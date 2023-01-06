Read full article on original website
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
fox9.com
Deadly weekend on Minnesota snowmobile trails
With a large influx of snow the past few weeks, many Minnesotans are out snowmobiling – leading to several fatal accidents. FOX 9’s Rob Olson has the latest.
See Photos Of Stunning Ice Formations On Minnesota’s North Shore
Some beautiful photos were taken this last week along Minnesota's North Shore Scenic Drive. Recent weather kicked up enough waves to spray water along the North Shore of Lake Superior. The spray or mist then froze to trees, creating stunning frozen sculptures that were captured by motorists who happened to notice them.
voiceofalexandria.com
Accumulating snow to impact central and west central Minnesota tonight
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that some accumulating snow will be likely across the state of Minnesota later tonight into early Wednesday. Officials say that one to two inches of snow could fall across central and west central Minnesota. The roads could be slippery at times. For more on the...
knsiradio.com
Consistent Snowpack Blankets Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – A slow thaw could yield big dividends for the state in the spring as Minnesota has developed a nice snow pack from border to border. Last week, St. Cloud hit the 40-inch mark for the season, which is usually what we average all winter long. That translates to enough moisture to help bust what remains from last year’s drought if the ground can thaw and absorb it, says Minnesota State Climatologist Luigi Romolo.
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota National Guard Nurse earns distinguished Flying Cross
(St. Paul, MN) -- A Minnesota National Guard nurse is being honored with the nation's highest flight award. Major Katie Lunning was presented with the Distinguished Flying Cross on Saturday. She was honored for her actions following the 2021 Kabul Airport suicide attack. Lunning aided the injured and evacuated 22...
Corner Turned: Minnesota Days Are Getting Longer And Longer
One of the hardest parts of enduring a Minnesota winter is dealing with the fact that the sun only seems to be out for a couple of hours every day from November to oh, about May or so. However, the days have actually been getting longer since the end of...
Plow Truck Plunges Through Ice On Northern Minnesota Lake
Man, this has been a bad year for making ice on Minnesota Lakes. Frustrated anglers across the state have been dealing with slushy, sloppy, and sometimes thin ice. Record snowfall in December created major problems when it comes to ice fishing. The feet of snow most of Minnesota received in December act as an insulator for the ice. This has prevented it from being as thick as it normally would be this time of year.
Cute & Chubby Minnesota Bear Cubs Caught On Trail Camera Before Taking It Down
Sometimes you just need to see something that will make you smile. This might do the trick. The Voyageurs Wolf Project up in Northern Minnesota recently shared a video of some bear cubs playing with each other along a trail. Then they decided to turn their attention to the camera that was watching them.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Minnesota
Minnesota might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Minnesota.
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Runner-Up For Best State To Raise A Family
(KNSI) – WalletHub says northern states are the best places to raise a family, and Minnesota is no exception. The Land of 10,000 Lakes came in at number two overall, trailing just Massachusetts. Neighbor North Dakota did quite well for itself, ranking fourth. Minnesota’s strengths included health and safety,...
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
Minnesota Caveman Reappears at New Location
The elusive Minnesota Caveman has reappeared at a new spot, hours away from last year's location. If you're up for a road trip, this wandering landmark is well worth the drive. Plus, there's more than just one of them. What exactly is this odd piece of artwork and just how...
boreal.org
Longer-term forecast: Will Minnesota stay stormy? Cold or mild?
It is not common that every single long-range model agrees on much, but they do all agree on a warmer than normal January which seems to fit considering our pattern so far and what the models are pointing at for the next 7-10 days. To read the full story, visit...
Have You Jumped on This Minnesota Craze Yet?
We were away from the St. Cloud area for about 10 years. Occupational hazard of the radio biz. When we came back, some of our friends introduced us to the game of Carbles. I had never heard of it before. But it kind of reminded me of the game Aggravation. That, mixed with the game Sorry and maybe a little Chinese Checkers (can you even say that anymore?)
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 […]
“Most Haunted Road In Minnesota”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Minnesota is known for its beautiful forests, lakes, and parks, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From eerie ghost towns to haunted bridges and abandoned hospitals, these roads are sure to send a shiver down your spine.
Check For These Tickets! Minnesota Lottery Has Millions In Unclaimed Prizes
Imagine having a million-dollar lottery ticket and not knowing it? You have to check your numbers! Or worse, imagine knowing you have that ticket but not knowing where it is. You would lose your mind if the numbers you selected every week were drawn, but you weren’t able to find the ticket!
The newest COVID variant XBB.1.5 detected in Minnesota
The newest COVID variant driving the worry narrative around the globe is called XBB.1.5 and it has been confirmed in Minnesota, albeit at a limited level. Minnesota Department of Health officials confirmed to Bring Me The News on Friday that XBB.1.5 has been detected "but in a very limited number of clinical samples to this point." Also known as the "Kraken" variant, XBB.1.5 is believed to be the most transmissible variant to date.
knsiradio.com
Air Quality Alert Issued for Central Minnesota
(KNSI) – An air quality alert has been issued for a large swath of Minnesota, including the St. Cloud area. The alert went into effect at 10:00 a.m. Monday and remains until noon on Tuesday. The Air Quality Index had reached Code Orange meaning fine particles will reach a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
