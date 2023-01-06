Read full article on original website
Wyoming Search And Rescue Looks Danger In The Eye To Save Others
Every year in the mountains of Wyoming, search and rescue teams are called out to help stranded skiers, snowmobilers, snowboarders, hikers, campers and others that lose their way. Thankfully for us, we have incredible search and rescue teams at the ready. On average SAR teams are called out over 300...
Who Owns The Most Land In Wyoming And 2 Super Bowl Trophies?
Are you be shocked to know that the owner of the most land in Wyoming not only has two Super Bowl Championships with St. Louis/ LA Rams of the NFL, two Stanley Cup Championships with the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL, one MLS Cup championship with the Colorado Rapids and two National Lacrosse League Championships with the Colorado Mammoth and owns the Denver Nuggets?
Wyoming Tops New Study for ‘States with the Most Racial Progress’
As far as population goes, Wyoming may not be the most racially diverse, but it is to nice to see we're making positive changes overall. A new study released by person finance website, WalletHub, listed "2023’s States with the Most Racial Progress" and the Cowboy State landed the #1 spot overall for Racial Progress Rating in the entire country.
The Wyoming Game & Fish Reflects on their Best Stories of 2022
The Wyoming Game & Fish Reflects on some of their most notable projects and news stories over the year. "Each year is different, but one thing remains the same — the department worked tirelessly to conserve more than 800 species of fish and wildlife that call Wyoming home." “I...
Wyoming Man Killed and Two Injured in Collision Near Lander on New Year’s Day
A Wyoming man, 56, died after a head-on collision near Lander, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:09 p.m. on January 1st near milepost 40.3 on WY-28. According to the crash summary:. The man was driving a Ford F-350 headed westbound when he met an eastbound...
Wyomingites Need To Stop Being Negative If They Want To Succeed
When you think about the goals you want to reach, being positive is key to keep on track. Changing the way you think and talk is one step in the process for you to succeed. You've heard the saying 'mind over matter', right? If you're mind is positive, you'll have a better chance of having a good outlook and making your goals attainable.
These 10 Items Are All Cheaper Than Eggs In Wyoming
It's a new year and you may be trying to eat better. Eggs may be on the menu for breakfast, but you may have to take a loan out to get a dozen. The price of eggs has increased nearly 50% in the last year. According to CNBC, the main culprit is the death of millions of laying hen due to avian flu. In November the average price per dozen of large grade A eggs was $3.59, which doubled from October. You also have to look at the supply chain issues we've faced over the last couple years and inflation, when you think about the large price gain.
Do You Think It’s Ok To Get Married In Wyoming At 16?
There are important 'milestone' ages in life that are special. An important age that was left out is 16. At 16 you can get your drivers license or get married, in Wyoming. Yep, you can legally be married. It's interesting to me, because there's no way I was ready to...
Walmart Drone Service Is Expanding, But Wyoming Still Not Included
When it comes to big businesses, it feels like Wyoming is the "black sheep" of the country, often being left out of new innovations. Thus is the case when Walmart announced their partnership with delivery drone company, DroneUp, last year (May 24th, 2022). While it came as no surprise that...
Your Kids Will Love These Exciting Wyoming Snow Day Activities
Snow days are some of the best days, especially if the temperatures aren't unbearable and the 'W' word isn't blowing and making it miserable outside. Because Wyoming has a pretty good handle on how to deal with weather situations, schools being canceled isn't a normal thing. Sometimes even the most prepared, highly qualified snow removal technicians aren't able to control the snow totals and school has to be called off.
Here’s Why You Need To Lubricate Towing Balls In Wyoming
Living in Wyoming, there's a really good chance you have experience towing a trailer. Could be a horse trailer, camper trailer, car trailer, side by side trailer or a moving trailer, but it's highly likely. When you are getting ready to take off, there are a few things you look...
Gas Prices Rise in Wyoming, Diesel Prices Drift Down
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.01/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 6.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
Montana Man Gets Nearly 4 Years for Role in US Capitol Riot
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana man who was among the first people to illegally enter the U.S. Capitol while Congress was certifying President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was sentenced to federal prison on the two-year anniversary of the insurrection. Jerod Hughes of East Helena...
