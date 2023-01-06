ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

New Central Subway Line Opens in San Francisco

Two months after its soft opening, the San Francisco Central Subway fully opened Saturday. San Francisco Mayor London Breed and other city leaders were there for the ribbon cutting for the T-Third Rail. The line connects Chinatown to Sunnydale and the Bayview. It's part of the nearly $2 billion central...
CBS San Francisco

In revealing interview, Oakland's new mayor discusses her top priorities

OAKLAND -- Oakland's new mayor Sheng Thao kicked off her administration in the new year. Aside from filling key positions in her office, she'll have to hire a city administrator as well. The previous city administrator resigned last month.Mayor Thao said her top priorities are homelessness and crime.The topic of homelessness is a personal one for her."Bringing my lived, life experience to city hall and to the mayor's office -- that's my superpower," Thao told KPIX.She experienced homelessness after she left an abusive relationship."I still remember it. (I was) about six and a half months pregnant. I...
CBS San Francisco

Killing of San Francisco Japantown security guard Gavin Boston shocks community

SAN FRANCISCO -- The shooting death of Gavin Boston, a security guard at the Japan Center Mall in San Francisco's Japantown Wednesday - allegedly by a 15-year-old boy - has left mall workers and customers in shock.Several workers at the mall at Geary Boulevard and Webster Street said 40-year-old Boston only started the job about a month ago. One worker who didn't want to be identified said she heard the gunfire. "Usually the mall's pretty rowdy, we have teens come in a lot with skateboards so I thought it was just boxes dropping," she said.She said in the...
sfstandard.com

Find These Rabbit Statues Across SF To Start Your Lunar New Year Celebration

As the Year of the Rabbit approaches, five giant rabbit sculptures will be publicly displayed across San Francisco for Lunar New Year. Starting this Saturday, the public can see this art project in five different locations in the city: Chase Center, the Asian Art Museum, Chinatown-Rose Pak Station, Union Square and Lucky Supermarket on Sloat Boulevard.
San Francisco Examiner

Facebook's rail bridge to nowhere

In the early summer of 2017, Warren Slocum walked into a warehouse in Menlo Park, California, to meet with members of Facebook’s staff and was mesmerized. Sitting before him was a 3D model of the neighborhoods surrounding Facebook’s headquarters. On a nearby whiteboard, one of Facebook’s real estate strategists had mapped out what had to be one of the company’s most unusual bets yet: a plan for restoring a century-old railroad that’s been sitting unused for about 40 years.
CBS San Francisco

RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland

OAKLAND  -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames.  The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
sfstandard.com

Hit-and-Run Marks First San Francisco Traffic Death of 2023

A hit-and-run on New Year’s Day killed a woman in San Francisco’s first traffic death of the year. The victim, Bessie Chui, was 50 years old and a resident of Alameda County, according to San Francisco’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Chui’s friends posted about her...
sfstandard.com

Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went

As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
sfstandard.com

Inside the $30,000-per-Night British Virgin Islands Outpost of San Francisco’s Premiere Private Club

The Battery Club, San Francisco’s go-to private club for tech executives and visiting celebrities, has opened a luxe outpost in the British Virgin Islands. The estate is the private home of San Francisco tech couple Xochi and Michael Birch, who also own The Battery. Dubbed The Village, it rents for between $24,000 and $32,000 a night and requires a four-night minimum stay. It’s available to anybody, though Battery members get 25% off. For that fee, up to 20 guests enjoy an all-inclusive vacation in “an island extension of the club” that was “built over a six-year period to exacting standards.” There are eight full-time staffers on-site and at least 11 when guests are present.
CBS San Francisco

Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay

OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it.  A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
