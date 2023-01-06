Rockford man says 3-day Jeopardy! experience exceeded 'wildest expectations'

ROCKFORD — Lloyd Sy has over 55,000 reasons why it's good to know trivia.

The Rockford native and former Auburn High School standout collected $55,578 in winnings before his three-day run on Jeopardy! came to an end Thursday.

Sy called his appearance on the show "surreal."

"I couldn't believe that I made it to the show, and then once I got there, I couldn't believe that I won a game and then a second game," he said.

"And honestly, I was not at all disappointed with losing because it already went way past my wildest expectations. And Patrick (Curran), the guy who beat me, was a great competitor."

Sy and Curran advanced to "Final Jeopardy" and both correctly answered the question:

"Laurence Olivier & Ernest Borgnine were considered for the lead role and Sergio Leone to direct for this film that turned 50 in 2022."

The answer was "'What is 'The Godfather?'"

Sy bet $5,000 and finished with $13,800.

Patrick bet $5,200 and won the game with $30,000.

Sy, who watched the taped Jeopardy! episodes with friends and family while home for winter break, is earning his doctorate in English Literature at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.

