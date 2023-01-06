Read full article on original website
whcuradio.com
Ithaca readies Deer Management Program for February
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Town of Ithaca plans to continue harvesting deer. The goal is to reduce the risk of Lyme disease and minimize car collisions. Senior Town Planner Michael Smith says 40 deer were taken last year. But Deputy Town Supervisor Rich DePaolo questions if the program...
whcuradio.com
Cantelmo announces Ithaca mayoral run in 2024
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Alderperson Robert Cantelmo says he’s running for mayor of Ithaca to build on his accomplishments on the Common Council. In announcing his candidacy, Cantelmo said he wants to restore morale among city employees. He tells us that work has already begun. Cantelmo currently represents...
whcuradio.com
Mayor Lewis outlines 2023 priorities for Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — It’s going to be a busy year for political leaders in Ithaca. A search begins soon for Ithaca’s first city manager, who would begin in their role next January. Mayor Laura Lewis says it’s a big challenge. The mayor adds there are...
whcuradio.com
Small business grant program applications open in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Assistance available for small businesses in Cortland. The City of Cortland received funding for a Microenterprise Program to help eligible businesses with five or fewer employees, including the owner, with grants of up to $35,000. The owner or new hire(s) must have low-to-moderate incomes. For more information, including an application and business plan template, contact Thoma Development Consultants at (607)-753-1433. Details will be presented at a public meeting and Q&A session at the Cortland County Chamber of Commerce located at 83 Main Street in Cortland. It happens January 17th at 5:30 p.m. Additionally, a Zoom presentation will happen January 18th at 3 p.m. Contact ryan@thomadevelopment.com for a link.
whcuradio.com
Village of Lansing Trustee resigns due to health, replacement sought
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Village of Lansing is searching for a new trustee. Officials say trustee Jeff Dobbin has resigned due to health issues, leaving one out of five board positions vacant. The village is looking for a resident to fill the remainder of the term that runs through April 30th of 2024.
waer.org
A 230-year-old map gives insight into the former reach of the Onondaga Nation
Many people in Central New York know the location of the Onondaga Nation. They may not know how much area was once part of the reservation or the extent of lands inhabited by other members of the Iroquois Confederacy. A map from 1792 in the Syracuse University Libraries Special Collections shows that the nation once encompassed lands that are now Manlius, Marcellus, Cicero, and other towns, as well as the City of Syracuse.
whcuradio.com
Schuyler County killer denied parole
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — Parole has been denied again for a convicted murderer in Schuyler County. Right before 2023 began, Joshua Horein was denied parole by the New York State Parole Board. WENY-TV reports it was the sixth time Horein’s parole request was rejected. Horein was sentenced...
Anthony Alvernaz replaced as Elmira Police Chief
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira Police Department is under new leadership after officials announced the former chief was no longer employed. Former Elmira Police Chief Anthony Alvernaz “is no longer employed by the City of Elmira Police Department,” as of January 9, 2023, according to an announcement from the City Manager’s Office. […]
whcuradio.com
Softball field in Homer could see upgrades
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the Village of Homer, thousands of dollars might be spent on a softball field. Officials are considering spending $15,000 on a new backstop and foul ball line at Calale Park. $10,000 from the American Rescue Plan would also be used. A public hearing for the project happens tonight at 6 PM.
Long-time fast-food tenant at Destiny USA in Syracuse has closed
Syracuse, N.Y. — Arby’s, the fast-food roast beef restaurant that has been part of Destiny USA’s food court for more than 20 years, closed Sunday. A man who answered the phone at the Destiny location this morning confirmed it is closed “for good” but provided no other information. Destiny USA officials have not responded to syracuse.com inquiries today, and neither has Arby’s corporate team.
Happy Pappi opens restaurant on Northside
A popular food cart that was once a staple at the Broome County Regional Farmers Market has now evolved into a new restaurant on Binghamton's Northside.
Several Gunshots Reportedly Fired in Binghamton Neighborhood
Binghamton police are investigating gunfire that was heard in a residential neighborhood on the city's North Side. People on the east end of Doubleday Street reported hearing several shots around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Binghamton police detective Captain Cory Minor said there had been no indication that anyone was injured. Binghamton...
whcuradio.com
City of Ithaca OKs labor liaison position
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca hope a new role will improve negotiations with unions. Common Council has approved the creation of a labor liaison. Alderperson Cynthia Brock believes it’s an important position. “We recognize that as part of these negotiations, council will in some cases need...
Another restaurant likely to move into Kirby’s: Mayor says many businesses clamoring for the space
Fayetteville, N.Y. – For years, Kirby’s in Fayetteville was a fixture in the village, offering staples like steaks and burgers in a prime location along East Genesee Street. In October, the owner closed the restaurant, and soon after the Westvale Kirby’s location shut down as well.
NewsChannel 36
Joshua Horein denied parole for a 6th time for Schuyler Co. murder
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- A Schuyler County man who was a teenager when he killed a classmate more than 20 years ago was denied parole for the sixth time shortly before the new year. On December 30, 2022, the New York State Parole Board, again, denied the parole application of Joshua Horein, who was convicted for the 2000 murder of 15-year-old Amber Brockway.
Binghamton felon sentenced for stealing $3,000 in tools
Today in Broome County Court, a Binghamton man pled guilty to felony Attempted Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
Winter weather advisory issued for CNY; weather service cautions freezing drizzle
Syracuse, N.Y. — The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York, with freezing drizzle, ice accumulations and light snow. The advisory for northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties began at 10:15 p.m. Monday and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.
whcuradio.com
Three charged for shoplifting at Ithaca Mall
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – Three Syracuse women will face felony charges in Lansing Town Court. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shoplifting complaint at Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Shops at Ithaca Mall on Wednesday, January 4th. Authorities were able to intercept the suspects without incident as they attempted to leave the parking lot. Stolen merchandise valued at over $3,000 was recovered. 19-year-old Oriana Fulton, 19-year-old Zareaha Felder, and 21-year-old Shariel Montes-Rivera are each charged with felony grand larceny and misdemeanor conspiracy.
Plainville family discovers black bear hibernating under their porch
As one Plainville family discovered that spot just happened to be a little too close for comfort when they found a burly, uninvited guest hibernating under their porch.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Homeless Man Arrested, Charged with Public Lewdness
The Johnson City Police Department says a homeless man was arrested after he was observed performing an act of lewdness in public. Matthew Baxter was arrested after he was observed performing the lewd act in the family restroom of a store in Johnson City for 50 minutes before police were notified, according to the department.
