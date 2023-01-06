ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford man says 3-day Jeopardy! experience exceeded 'wildest expectations'

By Chris Green, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XD0Ch_0k5UPgv400

ROCKFORD — Lloyd Sy has over 55,000 reasons why it's good to know trivia.

The Rockford native and former Auburn High School standout collected $55,578 in winnings before his three-day run on Jeopardy! came to an end Thursday.

Sy called his appearance on the show "surreal."

"I couldn't believe that I made it to the show, and then once I got there, I couldn't believe that I won a game and then a second game," he said.

"And honestly, I was not at all disappointed with losing because it already went way past my wildest expectations. And Patrick (Curran), the guy who beat me, was a great competitor."

More: Back-to-back: Rockford man wins Jeopardy! for second straight day

Sy and Curran advanced to "Final Jeopardy" and both correctly answered the question:

"Laurence Olivier & Ernest Borgnine were considered for the lead role and Sergio Leone to direct for this film that turned 50 in 2022."

The answer was "'What is 'The Godfather?'"

Sy bet $5,000 and finished with $13,800.

Patrick bet $5,200 and won the game with $30,000.

Sy, who watched the taped Jeopardy! episodes with friends and family while home for winter break, is earning his doctorate in English Literature at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com ; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford man says 3-day Jeopardy! experience exceeded 'wildest expectations'

