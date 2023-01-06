ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, OH

Alliance hopes 2023 is the last year in fiscal watch

By Benjamin Duer, The Repository
 4 days ago
ALLIANCE – It has been nearly five years since the city was put in fiscal watch. Now officials hope 2023 is the last year.

Mayor Alan Andreani hopes so, as does City Councilman Ed Lohnes, chairman of the Finance Committee.

"We do want to do that. I'll certainly look into what we need to do from my end ... to get us out of that," Lohnes said after Tuesday night's council session.

In May 2018, the Ohio Auditor's Office moved the city from fiscal caution, a lower stage of financial oversight, to fiscal watch after how officials handled low carryover balances in 17 funds, or lack thereof, and missed a deadline.

The city has since been working on a state-approved recovery plan.

For local governments, fiscal watch means one or more severe financial distresses in the general fund exists. For example, total deficit funds exceeds one-twelfth of the total general fund budget for a year, or low carryover balances.

In addition to Alliance, Portsmouth and Wayne Township in Auglaize County are in fiscal watch.

A look back at earlier recovery efforts:Alliance heads into second year in fiscal stress

In an email, state auditors said the city would remain in fiscal watch for 2023 pending a state review of finances. They plan to meet with city officials later this month to discuss the next steps to be removed from fiscal watch.

City Auditor Kevin Knowles said the city's general fund is healthier, now, and those carryover balances are properly funded.

"We'll have the final numbers in a few days. We're still working on last month," he said. "The numbers have been good all year, so I think we're going to have some positive results to look at, but we'll set up a Finance Committee ... to go over the results."

Part of getting out of the oversight, Knowles said, would require council members to request a state review and submit a financial forecast to state auditors for approval, none of which has happened. Yet.

The forecast, he said, would need to show "that we are operating in the black every year."

Lohnes said his committee and the administration have discussed taking the necessary steps to get out of fiscal watch.

"I don't know exactly all the steps required to remove the city from that," he said, "but I do know there is a desire for that and we do have to be in communication with the state."

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com

Follow on Twitter @bduerREP

