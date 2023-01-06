ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

B105

See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore

Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
DULUTH, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Consistent Snowpack Blankets Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – A slow thaw could yield big dividends for the state in the spring as Minnesota has developed a nice snow pack from border to border. Last week, St. Cloud hit the 40-inch mark for the season, which is usually what we average all winter long. That translates to enough moisture to help bust what remains from last year’s drought if the ground can thaw and absorb it, says Minnesota State Climatologist Luigi Romolo.
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota National Guard Nurse earns distinguished Flying Cross

(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota National Guard nurse is being honored with the nation's highest flight award. Major Katie Lunning was presented with the Distinguished Flying Cross on Saturday. She was honored for her actions following the 2021 Kabul Airport suicide attack. Lunning aided the injured and evacuated 22...
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake

Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
CASS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Minnesota Runner-Up For Best State To Raise A Family

(KNSI) – WalletHub says northern states are the best places to raise a family, and Minnesota is no exception. The Land of 10,000 Lakes came in at number two overall, trailing just Massachusetts. Neighbor North Dakota did quite well for itself, ranking fourth. Minnesota’s strengths included health and safety,...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Have You Jumped on This Minnesota Craze Yet?

We were away from the St. Cloud area for about 10 years. Occupational hazard of the radio biz. When we came back, some of our friends introduced us to the game of Carbles. I had never heard of it before. But it kind of reminded me of the game Aggravation. That, mixed with the game Sorry and maybe a little Chinese Checkers (can you even say that anymore?)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KX News

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Bring Me The News

The newest COVID variant XBB.1.5 detected in Minnesota

The newest COVID variant driving the worry narrative around the globe is called XBB.1.5 and it has been confirmed in Minnesota, albeit at a limited level. Minnesota Department of Health officials confirmed to Bring Me The News on Friday that XBB.1.5 has been detected "but in a very limited number of clinical samples to this point." Also known as the "Kraken" variant, XBB.1.5 is believed to be the most transmissible variant to date.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Air Quality Alert Issued for Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – An air quality alert has been issued for a large swath of Minnesota, including the St. Cloud area. The alert went into effect at 10:00 a.m. Monday and remains until noon on Tuesday. The Air Quality Index had reached Code Orange meaning fine particles will reach a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

