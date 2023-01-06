Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Robinhood Shares Worth Nearly $500M Seized in FTX Case
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has seized more than 55 million shares of Robinhood (HOOD) stock owned – via a holding company – by Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX co-founder Gary Wang, according toa court document. The shares were worth just over $456 million based on HOOD's closing price of $8.25 on Friday.
CoinDesk
Solana, Cardano Tokens See Price Bump Amid Strong Transactional Activity
The tokens of Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) outpaced the broader crypto market amid signs of recovery over the weekend. SOL and ADA were up over 15% on Monday morning before seeing a slight...
CoinDesk
French Financial Regulator Supports Faster Mandatory Licensing for Crypto Firms
France's financial markets authority (AMF) wants to force crypto companies to seek a license if they aren't already registered in the country, its chair Marie-Anne Barbat Layani said on Monday. Barbat-Layani appeared...
CoinDesk
Flare Tokens Airdropped to XRP Holders After 2 Years, FLR Price Plummets
After a nearly two-year wait, Flare's FLR tokens were finally distributed toXRP holders starting Monday night in an event that generated an massive amount of chatter among community members. The tokens were dumped almost immediately by recipients.
CoinDesk
Crypto Exchange Operator Bithumb Investigated by South Korean Tax Authorities: Report
South Korea's tax authorities are probing Bithumb Holdings, the parent company of a crypto exchange based in the country,Yonhap News reported on Tuesday. The National Tax Service is reportedly investigating possible tax evasion via...
CoinDesk
Crypto Markets Analysis: Falling Inflation Expectations Might Signal Bullish Turn for Bitcoin
It's not a law of science but an investment thesis: Any increases in digital-asset prices may be driven in part by decreases in physical asset prices. Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) started the week...
CoinDesk
CoinDesk Research’s 2022 Annual Crypto Review
As with all financial assets, market performance is usually the first thing that comes to mind when considering a "year in review." Bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) followed a blistering-hot 2021 with a 65% and 67% pullback in 2022.
CoinDesk
‘The Revolutionaries Will Be Televised’: PleasrDAO Launching Live Auctions With Snowden, Ellsberg NFT
It purchasws a series of culturally significant artifacts. Now crypto investment collective PleasrDAO is pivoting to host virtual live auctions with the creation of PleasrHouse, the group said Tuesday. Its inaugural sale this Thursday...
CoinDesk
Poor Bitcoin Market Liquidity Keeps Crypto Whales at Bay
Large traders, often called "whales," are staying on the sidelines of the bitcoin (BTC) market despite a risk reset in traditional markets because thin liquidity is making it difficult to buy or sell the coin without affecting its price.
CoinDesk
FTX Opposition to $1B Binance Deal Is 'Hypocrisy and Chutzpah,' Voyager Says
Bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital has defended its $1 billion plan to sell assets toBinance.US, calling criticisms "hypocrisy and chutzpah" based on unverified speculation, two legal filings posted late Sunday night show.
CoinDesk
CFTC Alleges Market Manipulation Against Mango Markets Exploiter
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) brought manipulation charges against Mango Markets exploiter Avraham Eisenberg on Monday, just weeks after he was arrested by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) on similar charges.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Eclipses $17K, Breaking Out of Three-Week Trading Range
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin decisively pushed past $17,000, appearing to break out of a three-week range. In the week ahead traders will be monitoring ongoing speculation involving Digital Currency Group, Tron, Huobi and Solana.
CoinDesk
Gemini Terminates Its Crypto Yield Product, Amping Up Battle With Genesis
The Winklevoss twins' crypto exchange Gemini escalated its dispute with Digital Currency Group's (DCG) Genesis Global Trading – its partner on a crypto lending product pitched to smaller investors – by terminating a key aspect of their relationship.
CoinDesk
Hong Kong’s Finance Regulator Calls for 'a More Solid Footing' for Crypto
HONG KONG – Christopher Hui first heard of crypto from some friends who were running investment funds and investing in virtual assets. Now, as secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of Hong Kong (FSTB), he's developing policy direction for the sector.
CoinDesk
Jefferies Downgrades Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital on Construction Delays
Investment bank Jefferies downgraded its rating for bitcoin (BTC) miner Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) to "hold" from "buy" due to construction delays. "Worsened mining economics and a lack of transparency around the execution risks...
CoinDesk
Metropolitan Bank Heads for Crypto Exit
Metropolitan Commercial Bank is to end crypto-related services because of "recent developments" in the digital asset industry. One of the few U.S. banks to openly serve the crypto industry in recent years, the New...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Cuts Around 20% of Workforce as Crypto Winter Rages
Crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) said it is planning to reduce its headcount by around 950 employees as part of a restructuring that it expects to be complete by the end of the second quarter.
CoinDesk
Bernstein: Recent Gains in Some Cryptocurrencies Caused by Short Covering
This year began at a time of peak bearish sentiment in crypto markets, but in the past 24 hours, cryptocurrencies have gained, with some out-of-favor coins climbing more than 20%, Bernstein said in a research report Monday.
CoinDesk
Gemini's Cameron Winklevoss Calls for Barry Silbert's Ouster From Crypto Conglomerate DCG
Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founder of crypto exchange Gemini,issued an open letter on Tuesday calling for the ouster of Digital Currency Group (DCG) CEO Barry Silbert because a DCG division's November decision to halt withdrawals leaves owners of Gemini's crypto yield product in limbo.
CoinDesk
Around 117 Parties Interested in Buying FTX Units, Court Documents Show
Around 117 parties have expressed an interest in buying units of FTX, a legal filing posted Sunday said, as a deadline for initial bids approaches. While the crypto company's bankruptcy case could take years,...
