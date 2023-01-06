Duke Energy's upgrade to transmission lines means trees will be coming down in Bloomington

Trees and other vegetation along Rogers Street, Patterson Drive and Morton Street, as well as parts of the B-Line Trail, are being cut down as part of a project by Duke Energy to install new power transmission lines in Bloomington. Before the approximately 2 miles of transmission lines can be installed, crews are doing surveys and clearing vegetation along the route.

Duke Energy officials attempted to talk to residents along the route before work began in early January, according to Liz Irwin, Duke government and community relations manager. Door hangers with information and mailings were distributed to let people know why trees are being felled and construction is happening. Duke Energy has worked with city and local officials as well to plan the project.

This work is one phase of a multi-year effort known as the Bloomington Reliability Project, with the goal of helping meet growing demand for electricity in the Bloomington area.

In addition to installing new power lines that will feed three substations in Bloomington, the project will improve the reliability and resiliency of the electrical system, allowing for quicker recovery of service during storm-related outages, according to Duke.

The project has been divided into three phases. The first was completed in 2019 with the installation of the 11th Street substation and transmission lines along North Rogers Street. The second and third phases have begun and will be complete when the new transmission lines are functioning

At times while work is underway, a lane of traffic or pedestrian path along the B-Line Trail may be temporarily closed. Those streets affected include North Rogers Street, Madison Street, East Grimes Lane and Patterson Drive as well as portions of the B-Line Trail. In correspondence with the Bloomington Board of Public Works, Duke Energy said the road restrictions were expected to be Jan. 3-27, weather permitting.