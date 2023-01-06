ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

American Airlines retaliated against cabin crew who reported illnesses caused by toxic fumes on aircraft, say federal investigators

By Ryan Hogg
Business Insider
 4 days ago
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration initiated the investigation into American Airlines.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

  • American Airlines retaliated against employees who reported work-related illnesses, per the DOL.
  • Cabin crew said they were discouraged from reporting illnesses after jet fumes entered the cabin.
  • Flight attendants accused the firm of docking their attendance points after reporting the incident.

American Airlines faces $6,837 in fines after investigators found the airline retaliated against cabin crew who reported toxic fumes entering the aircraft.

In a statement , the Department of Labor (DOL) said flight attendants reported worker illnesses to the airline caused by jet fuel fumes seeping into aircraft cabins.

But an investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) — initiated by a whistleblower tip-off — found that upon reporting these illnesses, the airline retaliated against employees.

Flight attendants accused the company of docking their attendance points and said they were discouraged from reporting work-related injuries and illnesses, per DOL.

OSHA proposed the financial penalties for American Airlines, following the investigation.

"Federal law protects workers' rights to voice workplace safety and health concerns without the fear of retaliation," said OSHA area director Timothy Minor in Fort Worth, Texas. "When employers punish employees for doing so, they create a chilling effect that may stop workers from reporting future issues, putting their health and well-being, and that of co-workers, at risk."

Minor added that the employees engaged in protected activities when they reported the issue to the airline.

The effects on passengers of toxic jet fumes entering the cabin are unclear.

The airline has 15 days to respond to the findings of the investigation. It can appeal the judgment in front of an independent commission.

American Airlines didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment made outside of normal working hours.

Business Insider

