Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
u.today
XRP Likely To Be Only Clarity for Next 2 Years, CryptoLaw Founder Predicts
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Primed For Future Rally Following Ripple’s MENA Expansion
The XRP price has rather underperformed within the last two years. While XRP has fallen 90.04% from the all-time high of $3.40 on January 6, 2018, Bitcoin (-75.76%) and Ethereum (-74.52%) show considerably smaller losses. One of the main reasons for this is probably the lawsuit filed against Ripple by...
u.today
SHIB Teases Partnership with Bugatti Group, XRP Likely to Be Only Clarity for Next 2 Years, Whales Bet on ETH to Drop to $400 in Summer: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today has prepared a summary of the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu team teases partnership with Bugatti Group. @Shibtoken, the official Twitter handle of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, has recently published a promo video teasing a partnership with the Bugatti Group — a company focused on designing and creating luggage and various accessories. The details of the partnership remain unknown as of now, but judging by the video, SHIB enthusiasts may expect to see a line of Shiba Inu-themed handbags. However, the news has not affected the meme token’s price: it is still trading down more than 90% from its record high.
u.today
Ripple Top Exec Shares Eight Crypto Predictions for 2023, Here's Surprising Aspect
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Sold Bitcoin at the Top Says Ethereum Is Showing Remarkable Strength Against BTC
A popular crypto strategist known for selling Bitcoin (BTC) at its peak says Ethereum (ETH) is showing unprecedented strength against the king crypto. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 449,100 Twitter followers that the smart contract platform is dominating other altcoins in its price ratio with BTC. “There has never been...
Cathie Wood buys the dip in Coinbase again, but sells shares of Silvergate after the crypto-focused bank sees a run on deposits and cuts 40% of its staff
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest continues to buy the dip for digital asset exchange Coinbase. But the famed money manager sold Silvergate shares as the crypto-focused bank's stock plunged 43% on Thursday. Ark Invest's exchange-traded funds ARKF and ARKW are down more than 60% year-to-date. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest snatched up...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $670,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Polygon and Curve – Here’s Where It’s All Going
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and three other altcoins. New data from whale-surveying platform Whale Alert finds that high-net-worth traders have moved over $315 million worth of the king crypto in two separate transactions. The first transaction happened...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
u.today
XRP and Ethereum (ETH) Communities Are Euphoric, Data Shows
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
zycrypto.com
Ripple’s “Win” In XRP Lawsuit Against SEC Proves Pivotal — What To Expect From The Market This Year
Analysts mirror the development of the market in 2023 in line with the current status and future landmark activities. The SEC v Ripple case, stablecoin, DeFi regulations, and demystification of the FTX saga, among others, are pivotal in swinging the pendulum. Network upgrades on Ethereum, Solana and other blockchains rolled...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Imminent Short Squeeze for Bitcoin (BTC) – Here’s His Target
A closely followed crypto strategist believes that Bitcoin (BTC) looks poised for a quick burst to the upside. Pseudonymous analyst Kaleo tells his 553,400 Twitter followers that king crypto Bitcoin could be gearing up for a short squeeze. “Finally, looks like BTC is ready to break out of the $16,000...
cryptoglobe.com
Unlock the Power of the Ethereum Blockchain with MetaMask: A Beginner’s Guide
MetaMask is a free, open-source browser extension (and mobile app) that allows users to interact with the Ethereum blockchain. It was developed by ConsenSys, a blockchain software company, and was first released in 2016. Since its launch, MetaMask has become one of the most popular Ethereum wallets and is used...
pymnts.com
France’s Market Regulator Aims to Speed Mandatory Licensing of Crypto Services
France’s market regulator wants to accelerate the mandatory licensing of cryptocurrency service providers. Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani, the head of the Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF), said Monday (Jan. 9) at a conference that this change should be made before crypto-related European regulations come into effect, which is expected to happen in 2024, Bloomberg reported Monday.
u.today
XRP Price in Green as Ripple Helps Transfer Close to 500 Million XRP
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Optimism (OP) Token Soars 27%, Here Are 2 Key Reasons
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Coinbase (COIN) Rises 15%, Will Other Crypto Stocks Follow?
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
If Ripple Loses SEC Case, Here's Likely Outcome for XRP: Attorney Jeremy Hogan
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Crypto Giant Binance Bleeding Assets: Report
An analysis conducted by Forbes demonstrates how major cryptocurrency exchange Binance has endured a momentous drop in assets over the past two months. Binance has lost a total of 15% of its assets (or $12 billion) in recent weeks, according to the popular business media outlet. Despite CEO Changpeng Zhao's...
u.today
SHIB Rival BONK Up 607% in One Week While Breaking Major Milestones
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 1