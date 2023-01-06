ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Who Owns The Most Land In Wyoming And 2 Super Bowl Trophies?

Are you be shocked to know that the owner of the most land in Wyoming not only has two Super Bowl Championships with St. Louis/ LA Rams of the NFL, two Stanley Cup Championships with the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL, one MLS Cup championship with the Colorado Rapids and two National Lacrosse League Championships with the Colorado Mammoth and owns the Denver Nuggets?
Wyomingites Need To Stop Being Negative If They Want To Succeed

When you think about the goals you want to reach, being positive is key to keep on track. Changing the way you think and talk is one step in the process for you to succeed. You've heard the saying 'mind over matter', right? If you're mind is positive, you'll have a better chance of having a good outlook and making your goals attainable.
These 10 Items Are All Cheaper Than Eggs In Wyoming

It's a new year and you may be trying to eat better. Eggs may be on the menu for breakfast, but you may have to take a loan out to get a dozen. The price of eggs has increased nearly 50% in the last year. According to CNBC, the main culprit is the death of millions of laying hen due to avian flu. In November the average price per dozen of large grade A eggs was $3.59, which doubled from October. You also have to look at the supply chain issues we've faced over the last couple years and inflation, when you think about the large price gain.
Your Kids Will Love These Exciting Wyoming Snow Day Activities

Snow days are some of the best days, especially if the temperatures aren't unbearable and the 'W' word isn't blowing and making it miserable outside. Because Wyoming has a pretty good handle on how to deal with weather situations, schools being canceled isn't a normal thing. Sometimes even the most prepared, highly qualified snow removal technicians aren't able to control the snow totals and school has to be called off.
Gas Prices Rise in Wyoming, Diesel Prices Drift Down

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 10.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.01/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 6.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
