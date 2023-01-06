ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Talmage man accused of burglary in Otoe

NEBRASKA CITY – A Talmage man is charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine in Otoe. An arrest affidavit says the Nebraska State Patrol investigated suspicious activity near the county road shop in Otoe on Dec. 28 and made contact with Christopher Chilton, 38, outside of his car. An...
OTOE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Search warrant reportedly uncovers multiple drugs in Fairbury home

FAIRBURY, Neb. -- A search warrant was used at a Fairbury residence and several drugs were reportedly found. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said officers used a narcotics search warrant for a home in the 1000 block of 5th St. at 7:30 a.m. on Monday. Officers said they found 27-year-old...
FAIRBURY, NE
KETV.com

'Very frustrating': Woman charged in 4-year-old's fentanyl overdose death

OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Attorney calls fentanyl overdoses a top priority. Don Kleine said there has been a 400% increase in overdose deaths locally. Known fentanyl overdose deaths in Douglas County surged from nine in 2019 to 40 in 2021, according to the Douglas County attorney. "It's...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska woman gets charged $49k for a $14 lunch bill

A Bellevue family is still displaced one month after an alleged drunk driver plowed into their home. Omaha sports figure and jeweler team to benefit women. An Omaha athlete is using her jewelry line to support women in the metro. Plans to revitalize North Omaha Airport taking off. Updated: 16...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln laundromat reportedly had money stolen

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A laundromat in Lincoln reported that money had been missing from the business. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Laundry Land, 4831 Normal Blvd., on Sunday at 7:05 a.m. for a reported burglary. Officers said the employee told them that they had arrived to...
LINCOLN, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Fremont man faces domestic assault charge

Fremont police investigated an assault that resulted in an injury at about 4 p.m. Friday. As a result of the investigation, Mark D. Carey, 60, of Fremont was arrested Sunday for domestic assault.
FREMONT, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two sentenced for gaining access to vacant Beatrice manufacturing plant

BEATRICE - Two persons caught allegedly attempting to take property from a vacant manufacturing plant in Beatrice were sentenced last week. 36-year-old Brandyn Tomes, of Lincoln was sentenced to a three-year-probation term for convictions of 2nd-degree criminal trespass and possession of a controlled substance. 39-year-old Julie Rodgers, of Lincoln was...
BEATRICE, NE
kmaland.com

Report: Nebraska Needs to Rethink Court Fines, Bail System

(KMAland) -- Some Nebraska judges are failing to follow state laws related to cash bail, court fees and court fines, according to a two-year study in Douglas and Lancaster counties. The report by the ACLU of Nebraska found defendants are not always being asked about their ability to pay bail...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest two after high-speed pursuit near Aurora

LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Two men were arrested early Sunday morning after a high-speed pursuit with troopers, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 12:15 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a speeding Dodge Magnum on Interstate 80 near Aurora, but the driver refused to stop. The driver, 36-year-old Travis...
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Life skills teacher accused of intentional abuse

NEBRASKA CITY , Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) -A Nebraska City life skills teacher has been charged in Otoe County with felony child abuse. Nebraska City Police sought an arrest warrant for 50-year-old Melissa Valenta on allegations that she placed a disabled student in a situation that endangered his physical and mental health at the Nebraska City High School.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Laundromat Targeted In Sunday Morning Burglary

Lincoln Police were called to Laundry Land near South 48th and Normal Blvd just after 7:00 Sunday morning to investigate a burglary. “An employee arriving for work found the back door of the business ajar and cash missing from the business,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Woman sentenced for possessing quarter pound of Meth while shoplifting

OMAHA, Neb. -- A 32-year-old Ithaca woman was sentenced on Wednesday to 13 1/2 years in prison for intent to distribute meth. The U.S. Attorney announced that Milea Ixta was sentenced on Wednesday, in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. District Judge Brian C....
OMAHA, NE

