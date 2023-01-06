ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

wwnytv.com

Goats in the road lead to arrest

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - A Lisbon man was ticketed for allegedly allowing goats to block a town of Lisbon Road. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 44-year-old Michael Chambers was charged after several complaints that around 20 goats were blocking Nelson Road. Chambers was ticketed for disorderly conduct:...
TOWN OF LISBON, WI
ithaca.com

Tompkins County Deputies Make Narcotics Arrest

Tompkins County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sheffield Road in the town of Enfield on January 8 after observing a vehicle operating without a valid inspection. In the process of questioning the driver during the stop, deputies were assisted by the Schuyler County Sheriffs Office and their narcotics canine. The questioning escalated to a search of the vehicle. During the search deputies found “approximately 4.9 ounces of crystal like substance.”
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
theupstater.com

Excavator strikes Thruway overpass on Rte. 9W

GLENMONT — An excavator struck a bridge in Glenmont, slowing traffic on Route 9W Monday evening. Bethlehem Police responded to a call for an excavator that had fallen off a trailer and was in the roadway on Route 9W in the area of Frontage Road on Monday, Jan. 2, around 6:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Michael Whiteley of Bethlehem Police.
GLENMONT, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Woman steals merchandise & damages store property

A City of Ithaca woman was arrested on Saturday for stealing merchandise and damaging store property, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Brandi L. Rogers, 34, had “passed all points of sale” and stole merchandise from the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville, while also damaging property.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities woman dies in St. Louis County snowmobile accident

MORCOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police say a Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota.First responders were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile accident shortly after 1 p.m. on the Bearskin snowmobile trail about 30 miles north of Hibbing.The 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, the St. Louis County Sheriff's office says. She was the only occupant of the snowmobile when it lost control, hitting a tree.The accident is under investigation.Two people also died as a result of a snowmobile accident in Isanti County earlier this week.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
wwnytv.com

Woman faces murder charges in deaths of retired couple

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WKMG) - Police in Florida say a woman allegedly caught driving a slain couple’s car is now facing charges in relation to their deaths. Vickie Williams, 50, appeared in court Saturday via Zoom, where she was given no bond. She is facing two counts of first-degree murder and a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle in relation to the deaths of Darryl and Shannon Getman.
MOUNT DORA, FL
WHIO Dayton

2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed

UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
OHIO STATE
Hudson Valley Post

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country woman charged with felony grand larceny: NYSP

LE RAY- A North Country woman is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a larceny investigation, authorities say. Crystal A. Sixberry, 36, of Carthage, NY was arrested Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the fourth-degree.
CARTHAGE, NY

