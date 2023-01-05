Virginia Range Revegetation for Wildlife Project

Two local families, the Dolans, through its wholly-owned Dolan Ranches, LLC and the Dolan Automotive Group, along with the Benna Family are partnering to improve vegetation for wildlife on the Virginia Range.

The Dolan Family will donate the helicopter service as well as a grass seed mixture approved by both local and federal agencies, as well as local seed experts. The Benna Family will provide a rallying point and logistics for staging and delivering the seed mix. The seed mix will be professionally spread by helicopter, across 500 acres of the Dolan Ranches property located within the Virginia Range. Over the past several decades the vegetation on the Virginia Range has been impacted by fires, invasive species, and erosion. The outcomes of the initiative will be to improve the rangeland, minimize adverse impacts – resulting in the restoration of habitat and the sustenance of wildlife.

Commencing this Friday, January 6, 2023, at 8 a.m., over three tons of grass seed mixture now located at the Rilite Aggregate, a Benna family property in South Reno, will be spread across 500 acres of Dolan Ranches property. The Dolan and Benna Families, together with other community volunteers, will assist in executing this seeding project within Dolan Ranches in the Virginia Range. This initiative is critical to providing a food source throughout the Virginia Range, allowing wildlife to thrive - away from local roadways and residences.

Nothing is guaranteed when Mother Nature is involved, but if conditions remain optimal and the seed grows to its potential, the benefits to wildlife and the greater City of Reno/Virginia Range community are substantial.

This is a bold, proactive, ‘pay-it-forward’ move by two local families and a substantial 'first step' in creating a healthier, safer environment for wildlife and residents in south Reno.

Jim Dolan commented, “The Dolan Family are proud, long-standing members of the Reno community. Giving back, via worthwhile causes like this one, is part of our DNA. We are excited about the potential positive impact this investment could bring to the rangelands and wildlife in our region. We are hopeful that additional, like-minded projects can be implemented in the future!”

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said, “I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Dolan and Benna families for leading this critical and much-needed project for our community. They are going above and beyond to create a healthier and safer environment for our residents, and a more sustainable environment for area wildlife. Their generosity is truly remarkable and will have a lasting impact.”

Reno Ward 2 Councilmember Naomi Duerr praised the project and commented: “If this project is successful, it will provide an example of what can be done by working together to create healthier and more sustainable rangelands and open spaces. These types of improvements are essential for our community to grow and thrive without impacting the very Basin and Range ecosystems which have drawn people here in the first place."