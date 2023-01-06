ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown Hills, IL

Germantown Hills restaurant finds ways to keep space 'fresh and new'

By Cassidy Waigand, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 4 days ago
In March of 2022, Germantown Grille updated the interior of its restaurant to create a more open space with a cozy atmosphere.

Jake Adkins has owned and operated the Germantown Hills restaurant with his wife, Sarah, for a decade. He said the plan was to advertise the upgrades during college football season.

But things did not go according to plan.

After a few months, Adkins realized the station was running an outdated commercial. Locals watching a game learned nothing of the upgrades and improvements to the grille.

Once the error was caught, though, Adkins said the mishap shifted into good fortune.

“They finally switched it to the right commercial and gave us a bunch of nice plugs out there for it too,” Adkins said. “So, it kind of worked out well for us that way.”

Changes at Germantown Grille include opening the restaurant’s banquet room, as well as creating a separate nook for gaming machines.

Adkins said the 50-person dining area felt underutilized and closed off from the rest of the space.

“Before, we would just kind of shut those doors if we didn't have a party in there that night,” he said. “Well, then we realized we could definitely use that space on a nightly basis instead of turning people away.”

Renovations went smoothly, Adkins said. He said a friend with a background in construction helped get the work done.

The full wall closing in the banquet area was opened up to include a window onto the rest of the restaurant's seating. A three-quarter wall was also added in the space to create a more private area for gaming machines.

In total, Adkins said the 50-person banquet seating turned to around 35. He said moving the gaming machines into their own space, though, gave the business more seating in the main dining area. He described the space as feeling more like an inviting dining area, and he said guests have also been happy with the new setup.

“They feel more comfortable sitting in there instead of feeling like they're kind of outcasts into the other room kind of thing,” he said.

The food menu has undergone some updates, as well. Adkins said the boneless chicken wings are now prepared in-house using fresh chicken.

For customers who visit Friday and Saturday, Adkins said there will be a limited selection of half-off appetizers from 9-11 p.m.

In the future, Adkins said Germantown Grille is looking to eventually install an outdoor seating area. Meantime, he said the restaurant may find other small improvement projects.

“We're always looking for new ways to kind of keep the environment kind of fresh and new,” Adkins said, “and just try to do something new every year or two.”

Germantown Grille

Connect with Cassidy Waigand by emailing her at CWaigand@gannett.com or by following her on Twitter at @justxaxwriter.

