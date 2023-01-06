CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Assistance available for small businesses in Cortland. The City of Cortland received funding for a Microenterprise Program to help eligible businesses with five or fewer employees, including the owner, with grants of up to $35,000. The owner or new hire(s) must have low-to-moderate incomes. For more information, including an application and business plan template, contact Thoma Development Consultants at (607)-753-1433. Details will be presented at a public meeting and Q&A session at the Cortland County Chamber of Commerce located at 83 Main Street in Cortland. It happens January 17th at 5:30 p.m. Additionally, a Zoom presentation will happen January 18th at 3 p.m. Contact ryan@thomadevelopment.com for a link.

CORTLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO