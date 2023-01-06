Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we as celebrating a nice occasion.
Wyoming Search And Rescue Looks Danger In The Eye To Save Others
Every year in the mountains of Wyoming, search and rescue teams are called out to help stranded skiers, snowmobilers, snowboarders, hikers, campers and others that lose their way. Thankfully for us, we have incredible search and rescue teams at the ready. On average SAR teams are called out over 300...
Who Owns The Most Land In Wyoming And 2 Super Bowl Trophies?
Are you be shocked to know that the owner of the most land in Wyoming not only has two Super Bowl Championships with St. Louis/ LA Rams of the NFL, two Stanley Cup Championships with the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL, one MLS Cup championship with the Colorado Rapids and two National Lacrosse League Championships with the Colorado Mammoth and owns the Denver Nuggets?
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!) Situated in the western part of the country, Wyoming is known for its wide-open spaces and rugged terrain. From the rolling hills of the Great Plains to the towering peaks of the Rocky Mountains, the state’s geography is diverse and varied. But no matter where you go in Wyoming, you can experience some seriously chilly temperatures, especially during the winter.
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, January 9, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken 10 miles west of I-25 on Horsecreek Road in Laramie County by Melissa Hanes. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The...
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming’s Winter: As Scheduled or Off the Rails?
While snowpack is building across Wyoming, the long-range forecast for Winter 2022-2023 isn’t exactly matching up with the current weather – or is it?. The current winter season has already been a roller coaster in many ways. Yet, as the season progresses, the temperatures and conditions experienced don’t seem to match the long-range forecast for the region.
cowboystatedaily.com
Human Body Composting Now Legal In Six States, But Not An Option Yet In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust … to compost. That’s not a phrase likely to catch on in Wyoming, at least anytime soon, say Cowboy State funeral industry representatives. Enter The Hereafter As Plant Food. Human composting involves letting...
Wyoming’s I-80 Is Hibernating For The Winter
Snow, Wind, then snow drifts. It just won't stop. On Monday the Wyoming Department Of Transportation had posted that they hoped Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Rock Springs, would be open by the end of the day. Tuesday morning, it's still closed. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of...
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place
Interstate 80 is now open. Due to gusting winds causing extreme blow over risk, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light and high-profile vehicles. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The roughly 100-mile...
capcity.news
Wyoming Energy Authority Executive Director Glen Murrell resigns
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Energy Authority announced today that Glen Murrell intends to resign as executive director effective March 1. Under his tenure, the WEA unveiled its Energy Strategy, which champions legacy industries alongside renewables and next-generation technologies. The WEA also formed notable partnerships with Colorado, Utah and New Mexico to form the Western Interstates Hydrogen Hub and with Idaho National Laboratory to develop a viable nuclear industry in Wyoming.
county17.com
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or health care
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free health care coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting January 10 and will vote on whether to expand health care through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50-64, and their families who need it.
cowboystatedaily.com
Although Very Expensive, Plastics Are Recycled In Wyoming If Not Contaminated By Dead Skunks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recycling plastics, especially in rural areas, almost always costs more money than it saves, but communities do it because residents expect the service and pay for it. Cindie Langston, solid waste division manager for the city of Casper, told Cowboy State...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Emily Reed, Wyoming Migration Initiative
Emily Reed, research scientist and communication specialist for the Wyoming Migration Initiative, spoke about how the migration of big game species is so important to our state. But also, how important it is for ranchers and people who own private land, to take on the responsibility to help these animals have clear, safe migratory patterns. Emily is also a co-producer on the three-part film series, My Wild Land, which takes a look at three different ranches and what they are doing to help migratory animals.
Wyoming Anglers Encouraged to be Safe on the Ice
As ice fishing season begins the Wyoming Game and Fish Department urges anglers to practice safety before venturing onto the ice. Ice on many waters may not be safe, especially with variable temperatures throughout the state. “Ice fishing is a fun winter activity that gets you outdoors, but it does...
oilcity.news
Shed antler and horn hunting season closed for western, southern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Many sections of public lands in western and southern Wyoming are now closed to shed antler and horn hunting. The annual closure for sections of public land, state land and Wyoming Game and Fish Commission wildlife habitat management areas in Wyoming became effective at midnight Dec. 31. The shed collection closure is meant to protect wintering big game.
One To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountain ranges in southeast Wyoming. Up to two feet of snow could fall above 9000 feet. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on...
wrrnetwork.com
Winds increasing for Monday; Snow in Western Wyoming
Snow picks up today across the west, continuing through mid-Tuesday. Winds also will increase through the afternoon and evening for Central Wyoming and continue into Tuesday. High temperatures to start the week include the mid-30s at Dubois, the low 30s for Worland and Thermopolis, the low 20s for Lander, near 20 for Riverton and Shoshoni. Todays maximum wind gusts expected to reach 52 mph on South Pass, 48 at Jeffrey City, near 30 mph at Dubois and Thermopolis and the low to mid teens for Lander, Riverton Shoshoni and Worland.
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Start Queen of the Meadow Seeds in Wyoming (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow queen of the meadow seeds in Wyoming, but don’t know when to start them?. Starting queen of the meadow seeds is not as easy as it seems. Queen of the Meadow Seeds must be consistently watered, receive at least 8 hours of sunlight a day, & be kept at room temperature of at least 70 degrees Fahrenheit.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Hike Some Wyoming Nonresident Hunting Tags More Than 200%
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill pending in the Wyoming Legislature would dramatically hike fees for nonresident hunters wanting to get first crack at some coveted Cowboy State hunting tags. Another bill would broaden the authority of Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens to go...
Wyoming High School Boys Basketball Standings: Jan. 8, 2023
Campbell County 1-8 4A Southeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Northwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) 4A Southwest: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Jackson 5-2 Star Valley 6-3 Evanston 3-7 Green River 2-7 3A Northeast: (Overall Record, followed by Conference Record) Glenrock 2-3, 1-0 Buffalo 4-4.
