CNBC
BioNTech says it will start cancer vaccine trials in the UK from September
Germany's BioNTech is launching a U.K. trial of personalized mRNA therapies, including cancer vaccines, from September. It aims to deliver 10,000 therapies to patients before 2030. Campaigners called on the government to ensure any positive outcome could be delivered at an accessible price point and include delivery to global cancer...
Moderna CEO says COVID moving into endemic stage
Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel discusses the future of the COVID pandemic, booster shots, and the company's outlook for 2023.
Man with terminal cancer cured after taking new drug
A man who was told he only has 12 months to live is now free of cancer thanks to a new drug trial. Robert Glynn, 51, a welder from Worsley in Greater Manchester, was diagnosed with bile duct cancer after suffering severe pain in his shoulder which kept him up all night. Mr Glynn said he “wouldn’t be here” if it were not for the results of the trial run by the Christie NHS Foundation Trust in Manchester.Despite a series of scans and tests at his GP, his cancer was only picked up by chance when he got an...
NASDAQ
BiondVax's Inhaled COVID-19 Therapy Eliminated SARS-COV-2 Virus In Preclinical Study; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) said that its inhaled COVID-19 therapy virtually eliminated SARS-COV-2 virus in a preclinical in vivo proof-of-concept study. First-in-human Phase 1/2a clinical trial is planned for late 2023. In Friday pre-market trade, BVXV was trading at $3.44 up $0.32 or 10.25%. BiondVax noted that Hamsters...
natureworldnews.com
90% of World's Population Faces Dire Threat from Combination of Extreme Heat and Drought [Study]
A combination of extreme heat and drought is threatening 90% of the world's population, according to a new study. Researchers used climate simulations from a large model and new machine learning to determine its impact on a global scale, particularly causing potential socio-economic and ecological damage. Compound Drought-Heatwave Events. The...
coinchapter.com
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan to be a huge blow to the USA even if Beijing fails
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — A possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan in the coming years could be a huge blow to the United States. According to the latest study by the Washington DC-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), an attempted military subjugation of the Republic of China (ROC) by the People’s Republic of China will be a massive failure, thanks to the involvement of the USA.
‘Kraken,’ the ‘most transmissible’ COVID variant yet, could spawn even more immune-evasive variants, new study says
The good news: XBB.1.5 is slightly less immune-evasive than its parent, researchers found. The bad news: Its descendants may not be.
contagionlive.com
Moderna Provides Update on mRNA Vaccine Pipeline
The company is moving forward with vaccines to address respiratory and latent viruses as well as oncology. Moderna announced today its updates to its vaccine portfolio across various infectious diseases and cancer as well. The company plans to use its mRNA platform for a variety of respiratory and latent viruses and cancer.
US becomes first country in the world to approve gamechanger Alzheimer's drug lecanemab
The FDA has greenlit the drug developed by the Tokyo, Japan, company Eisai in partnership with America's Biogen. It slowed Alzheimer's by around 27 percent over 18 months.
MedicalXpress
China's COVID situation is dire, but it shouldn't pose a big risk to other countries
China is currently in the midst of a severe wave of COVID infections and deaths. We don't know exactly how bad it is because of significant gaps in official reporting, but by all indications, things are dire. News reports suggest hospitals and mortuaries are overflowing. So how did China get...
CNBC
China's new Covid surge is crippling the world's most important factories and biggest ports
Freight booking cancellations are increasing at the ports of Shanghai and Shenzhen as "factories cannot operate properly due to a lot of workers getting Covid." Congestion is also building off of the Ports of Ningbo and Qingdao as well, per Chinese logistics company HLS. Logistics managers are warning of very...
MedicalXpress
Excessive scarring shown to be associated with atopic eczema, hypertension and musculoskeletal diseases
Seeking to discover the association between excessive scarring and other conditions, researchers in the School of Immunology & Microbial Sciences and St John's Institute of Dermatology at King's College London used medical records available through the UK Biobank to investigate co-morbidities of keloid and hypertrophic scars. Excessive scarring was found...
COVID Is Running Rampant in China, But Experts Say Travel Restrictions Are Pointless
HONG KONG - Chinese families reunited and residents headed off on vacations as China finally lifted border controls over the weekend, ending three years of isolation under the country’s stringent zero-COVID policy. But elsewhere in the world, many countries are responding with far less fanfare and a heavy dose...
Diabetes breakthrough as life-changing artificial pancreas given NHS approval for type 1 patients
Patients with type-1 diabetes could soon be offered new technology on the NHS to better manage their condition.The ‘artificial pancreas’, has been recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE).Guidance currently being drafted by the health body suggests the device will “reduce the mental load and improve people’s quality of life.”The system uses a glucose monitor embedded under the skin to monitor blood sugar levels, transmitting to an external pump device which calculates the amount of insulin required.Hilary Nathan, director of communications and policy at diabetes charity JDRF, called the recommendations a “game changer - opening access...
MedicalXpress
Targeting cancer-supporting cells boosts immunotherapy in previously insensitive tumors
Removing a single protein from cells that surround tumors can improve the sensitivity of certain cancers to immunotherapy, researchers have found. Scientists from The Institute of Cancer Research, London, in collaboration with AstraZeneca removed, in mice, a receptor protein called Endo180 found on cancer-associated fibroblasts, cells that can help breast cancer to grow and spread, which boosted treatment response. Analyzing patient data, they found that targeting this protein in cancer patients could improve the effectiveness of immunotherapy in breast cancer.
Ars Technica
US acceptance of COVID vaccines rises, now like other Western democracies
COVID vaccines remain the safest way to reduce the chance that SARS-CoV-2 can put you in the hospital and are a critical component of the public health campaign against the pandemic. Yet, in the US, there has been lots of controversy and outright anger about attempts to expand vaccine use, and a substantial portion of the population appears to be avoiding the shots for political reasons.
MedicalXpress
Child deaths in England reach pre-pandemic levels: Study
Child deaths in England increased during 2021 to 2022 and have returned close to pre-pandemic levels, according to a new study, led by researchers from the University of Bristol's National Child Mortality Database (NCMD) team and published in JAMA Network Open today. The study, which used data from the NCMD...
Pfizer working to send COVID pill Paxlovid to China - CNBC
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) is working with Chinese authorities to send its COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, to the country that is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.
100,000 diabetes patients could benefit from ‘artificial pancreas’ technology
Some complications linked to type 1 diabetes could become a “thing of the past” thanks to a new technology which has been likened to an artificial pancreas.More than 105,000 diabetes patients in England could be eligible for a “hybrid closed-loop system”, which helps patients manage blood sugar levels without the need to constantly monitor themselves.It comes as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) recommended the use of the technology for people who struggle to control their condition.This technology has been proven to give the best control for managing type 1 diabetes and should make things like amputations,...
peerj.com
The rhythm of chemotherapy and cancer patients’ time perspectives
