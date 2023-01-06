ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Island, FL

businessobserverfl.com

Bank executive brings lobster tails to the table

Gerri Moll discovered lobstering 30 years ago. Since then, she hasn't missed a mini-season. Executive: Gerri Moll. Southwest Florida market executive for Bank of America Private Bank, as well as bank president for the Southwest Florida region. Throughout her 36-year career at Bank of America, Moll, a Naples resident, has held several senior leadership roles and provided leadership for the transition team through two mergers.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Bonita Springs RV residents chased away from homes

Rhetta McEntyre and her husband Chucky have found themselves living on the side of a road in North Fort Myers after having two days to get out of the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs. They have bounced around from place to place over the past month and are just waiting for the knock on the door telling they have to move once again. They are have a lead on a few spots up near Jacksonville. McEntyre said she doesn’t ever want to come back to this area.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

The Dock at Crayton Cove upgrades, reopens after Hurricane Ian

The Dock at Crayton Cove reopened last month after Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage to the restaurant on Naples Bay. With almost 5 feet of flooding inside of the restaurant, it took more than two months for owner Dan Groom and his team to renovate the entire restaurant from the inside of the kitchen to the outside landscaping. Despite these challenges, Groom took advantage and upgraded the damaged spaces.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 more Fort Myers Beach staples sell for big money

More businesses on Fort Myers Beach have been sold after being devastated by Hurricane Ian. While their prices seem sky-high, some are working to keep the old-school charm. The property where The Cottage and Shuckers once stood on Fort Myers Beach is officially under contract. The owners found a deal that they liked, and they worked out the terms and conditions.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Recklessly Driven ATV on the Beach Left 5 Skimmers Dead

A Press Release from the Marco Island Police Department stated that “on Monday, January 9, 2023 at approximately 1:21PM, Marco Island Police were dispatched to the beach area in front of 400 S. Collier Blvd. It was reported a golf cart being driven on the beach in a reckless...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
multihousingnews.com

Grandbridge Sells Florida Luxury Senior Community for $81M

The community is part of the Lely Resort master-planned development. Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has completed the $81 million sale of The Arlington at Naples, a 298-unit continuing care luxury senior housing community located at 7900 Arlington Circle in Naples, Fla. to Life Care Services. At the time of the sale, the property was being managed under a forbearance agreement, and was traded through a court-directed process that facilitates the buyer’s ability to generate revenue. The deal was closed by the seller’s Senior Housing Investment Sales team.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New median on US-41 in Fort Myers considered dangerous by some

A small median is causing problems on US-41 by the Red Lobster in Fort Myers. The short narrow area is making drivers swerve and duck out of the way in an attempt to avoid it. Black skid marks line the sides of the road, and the small amount of yellow paint on the end has faded.
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

Letters to the Editor, Jan. 10

What would a clean water amendment accomplish for Marco?. With a Right to Clean and Healthy Waters (RTCHW), Floridians could file suit, and our courts, after reviewing the evidence, could order the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) to enforce standards and implement long-overdue Basin Management Action Plans (BMAPs). We...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
10NEWS

Southwest Florida's eagle couple welcomes second hatchling

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida's beloved eagle couple, Harriet and M15, welcomed their second hatchling overnight Friday into Saturday. Egg 2, or E22, began to show its first pip, another term for crack, Thursday signaling the hatching process had begun. The official hatch time is still unknown at this time, Dick Pritchett Real Estate explained on its website that hosts the eagle cam.
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Concerns over increased panhandling in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Men and women are selling flowers along busy roads like U.S. 41 and Colonial Blvd in Fort Myers. Pushing limits with some drivers and authorities. Some drivers said sometimes when they stop at an intersection, sellers knock on their windows at the red light, trying to sell roses.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Jewish Federation of Greater Naples to celebrate opening of Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center

The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples will celebrate the grand opening of the Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center with a public celebration and tours beginning at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at 4720 Pine Ridge Road. The 20,000-square-foot, two-story center is designed to be a gathering place for the greater Naples Jewish community estimated at more than 10,000 individuals. The community raised more than $13 million for construction and creation of an operational endowment.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach 100 days after Hurricane Ian

Southwest Florida has come a long way since Hurricane Ian devastated communities across our area 100 days ago, but there’s still a long way to go. Much storm debris littering the streets is gone, and more businesses are opening every day. But a lot of people are still displaced...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

