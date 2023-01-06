Read full article on original website
Bank executive brings lobster tails to the table
Gerri Moll discovered lobstering 30 years ago. Since then, she hasn't missed a mini-season. Executive: Gerri Moll. Southwest Florida market executive for Bank of America Private Bank, as well as bank president for the Southwest Florida region. Throughout her 36-year career at Bank of America, Moll, a Naples resident, has held several senior leadership roles and provided leadership for the transition team through two mergers.
Veterans Community Park playground in North Naples to close for equipment replacement
The playground at Veterans Community Park, 1895 Veterans Park Drive, in North Naples will be closed from Friday until March 3 for equipment replacement. It will become Collier County’s first Robinia wood playground, which will include three bays of swings with infant, child and Americans with Disabilities Act capabilities. The playground will also have spinning, climber, tip carousel, double tower, wobble bridge and theater and music cottage features.
The Dock at Crayton Cove upgrades, reopens after Hurricane Ian
The Dock at Crayton Cove reopened last month after Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage to the restaurant on Naples Bay. With almost 5 feet of flooding inside of the restaurant, it took more than two months for owner Dan Groom and his team to renovate the entire restaurant from the inside of the kitchen to the outside landscaping. Despite these challenges, Groom took advantage and upgraded the damaged spaces.
Hidden dangers loom in sand along Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Fort Myers Beach looks just as inviting as ever to come and enjoy the water or even the sunset. While there’s nothing wrong with doing that, there’s a lurking danger in the sand just waiting to rain on your beach day. It’s...
Jewish Federation of Greater Naples to celebrate opening of Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center
The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples will celebrate the grand opening of the Nina Iser Jewish Cultural Center with a public celebration and tours beginning at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at 4720 Pine Ridge Road. The 20,000-square-foot, two-story center is designed to be a gathering place for the greater Naples Jewish community estimated at more than 10,000 individuals. The community raised more than $13 million for construction and creation of an operational endowment.
Developer buys Silver Sands Resort on Fort Myers Beach with hopes to rebuild after Ian’s destruction
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — There is now a new owner of Silver Sands Resort on Fort Myers Beach. The resort was washed away by the storm, and now only rubble stands where 14 units once were. “People could come by boat, by jet ski or kayak,” the now...
Margaritaville builders buy land of oldest FMB hotel; deals in Times Square, Bonita Beach
We first told you last month that Margaritaville's developers had their eye on more nearby investments in the Hurricane Ian aftermath, and it has begun. Minnesota-based TPI Hospitality, through its TPI-FMB Suites LLC, has picked up the remains of what's been known as the oldest hotel on Fort Myers Beach for $7.1 million.
Part of Cape Coral Parkway will be closed for Art Festival this weekend
Cape Coral Parkway will be closed from Coronado Parkway to Del Prado Boulevard beginning on 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, for the Cape Coral Art Festival & Market Place.
The Gathering Place closing in Fort Myers
The Gathering Place is closing at the end of January after the owner says their rent is going up by 400 percent.
Tim Aten Knows: 75 restaurants launch in Naples area in 2022
More than 75 new dining spots opened for business in 2022 in Collier County, including more than 30 restaurants in North Naples. Some of the hottest new places in the area launched in North Naples within the last year. The 239 Naples, which draws attention to its local food sources, opened in May at Mercato. Food and Thought 2, an all-organic restaurant, took over the former Founders Bistro site last summer in Fountain Park off Airport-Pulling Road.
Listed at $19.5 Million, This One of A Kind Luxury Port Royal Estate in Naples, Florida has A Massive Outdoor Entertainment Area
3170 Gordon Drive Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3170 Gordon Drive, Naples, Florida is a Mediterranean estate Just steps to the beach and only minutes to the fine shopping and cuisine of historic old Naples, amazing outdoor area include a large pool, several outdoor seating areas, and a state of the art outdoor kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3170 Gordon Drive, please contact Rachael Schaaf (Phone: 239-770-1735) at H2 Home Services Network LLC for full support and perfect service.
Lakes Park reopens after Hurricane Ian
Lee County’s Lakes Regional Park, which has been used for recovery operations since Hurricane Ian made landfall, is back open for the first time since Hurricane Ian.
12 Best Restaurants in Sanibel Island You Must Try!
Looking for the best restaurants in Sanibel Island? You have come to the right place. Sanibel Island, Florida is known for its impeccable beaches and the tropical/island atmosphere where both locals and tourists gather for a relaxing getaway or to just sit down and enjoy a meal in paradise. If there’s one thing that I learned in my years of travel, its that you’re just eating at different places around the world. Traveling to Italy?
These Restaurants in Fort Myers Will Blow You Away
Looking for some new food to try in Fort Myers? These restaurants have you covered with some of the best food on the coast!Photo byEmerson VieiraonUnsplash. If you are like anyone in Fort Myers, you enjoy a great steak dinner, or some fancy seafood on a warm evening. If you are in Fort Myers and have been looking for some new food picks to try out, this list has you covered.
Matt Little wakes up from coma on his birthday
A FEMA subcontractor who was injured on the job and spent time in a coma is now awake. Matt Little woke up just in time for his 40th birthday. The community was asked to surprise him with birthday cards. Little was on a Cape Coral roof on New Year’s Eve...
5 Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Southern Florida?. If you're looking for a steakhouse in Miami, then Bourbon Steak is the place to go. This restaurant has an outstanding wine and beer selection, and their steaks are some of the best in town. You're sure to have an enjoyable meal with a menu that offers steak, seafood, and farm-fresh sides. In addition, the wine list is impressive and has several wines from across the country and beyond. One of the most exciting aspects of the experience at Bourbon Steak is its location. The restaurant is inside the JW Marriott Turnberry Isle Resort & Spa, offering a sophisticated environment perfect for dining. You can book a table with Open Table or make a reservation via the hotel's website.
Hotel owner on Ian recovery: 'It's like playing 3D chess with one eye closed'
Progress is slow, but happening, on Southwest Florida beaches. 1. The rebuilding process for many Southwest Florida businesses post-Hurricane Ian began to pick up speed at the end of 2022. As of mid-December, for example, 62% of Lee County’s hotel guest rooms had reopened — some 8,900 rooms, according to Visit Fort Myers, the Lee County Visitors & Convention Bureau. Many of those rooms were occupied by people helping with and assisting displaced residents, in addition to cleanup and restoration tasks.
Lee County mobile home community still without water & electricity after Ian, 1,500 displaced residents awaiting answers
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Since Hurricane Ian, the Indian Creek RV Resort and Manufactured Home Community in Lee County still has zero water and zero electricity access in the park. “We moved here two weeks before Hurricane Ian and now we can’t move back in,” said resident Mike Jablonski....
Recklessly Driven ATV on the Beach Left 5 Skimmers Dead
A Press Release from the Marco Island Police Department stated that “on Monday, January 9, 2023 at approximately 1:21PM, Marco Island Police were dispatched to the beach area in front of 400 S. Collier Blvd. It was reported a golf cart being driven on the beach in a reckless...
The Stunning Residence in Naples, Florida is Offered for $13.9 Million with Just Minutes to Doctor’s Pass and the Gulf of Mexico
3139 Leeward Lane Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3139 Leeward Lane, Naples, Florida, is appointed by Calusa Bay Design with spectacular, wide-water, western views. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,1 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3139 Leeward Lane, please contact Tim P Savage, PA (Phone: 239.821.7576) at Gulf Coast International Prop for full support and perfect service.
