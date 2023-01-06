ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSA to install new scanners at TF Green Airport

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Starting Monday, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will begin installing state-of-the-art scanners at the security checkpoint at T.F. Green International Airport.

During the installation, travelers can expect periodic slowdowns in screening because of temporary security lane closures while crews work.

The new scanner will take hundreds of images with an x-ray camera and spins around the conveyer belt to show officers a 3D picture of carry-on bags.

“It will make the screening process more efficient and ultimately allow travelers to keep items like their laptop and travel toiletries stowed in their carry-on bags,” Sen. Jack Reed said. “This technology has been successfully tested in other markets and I commend the TSA and RIAC for swiftly deploying it here in Rhode Island.”

The installation is expected to be completed by mid-February.

WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

