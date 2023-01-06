DENVILLE, NJ - A Dover woman was found to be behind the burglaries of vehicles in Denville, Hanover Township and Morristown, according to police. The woman, Laura Capo, 27, is alleged to have committed the Denville burglaries between Jan. 4 and Jan. 5, police said. She was charged with three counts of motor vehicle burglary and three counts of theft of movable property, police said. They said two of the incidents took place at Denville businesses and one at a Denville residence. "During the course of the investigation, Laura Capo was identified as the suspect in all three incidents, as well as additional thefts in Hanover Township and Morristown,"...

DENVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO