Berkeley, CA

berkeleyside.org

22-year-old Alameda Mediterranean spot shutters for good

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
ALAMEDA, CA
Eater

One of San Francisco’s Only Three-Michelin-Star Restaurants Is Closing Temporarily

Anyone hoping to experience a meal at one of San Francisco’s premier dining destinations before the summer will have to act fast. James Beard award-winning chef Michael Tusk and his wife Lindsay Tusk plan to temporarily close their three-Michelin-star Jackson Square restaurant Quince by the end of January for about six months. During that time, the couple will redesign the restaurant with the goal of making the space lighter and brighter, a spokesperson shared with Eater SF via email.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Almanac Online

Longtime dim sum banquet hall in Millbrae closed Dec. 31

The Hong Kong Flower Lounge, which closed Dec. 31, had a capacity of up to 550 people. (Photo courtesy via Yelp.) Millbrae's Hong Kong Flower Lounge, a longtime dim sum and seafood restaurant favored in the Michelin Guide, closed permanently Dec. 31. The restaurant owner planned to retire and then...
MILLBRAE, CA
sfstandard.com

BART Punk Show Captures DIY Ethos of Grateful Dead, Burning Man and Beyond

Last Friday night, two punk bands took over a BART train and staged an impromptu show for a crowd of unsuspecting commuters and dedicated fans. This isn’t the first time Bay Area musicians have performed unscheduled shows in unexpected venues. Nor is a BART takeover unprecedented—the guerrilla art show known as BART Basel returned to the Embarcadero platform just last month.
EMERYVILLE, CA
berkeleyside.org

Photos: Rains bring East Bay creeks to life

Berkeley and the East Bay are home to a network of freshwater streams and creeks. These waterways are typically dry or only a trickle in the summer, before springing to life in the rainy season—although they rarely grow too large. That’s been especially true in recent years, with recurring droughts in California.
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

Rainy Morning Gives Way to Dry Monday as Next Deluge Sets Up for Tuesday

Most of the Bay Area will get a brief respite from the rain today after a wet and windy Monday morning. You may even get a glimpse of sun Monday afternoon in San Francisco and Oakland, as this ongoing parade of atmospheric river events gives us a break in the rain for most of the day. From Santa Rosa down to San Jose, the rest of Monday looks relatively dry.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Guest Commentary: Cut Out a Cancer on San Francisco

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. For over six decades, the Central Freeway has blighted the heart of San Francisco, as...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

New Central Subway Line Opens in San Francisco

Two months after its soft opening, the San Francisco Central Subway fully opened Saturday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city leaders were there for the ribbon cutting for the T-Third Rail. The line connects Chinatown to Sunnydale and the Bayview. It's part of the nearly $2 billion central...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area weather: here's how much rain you should expect this week

OAKLAND calif., - The entire Bay Area has been getting pounded with rain and wind since Christmas day, and the relentless weather will not let up this week, according to the National Weather Service. According to KTVU meteorologist Steve Paulson, the stormy conditions will likely stick around until January 21.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thrashermagazine.com

RIP in Peace: Dave Schubert

It's never been just about the act of skateboarding. Documentation of our craft has always been an essential key to the equation, and Dave Schubert's camera captured countless iconic images that will endure for an eternity. He was a historian of the streets, from his East Coast roots to the Mecca of San Francisco. His legend only grows from here. RIP to the Real Deal. —Tony Vitello.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

