businessobserverfl.com
Bank executive brings lobster tails to the table
Gerri Moll discovered lobstering 30 years ago. Since then, she hasn't missed a mini-season. Executive: Gerri Moll. Southwest Florida market executive for Bank of America Private Bank, as well as bank president for the Southwest Florida region. Throughout her 36-year career at Bank of America, Moll, a Naples resident, has held several senior leadership roles and provided leadership for the transition team through two mergers.
Florida Weekly
Bonita Springs RV residents chased away from homes
Rhetta McEntyre and her husband Chucky have found themselves living on the side of a road in North Fort Myers after having two days to get out of the Gulf Coast Camping Resort in Bonita Springs. They have bounced around from place to place over the past month and are just waiting for the knock on the door telling they have to move once again. They are have a lead on a few spots up near Jacksonville. McEntyre said she doesn’t ever want to come back to this area.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Dock at Crayton Cove upgrades, reopens after Hurricane Ian
The Dock at Crayton Cove reopened last month after Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage to the restaurant on Naples Bay. With almost 5 feet of flooding inside of the restaurant, it took more than two months for owner Dan Groom and his team to renovate the entire restaurant from the inside of the kitchen to the outside landscaping. Despite these challenges, Groom took advantage and upgraded the damaged spaces.
WINKNEWS.com
2 more Fort Myers Beach staples sell for big money
More businesses on Fort Myers Beach have been sold after being devastated by Hurricane Ian. While their prices seem sky-high, some are working to keep the old-school charm. The property where The Cottage and Shuckers once stood on Fort Myers Beach is officially under contract. The owners found a deal that they liked, and they worked out the terms and conditions.
coastalbreezenews.com
Recklessly Driven ATV on the Beach Left 5 Skimmers Dead
A Press Release from the Marco Island Police Department stated that “on Monday, January 9, 2023 at approximately 1:21PM, Marco Island Police were dispatched to the beach area in front of 400 S. Collier Blvd. It was reported a golf cart being driven on the beach in a reckless...
Residents and Vistors can now stay on Fort Myers Beach Longer
As the town of Fort Myers Beach continues to rebuild, town leaders have decided to extend the curfew to midnight to better help the businesses on the beach
Marconews.com
2023 kicks off 100 years of Collier County Sheriff's Office
A hundred years ago, Collier County was a wild and woolly place. Naples, not yet a city and with only a couple hundred inhabitants, was just a dot on the map. As the population grew, the government took root and lawmen entered the region. “It had to be quite an...
multihousingnews.com
Grandbridge Sells Florida Luxury Senior Community for $81M
The community is part of the Lely Resort master-planned development. Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has completed the $81 million sale of The Arlington at Naples, a 298-unit continuing care luxury senior housing community located at 7900 Arlington Circle in Naples, Fla. to Life Care Services. At the time of the sale, the property was being managed under a forbearance agreement, and was traded through a court-directed process that facilitates the buyer’s ability to generate revenue. The deal was closed by the seller’s Senior Housing Investment Sales team.
Part of Cape Coral Parkway will be closed for Art Festival this weekend
Cape Coral Parkway will be closed from Coronado Parkway to Del Prado Boulevard beginning on 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, for the Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place.
Adopt Fred: Adorable pup looking for forever family
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fred, a sweet and adorable 10-year-old lab mix, is in need of a forever family. He has fabulous manners and gets along with other dogs very well. Fred also loves kids!. This silver muzzle sweetie still has lots of puppy energy left, and his heart...
FWC investigating after endangered birds ran over and killed on Marco Island
Florida Fish and Wildlife are investigating after endangered birds ran over and killed. It happened in the beach area in front of 400 S. Collier Blvd. around 1:20 p.m. on Monday.
WINKNEWS.com
New median on US-41 in Fort Myers considered dangerous by some
A small median is causing problems on US-41 by the Red Lobster in Fort Myers. The short narrow area is making drivers swerve and duck out of the way in an attempt to avoid it. Black skid marks line the sides of the road, and the small amount of yellow paint on the end has faded.
Marconews.com
Letters to the Editor, Jan. 10
What would a clean water amendment accomplish for Marco?. With a Right to Clean and Healthy Waters (RTCHW), Floridians could file suit, and our courts, after reviewing the evidence, could order the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) to enforce standards and implement long-overdue Basin Management Action Plans (BMAPs). We...
Curfew hours, parking fees in effect for the Town of Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – Staring Monday, January 9th the Town of Fort Myers Beach will change its curfew hours from Midnight to 6 am on the Matanzas Pass Bridge and the Big Carlos Pass Bridge. “The beach is coming back. People are coming back to the beach and...
10NEWS
Southwest Florida's eagle couple welcomes second hatchling
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida's beloved eagle couple, Harriet and M15, welcomed their second hatchling overnight Friday into Saturday. Egg 2, or E22, began to show its first pip, another term for crack, Thursday signaling the hatching process had begun. The official hatch time is still unknown at this time, Dick Pritchett Real Estate explained on its website that hosts the eagle cam.
Several changes happening this week in Fort Myers Beach
The Town of Fort Myers Beach wants people to know about several changes happening this week after Hurricane Ian.
Concerns over increased panhandling in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Men and women are selling flowers along busy roads like U.S. 41 and Colonial Blvd in Fort Myers. Pushing limits with some drivers and authorities. Some drivers said sometimes when they stop at an intersection, sellers knock on their windows at the red light, trying to sell roses.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Jewish Federation of Greater Naples to celebrate opening of Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center
The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples will celebrate the grand opening of the Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center with a public celebration and tours beginning at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at 4720 Pine Ridge Road. The 20,000-square-foot, two-story center is designed to be a gathering place for the greater Naples Jewish community estimated at more than 10,000 individuals. The community raised more than $13 million for construction and creation of an operational endowment.
Beachgoers enjoy sunshine as Collier County reopens beach access points
A number of beach access points have reopened — 14 to be exact. Marking the first time they’ve been open since Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach 100 days after Hurricane Ian
Southwest Florida has come a long way since Hurricane Ian devastated communities across our area 100 days ago, but there’s still a long way to go. Much storm debris littering the streets is gone, and more businesses are opening every day. But a lot of people are still displaced...
