Applications Now Be Accepted for Affordable Rentals in Morristown
MORRISTOWN, NJ - Renters are now able to submit an application for affordable rentals in Morristown. Submit an application at www.affordableHomesNewJersey.com and join the Morristown Rental Waiting List by February 21, 2023 to be included in the random lottery number drawing to determine priority order. The rental location is Max on Morris, 175 Morris Street in Morristown. According to town officials, four new rentals are estimated to be available in Spring 2023. Rents, not including utilities include: 3 Bedroom Apartments- one very low at $596 one low at $1,195 two moderate at $1,495 Amenities include central AC, dishwasher, washer and dryer, parking for an additional $150 a space, pets allowed, no smoking. Maximum Gross Incomes by household
Resident Raises Concerns About Inspection Violation at Phillipsburg Town Council Meeting
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - A social media post about a 'humbug citation' from inspections, brought resident Stacy Evans before Town Council at the re-organization meeting. During the public petitions, Evans with her son by her side, addressed the town council stating she was upset before the holiday. Her first time attending a meeting, she wanted to see about having a citation waived. Her property received a violation notice for chipped paint and not having the house number on her garage. Evans stated she took to social media in December, tagging Mayor Todd M. Tersigni a week before Christmas. Evans believes the four-month time...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County government reorganizes for 2023
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Commissioner John Krickus was sworn in last week as the 2023 Director of the Board of County Commissioners after fellow board members Douglas Cabana, Thomas Mastrangelo and Christine Myers were sworn in to new, three-year terms and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon was sworn into another term.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Sheriff James Gannon sworn in for third term
MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Sheriff James M. Gannon, who created Hope One, RSVP-3 and other progressive programs during his tenure, officially began his third term as Morris County Sheriff. Sworn in at the stated annual meeting of the Morris County Board of Commissioners in Morristown on Friday, Sheriff...
Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
roi-nj.com
New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law welcomes one to team
The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth counties, on Monday said it welcomed Cynthia Lambo to the firm. “Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team,” founder Jeralyn Lawrence said.
wrnjradio.com
Jersey Cash 5 winning ticket worth $435,161 sold in Somerset County
SOMERVILLE, NJ (Somerset County) – One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $435,161 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, January 6, drawing. The winning ticket was sold at Quick Chek #129, located at 1296 US Highway Route 28, in Somerville. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
Alleged home improvement scam artist sought in Monroe County
Authorities are seeking a Monroe County man they say bilked five victims out of more than $150,000 in home improvement schemes. Anthony “Tony” Valera, 37, of Pocono Summit is charged with contractor fraud and numerous theft offenses, in violation of the Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and Pennsylvania Crimes Code. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said most of the charges are second-degree and third-degree felony offenses.
Facing 'emergent structural needs,' NJDOT begins work on rotting I-80 wall panels
KNOWLTON — A contractor began laying down concrete barriers along Interstate Route 80 in the Delaware Water Gap Thursday to create work space for the repair and possible replacement of four concrete panels which are part of the retaining wall which holds I-80 against the base of Mount Tammany.
Just Over the Bridge from Bucks County, This Small Town is a Great Place to Visit
A town very close to Bucks County has become a regular stop for both locals and visitors to the area, considered a companion to a popular town. Staff reporters for NJ.com wrote about the nearby town. Lambertville is connected to Bucks County by the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge, where locals and...
Suspects sought in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — State police are still looking for two of the three men who robbed an elderly woman outside of Kinsley's ShopRite in Brodheadsville. According to police, on Friday, three men approached a woman in her early 90s just after lunchtime. The men were reported to have stolen her wallet and several credit cards.
3 Women Stole $71K From Morris County Atlantic Health Using Bogus Timecard Scheme: Prosecutor
A former Atlantic Health System employee and two other women were arrested after concocting a scheme involving bogus time cards that resulted in the theft of more than $71,000, authorities in Morris County announced. Jessica Addison, 39, and Kaleigh Kalb, 21, of Chester, as well as Isabella Valentine, 21, of...
wrnjradio.com
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Morris County as jackpot surges to $1.1 billion
NEW JERSEY– There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, January 6, drawing that matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1,000,000 prize. That ticket was purchased at In & Out Deli, 1007 Route 46, Ledgewood in Morris County. There were three third-tier prizewinning...
jerseydigs.com
125 Acre Farm and Vineyard Listed for $18 Million in New Jersey
A piece of Napa Valley nestled in New Jersey’s rural west has hit the open market with a sprawling property that allows one to get lost in the region’s rolling hills. A multi-building complex known as Windward Farm has been listed for $18 million after being taken off the market earlier this year. The estate is situated on a whopping 125 acres within Hunterdon County’s Holland, a township of just over 5,000 next to Milford along the Delaware River.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $18M, Architectural Masterpiece in Milford, NJ Designed with Unsurpassed Elements of Stone and Repurposed Post and Beam
The Estate in Milford is strategically perched on the land- optimizing the breathtaking valley views, serene mountain ridge, and awe-inspiring sunsets, now available for sale. This home located at 191 Miller Park Rd, Milford, New Jersey; offering 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 25,714 square feet of living spaces. Call Jackie Hillgrube – Coldwell Banker Hearthside – (Phone: 267-716-2814) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Milford.
Dover Woman Blamed for Denville Car Burglaries
DENVILLE, NJ - A Dover woman was found to be behind the burglaries of vehicles in Denville, Hanover Township and Morristown, according to police. The woman, Laura Capo, 27, is alleged to have committed the Denville burglaries between Jan. 4 and Jan. 5, police said. She was charged with three counts of motor vehicle burglary and three counts of theft of movable property, police said. They said two of the incidents took place at Denville businesses and one at a Denville residence. "During the course of the investigation, Laura Capo was identified as the suspect in all three incidents, as well as additional thefts in Hanover Township and Morristown,"...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M was sold at N.J. deli. Jackpot hits $1.1B
The $1 million Mega Millions ticket bought in New Jersey for Friday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Morris County. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at In & Out Deli on Route 46 in Ledgewood, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. The ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball.
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health System
Three women have been arrested in New Jersey in connection with the theft of approximately $71,157 from Atlantic Health System. Morris County Prosecutor's Office announces an arrest in connection with a theft of over $70k from Atlantic Health Systems.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County woman charged with multiple car burglaries
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 27-year-old Dover woman is facing charges after police arrested her for allegedly burglarizing vehicles in Denville Township. The Denville Police Department investigated three motor vehicle burglaries between Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 that occured at two local businesses and one residence, police said.
I-80 EB Exit 34 Ramp to Route 15 Closed and Detoured Tonight
I-80 eastbound right and center lanes are to be closed overnight, January 6-7. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-80 eastbound Exit 34 ramp to Route 15 will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Wharton, Morris County.
