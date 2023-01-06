ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

'Something different, something fun': Virtual firing range set to open

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVN5a_0k5UN7WO00

Matt and Eliza Cole are ready to give another business a shot.

The local entrepreneurs already operate a cluster of businesses in the Southern Lights Shopping Center on Marion Road. They opened New2You Bargain Bins in May 2020, then added a retail store, pallet sales and BidRite Online Auctions.

In late 2021, they added Your Great Escape: Break It or Break Out in a pair of storefronts, offering escape rooms, virtual reality gaming, rage painting and smash rooms (also known as break rooms or rage rooms).

On Friday, they plan to open Freedom Fire Virtual Range as part of Your Great Escape.

The virtual range offers a wide range of shooting games — everything from close-quarter combat to trap shooting. Other scenarios are geared more toward traditional timed target practice. Shooters can chose from a variety of weapons, including pistols and shotguns.

Bringing 'more entertainment value to Bucyrus'

"Actually, the idea came from wanting to always ... bring more entertainment value to Bucyrus," Matt Cole said.

It's disheartening to hear people say there's nothing to do in town, he said. With the virtual range added to the Coles' rage, escape and paint rooms, plus the The Copper Axes downtown, families have some good entertainment options.

"My father-in-law had done a church event out of town, and they did a virtual shooting range. He called me and said, 'We had people from my age and older all the way down to teenager range. ... We all had a blast. That was so much fun. You should really look into that.' So OK," Cole said.

About a year later, they're ready to take the leap.

"Now we can bring one more aspect to Bucyrus that's something different, something fun ... We're going to be continuously adding to that room; we want to lean a lot toward training; gun safety is a huge thing that really needs to be taught, all the way around," Cole said.

For example, he has a friend who would like to teach his wife to shoot, but they have small children and it's hard to find time to go to a range. The virtual range will give her a chance to learn the basics of firearm safety in a family-friendly environment — and the family can all have a good time together, Cole said.

Children can learn basics of gun safety

It's also a safe place to teach children the basics.

"There's no way you can get hurt with those," Cole said. "They're the same weight as a normal pistol, or whatever else you're using. The magazines all release the same, so you can still rack the gun. So you can teach them all the safety of it — that's on the adult that's going to be bringing their children."

Freedom Fire will not offer training — at least at first. "We do look to get to a point where we're specifically offering training classes, where we have an instructor here," he said.

The Coles plant to offer winter trap-shooting leagues.

Gavin Leffler, a family friend from Nevada who helps out with the business, demonstrated how the virtual range works. The Coles asked him to help out because he has experience with firearms.

"It's not too bad," Leffler said of the simulation. "It's pretty accurate. The guns feel pretty similar to how an actual one would feel as well. ...

"If you want, you come in, you can work on your aiming, or you could just enjoy and play a game."

Reservations are strongly recommended, Cole said. Since there's only one room, someone who walks in and wants to shoot would have to wait until the room is available, and it can be booked for up to two hours.

Rates start at $18 per person for 30 minutes

Rates start at $18 per person per half-hour, with additional time available in 30-minute increments. But the cost per half-hour drops — a 60-minute session is $29.99 and a 90-minute session, $44.99.

"It progressively gets a little bit cheaper per time limit, for the longer you book," Cole said.

Reservations can be made online at breakitorbreakout.com. For information, call 419-617-1864.

Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays, and 2 to 8 p.m. Sundays.

The addition of Freedom Fire leaves Your Great Escape without a party room — but that's just temporary, Cole said. They plan to remodel an additional room at the back of the building, which will allow them to host everything from birthday celebrations to bachelor and bachelorette parties.

"Just trying to offer a wider range of entertainment," Cole said. "I know people enjoy getting out and just going to do things with the family. So here's another option."

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

2 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio forced to closed

UNION TWP. — Two Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Ohio have now closed, according to spokesperson. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out. The Baby Box located east of Cincinnati in Batavia at the Union Township Fire Department and the one...
OHIO STATE
huroninsider.com

Man allegedly followed, assaulted in McDonald’s drive-thru

HURON – A 39-year-old man is accused of following his wife’s former coworker to McDonald’s and then assaulting him in the drive-thru. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Admiral’s Pointe on the night of December 30 for a report of an assault.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to the 500 block of Riverview Drive in the Riverview neighborhood just before 10:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers pronounced a man dead with a gunshot wound at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wife shoots husband in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in fatal north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old Dublin man charged with murder has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting near a north Columbus restaurant last week. Abdulbasid Ahmed was arrested Sunday in connection with the Jan. 2 shooting death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan. According to court documents, Ahmed was in a restaurant on the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

Another Sheetz Opening Its Doors In Delaware County This Week

Sheetz, the successful and rapidly expanding chain of convenience stores and gas stations, is opening another area location this week. The new store, the 21st in the Columbus region, is located at 920 Polaris Parkway. In specific, it can be found on the northwest corner of Polaris Parkway and Worthington Road, across from The Original Pancake House.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash

A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
KENTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Body found at Ohio recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Columbus high school struck by gunfire while in session

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents in one central Ohio school district are concerned after gunfire strikes a Columbus high school while students were in session. It happened around 11:30 a.m. yesterday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to Beechcroft High School at 6100 Beechcroft Road on...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man shot by wife in east Columbus, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, a call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday of a man shot in the leg by his wife. The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after shooting reported in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after a shooting was reported in the Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday evening. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 5:10 p.m. on the 700 block of Butler Avenue, Columbus police said. Police dispatchers said the victim, 45-year-old Tamieka Ross, was pronounced dead at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect named in north Columbus shooting remains at large

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a person they suspect fatally shot a man Monday in north Columbus — but they haven’t found him. Abdulbasid Ahmed, 20, of Westerville, has been charged in the death of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan, Columbus police announced Thursday night. Ahmed is considered armed and dangerous and may have fled central Ohio.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Beechcroft High School struck by gunfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus City School was struck by gunfire Thursday morning, one day following its opening after winter break. Columbus police reported that officers were called to Beechcroft High School at 11:30 a.m. on reports of the building being struck by gunfire. When CPD spoke with the principal, it was reported that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Narcotics and Stolen Guns Seized During Chillicothe SWAT Operation

A 19-year-old Columbus man is facing felony firearms charges following the execution of a search warrant at a home along East Water Street in Chillicothe. A Chillicothe Police SWAT team served the warrant at 553 East Water Street around 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 6th, assisted by the Chillicothe Police Detective and Patrol divisions.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy