is “the scariest fighter in MMA history”
Chael Sonnen has his pick for the scariest fighter in MMA history, and his name is Cain Velasquez. Velasquez is a former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion. Velasquez was renowned for his wrestling abilities and his conditioning. He’s beaten the likes of Junior dos Santos, Brock Lesnar, and Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira.
msn.com
ONE Championship fighter Victoria Lee dies at 18
Victoria Lee, a rising fighter with the ONE Championship, died last month, her sister announced Saturday. She was 18 years old. Lee was the sister of ONE welterweight champion Christian Lee and ONE atomweight champion Angela Lee. In her Instagram post, Angela wrote that Victoria died on Dec. 26. No...
MMAmania.com
Watch ‘Davis vs. Garcia’ Showtime PPV ‘Prelims’ undercard stream | Video
One of boxing’s most vicious knockout artists will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Jan. 7, 2023) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., as Gervonta Davis (27-0, 25 KO) lays his WBA lightweight title on the line against Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KO).
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia: I Didn’t Know Where I Was When He Hit Me With That Shot
Washington - In a battle for the WBA "regular" lightweight title, Gervonta Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) stopped previously undefeated Hector Luis Garcia (16-1, 10 KOs) in eight rounds, when Garcia did not come out for the ninth. After the fight, Garcia indicated that he was unable to see from his...
Complex
Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments
Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
Henry Cejudo “beats Aljamain and destroys Sean O’Malley” according to UFC veteran Matt Brown
Henry Cejudo will defeat Aljamain Sterling and dismantle Sean O’Malley if UFC veteran Matt Brown’s prediction comes true. Sterling, the reigning UFC Bantamweight Champion, has said that a showdown with Cejudo is likely to take place in March. Cejudo’s manager told MMAFighting that the bout was a done deal.
Dustin Poirier reacts to Dana White slapping his wife on NYE: “You should never put your hands on a woman”
Lightweight contender Dustin Poirier has weighed in on the viral video of UFC President Dana White slapping his wife on NYE. It was this past New Year’s Eve, when an argument occurred between Dana White and his wife Anne at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Anne proceeded to hit Dana and he promptly struck her back. A video of the altercation was released by TMZ on January 2nd.
MMAmania.com
Choosy Dustin Poirier advised to retire from UFC — ‘There’s not a lot of Michael Chandlers left’
That’s because the No. 4-ranked lightweight can’t seem to land a fight against another top contender, despite repeated callouts of both Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. “Do Bronx” has maintained radio silence but “The Diamond” ... well, he’s just not excited about throwing hands with Dariush.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer posts video of him getting punched and stomped in the face for real, but its all a set up
WWE Hall Of Famer Tony Atlas has posted a video of himself getting punched and stomped repeatedly in the face by a woman, while lying on the floor. It would be appear the above video, based on not only what Atlas wrote on Twitter (see below) with the video, but a 2012 report from TMZ, that this was all a set up by Atlas.
MMAmania.com
ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong releases statement regarding death of Victoria Lee at 18
The mixed martial arts (MMA) community has reacted in shock to the terrible news of 18-year-old ONE Championship fighter, Victoria Lee, passing away unexpectedly in late Dec. 2022. According to an Instagram post by Victoria’s older sister and fellow ONE fighter, Angela Lee, Victoria died on Dec. 26, 2022, in...
Popculture
Victoria Lee Dead at 18: MMA Fighter's Family Confirms Her Passing
Victoria Lee, a rising mixed martial arts star, has died. She was 18. Lee died on the day after Christmas, her family announced on Jan. 7. Lee was a high school state wrestling champion in Hawaii and competed in the ONE Championship promotion. Lee's sister, One Championship atomweight world champion...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Cornette Hopes We’ve Seen The End Of WWE’s ‘Ronda Rousey Experiement’
Ronda Rousey’s first run in WWE was followed by a big Royal Rumble debut that stretched into an exciting mixed-tag team match at WrestleMania. After that first run ended, The Baddest Woman On The Planet took a break for an “impregnation vacation.” Now that she’s back, some people are less than blown away.
Looking for a challenger, UFC champion Valentina Shevchenko wonders why flyweight division is 'so quiet'
UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is ready to return, but she can’t find an opponent. The seven-time defending champ recently told MMA Junkie she sees Manon Fiorot and Alexa Grasso as logical next opponents, but Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) has yet to get booked. “The Bullet’s”...
MMA Fighting
Alex Pereira brings UFC title to indigenous reservation in Brazil
Alex Pereira has always been proud of where he’s come from. The reigning UFC middleweight champion brought his prestigious title back home as he visited the Reserva Pataxó Porto do Boi in his native Brazil. Check out images from Pereira’s appearance here. When we’re grateful and happy...
MMAmania.com
Watch UFCs Stephen Thompson wreck bodybuilder with leg kicks
Whatever you do, don't get kicked by “Wonderboy.”. While it isn't so popular nowadays, there was once a time when content creators — and even reporters — would go to mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters’ gyms and let them kick them or slam them. It is always funny to see a regular person suffer from a soft leg kick, especially when we see them every weekend in full force.
Michael Bisping Says He’s Not ‘Being A Hater’ Of Jake Paul But YouTuber Is Acting Tough For ‘Clout’
Michael Bisping commented on the trajectory of Jake Paul’s career. “The Count” is certain the YouTuber is not challenging himself and only pulls off shenanigans for clout. After apparently making great strides in boxing, Jake Paul has finally landed a deal with one of the top-tier MMA promotions...
Bryce Mitchell claps back at Sean O’Malley following his recent troll job: “Your making it real personal. Talking about my family and money”
UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is seemingly unhappy with Sean O’Malley. ‘Thug Nasty’ is fresh off his return at UFC 282 against Ilia Topuria last month. Heading into the contest, Mitchell was riding a 15-fight winning streak, having recently defeated Edson Barboza that March. However, he would suffer his first career defeat to ‘El Matador’ that night in Las Vegas.
MMAWeekly.com
Amanda Nunes works out using her UFC belts
Amanda Nunes is the only fighter on the UFC roster that currently holds titles in two different weight classes, and she puts her two belts to use in the gym. In photos and videos posted to Instagram, ‘The Lioness’ incorporated her UFC hardware into her workouts. Each of the belts weigh approximately eight pounds.
