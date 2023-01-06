2022 Year in Review: Crime

Dante Kittrell shooting

South Bend police took a call the morning of July 29 about a man possibly armed and possibly suicidal in a field outside Coquillard Elementary School. The confrontation may have lasted less than an hour, but the community is still wrestling nearly six months later with 51-year-old city resident Dante Kittrell being fatally shot by police officers.

Kittrell, who was Black, was suffering from an apparent mental health episode when he was shot to death. Body-camera footage of the incident, which the city released, showed him waiving what looked like a handgun (though it was later determined to have been an Airsoft pistol) as he spoke to and shouted at police.

The shooting was ultimately ruled legally justified by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office. But it sparked cries from residents about how police should respond to mental health incidents and other related issues such as interactions between people of color and law enforcement. That debate will reverberate into the new year, with funding for a mental health crisis center is still unresolved and drew about 70 protesters to a county commissioners meeting Dec. 20.

Real Time Crime Center

Another major policing development in South Bend in 2022 was the announced Real Time Crime Center — a centralized hub where various pieces of surveillance technology feed into, which will allow officers and analysts to track incidents as they happen.

The crime center will monitor feeds from a few different sources including: city cameras (both new and existing ones) in public areas, license plate readers and cameras installed by private businesses who have entered agreements with the city. The center will also include facial recognition technology. Many of those technologies spark debate about the balance among civil liberties, security and what areas are policed more heavily.