Licking County, OH

Upon retirement, state JFS creates service award to honor Licking County's John Fisher

By Kent Mallett, Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
Newark Advocate
 4 days ago
NEWARK − John Fisher never sought attention for himself, but he got it anyway.

Despite his humble, understated approach, the executive director of the Licking County Department of Job and Family Services retired with the admiration of his staff, county and state officials.

The Ohio Job and Family Services Director’s Association announced at its annual meeting in December the creation of the John Fisher Service Medallion to be awarded annually to acknowledge those who go above and beyond in service to the JFS system.

Appropriately, Fisher was the first recipient. He retired after 21 years as executive director, and served the last 34 years with the agency. Jennifer Ellis-Brunn, his assistant, has been promoted to succeed him as executive director.

Joel Potts, executive director of the Ohio JFS director’s association, said the medallion includes Fisher’s name as a reminder of his work for the agency.

“He has left an indelible legacy for all of us in the JFS system through his dedication, hard work and willingness to help whenever needed,” Potts said. “He is known throughout the state for his leadership and compassion in serving Ohio residents in need of government services and improving the programs we administer.”

The Licking County agency administers federal, state, and county programs involving employment and training services, social services for children and adults, and self-sufficiency services such as food assistance, medical assistance and cash assistance.

Licking County Commissioner Tim Bubb said, “I think of his professionalism and stability. Those are two really big things in an office like that because you’re dealing with a wide range of customers.

“He’d bring problems our way, but also possible solutions. His employees valued him and trusted him. Other counties in Ohio, large and small, reached out to him as a mentor or resource.”

Fisher became the executive director in 2001, replacing Russ Payne, who had been the director for 26 years.

In 1977, Fisher came to JFS as a college intern, working on his master’s degree. He worked as a contract negotiator purchasing social services from 1977-80, then left the agency.

He returned in 1988 to oversee personnel and fiscal operations of the welfare and children’s services divisions. He also served as acting director when Payne was out of the county.

“I’ve enjoyed my job,” Fisher said. “I believe in the service we provide and we have a wonderful JFS community to work with. I feel I am leaving the agency with a good administrative team.”

One focus of Fisher's tenure has been to help provide care and protect children who have been victims of abuse and neglect, through counseling, treatment services, foster care and adoption assistance. The costs to provide foster care and residential treatment for abused and neglected children has soared in the last decade. Licking County voters approved a second children's service levy in 2017.

“Probably the most difficult time is the involvement with drugs and mental health issues in the children services area," Fisher said. "It’s tragic and a real difficult scenario. We're laying the groundwork for a lot of preventive services and increased adoptions, so a lot of progress there. We’ll end (2022) with 96 adoptions. We averaged 45 to 60 in past."

Fisher also served on the Grow Licking County board and has been a key player in the county's effort to connect residents with employers, including preparation for the opening of Intel Corporation's manufacturing facility in western Licking County.

"In the last two years, things have really been exciting as far as economic development," Fisher said. "I see it as a huge opportunity for growth. We have a wonderful opportunity to tell our youth to get your education and stay in Licking County and raise a family.”

Ellis-Brunn, who has been with JFS for 28 years and the last five as assistant director, was Fisher’s choice to succeed him.

“It will certainly feel different, and he will certainly be missed, but he left a very strong succession plan, and we have a very strong team,” Ellis-Brunn said. “What I’ve heard most from John is just to be a fair, consistent leader and involve the leadership team and staff with everything. That goes on with the agency.

“What you see with John is what you get. A pillar of stability. There’s no one with finer ethics than John Fisher. We could not have asked for a better leader all these years.”

