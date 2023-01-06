Atom Bomb Studio owners celebrate 10 years in Las Cruces, open La Tiendita

LAS CRUCES – Atom Bomb Studio is a striking building among the many beige ones of downtown Las Cruces. White roses attract customers who are welcomed inside to find an explosion of art and color all over the walls, furniture and people.

The studio recently celebrated its tenth year operating in Las Cruces, providing tattoos and art to the community.

Aaron Valenzuela and his fiancé Anahy Nuñez opened Atom Bomb Studio in 2012 on Campo Street. It is next door to Eyeconik Records & Apparel and Creative Harmony Gallery & Gifts.

If Las Crucens are not familiar with Atom Bomb tattoo, they are likely aware of the Las Cruces mural, “Color Me Cruces,” located off Main Street downtown. Valenzuela and Nuñez worked on the popular piece alongside Christina Ballew in 2018. Locals and tourists alike enjoy taking photos in front of the wall.

The couple have worked on several other murals around town and plan on creating more public art in 2023. Nuñez also works as a makeup artist on movie sets as productions come through town.

Valenzuela and Nuñez are both from Las Cruces and both are self-described artistic individuals. Valenzuela said he has been tattooing for 16 years, starting his apprenticeship locally and completing it in Los Angeles. He learned his craft over a year-long apprenticeship in California, but said his intention was always to return home.

“I always wanted to come back here and open the shop because I felt like there's a lot that Las Cruces has to offer that nowhere else in the world has to offer,” he said. “If I was going to shine, I wanted my city to shine with me.”

Valenzuela said his studio was meant to emphasize creative expression through body art, a gap he identified in the community. He said the tattooists at the studio are fine artists above all, ready to work with customers to create a unique piece just for them.

Valenzuela and Nuñez expanded the shop just before the COVID-19 pandemic. It used to be in a small, single unit but took over the adjoining space. The pandemic delayed the official grand opening, but the owners held a celebration Dec. 21, 2022, the shop’s anniversary.

More chairs are available in the space so Valenzuela said Atom Bomb will take on more artists in the new year. Valenzuela and Nuñez ply their trade alongside Chris Candia — individual artists who each pride themselves on creating unique pieces for customers.

“I want to help spread (our) success to other people that are as interested in this profession as we are,” Valenzuela said.

Starting La Tiendita

After the couple moved Atom Bomb into its current space, they said they decided to open up a gift shop in the empty area. Anahy Nuñez and her mother, Connie Nuñez, now operate La Tiendita.

Anahy Nuñez said the idea was to once again fill a gap she saw in the community. La Tiendita officially opened in December 2021.

She described it as a little Mexican store where she offers home décor, tumblers, T-shirts designed and printed in-house, purses and embroidered clothing. Products are Las Cruces and New Mexico-themed and differ from the merchandise offered in Atom Bomb.

“The gift shop is me and my mom,” Nuñez said. “Then my cousin actually helped us and my niece works with us, so yeah, it’s definitely become a family affair.”

“We may not see eye to eye at times … but overall, we compromise,” Connie Nuñez said. “Spending time with family’s always a good thing, especially when we're bringing art to the community.”

Anahy Nuñez said operating hours are currently limited, but the goal is to have the shop open the same hours as Atom Bomb, so the area further develops into a “small business plaza.”

Atom Bomb Studio is located at 232 N. Campo St. and is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Appointments can be made online at www.atombombstudio.com .

La Tiendita is located at 228 N. Campo St. and is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. People can follow the store on social media at www.facebook.com/latienditalascruces .

Leah Romero is the trending reporter at the Las Cruces Sun-News and can be reached at 575-418-3442, LRomero@lcsun-news.com or @rromero_leah on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Atom Bomb Studio owners celebrate 10 years in Las Cruces, open La Tiendita