News Channel Nebraska
Talmage man accused of burglary in Otoe
NEBRASKA CITY – A Talmage man is charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine in Otoe. An arrest affidavit says the Nebraska State Patrol investigated suspicious activity near the county road shop in Otoe on Dec. 28 and made contact with Christopher Chilton, 38, outside of his car. An...
News Channel Nebraska
Search warrant reportedly uncovers multiple drugs in Fairbury home
FAIRBURY, Neb. -- A search warrant was used at a Fairbury residence and several drugs were reportedly found. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said officers used a narcotics search warrant for a home in the 1000 block of 5th St. at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers said they found 27-year-old...
KETV.com
'Very frustrating': Woman charged in 4-year-old's fentanyl overdose death
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney calls fentanyl overdoses a top priority. Don Kleine said there has been a 400% increase in overdose deaths locally. Known fentanyl overdose deaths in Douglas County surged from nine in 2019 to 40 in 2021, according to the Douglas County attorney. "It's...
klkntv.com
Nebraska City teacher bullied, abused special needs student, court documents allege
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Nebraska City teacher has been accused of bullying and abusing a student with special needs, court documents allege. Melissa Valenta, 50, a life skills teacher at Nebraska City High School, is being charged with felony child abuse. The student suffers from several medical and...
WOWT
More than 140 Omaha Police officers stop paying dues to Latino Peace Officers Association following FBI searches
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s been a mass exodus from an Omaha nonprofit. It comes after the FBI searched homes and a business last month. The Omaha Latino Peace Officers Association is hemorrhaging dues-paying members. The current president and past president, who are both Omaha Police officers, are under...
Omaha Police, other agencies investigating in-custody death
An in-custody death involving the Omaha Police Department on Monday morning is being investigated by multiple agencies.
WOWT
Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill
A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off. Updated: 16...
Omaha man to lose house, pickup and $400K as part of federal drug sentence
An Omaha man arrested for placing a fake bomb at the Douglas County Courthouse will forfeit his home, his pickup and $400,000 in drug trafficking proceeds.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces domestic assault charge
Fremont police investigated an assault that resulted in an injury at about 4 p.m. Friday. As a result of the investigation, Mark D. Carey, 60, of Fremont was arrested Sunday for domestic assault.
News Channel Nebraska
Two sentenced for gaining access to vacant Beatrice manufacturing plant
BEATRICE - Two persons caught allegedly attempting to take property from a vacant manufacturing plant in Beatrice were sentenced last week. 36-year-old Brandyn Tomes, of Lincoln was sentenced to a three-year-probation term for convictions of 2nd-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance. 39-year-old Julie Rodgers, of Lincoln was...
kmaland.com
Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System
(KMAland) -- Some Nebraska judges are failing to follow state laws related to cash bail, court fees and court fines, according to a two-year study in Douglas and Lancaster counties. The report by the ACLU of Nebraska found defendants are not always being asked about their ability to pay bail...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
KSNB Local4
Life skills teacher accused of intentional abuse
NEBRASKA CITY , Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -A Nebraska City life skills teacher has been charged in Otoe County with felony child abuse. Nebraska City Police sought an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Melissa Valenta on allegations that she placed a disabled student in a situation that endangered his physical and mental health at the Nebraska City High School.
klin.com
Lincoln Laundromat Targeted In Sunday Morning Burglary
Lincoln Police were called to Laundry Land near South 48th and Normal Blvd just after 7:00 Sunday morning to investigate a burglary. “An employee arriving for work found the back door of the business ajar and cash missing from the business,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says the...
KETV.com
Council Bluffs Police identify homicide victim found dead Sunday evening
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A 19-year-old man was found shot and killed inside a Council Bluffs apartment Sunday night. In a news release Monday morning, police identified the victim as Tucker Dobberstine, 19, of Fremont. Police said they were called to the apartment complex near Fourth Street and Willow...
Mills County Sheriff’s Office Reports Eight Arrests
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Report shows a busy week of activity. A Council Bluffs man was arrested at Pottawattamie County Corrections with a bond set at $10,000. 30-year-old Keith Patrick Schreck faces a Failure To Appear Charge on an original charge of Burglary 3rd. 21-year-old Bryan Keith Jones,...
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
KETV.com
Omaha man accused of killing two women undergoing competency evaluation, according to judge
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The Omaha man accused of killing his grandma and great-grandma is not fit to stand trial in the eyes of a Douglas County judge. The judge ordered Wednesday that Gage Walter be evaluated by physicians and psychologists from the Lincoln Regional Center, according to court documents.
