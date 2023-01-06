Read full article on original website
Mahomes sets record, Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs don't believe in simply wrapping up the AFC's top seed. They want to have fun doing it. Late in the first half Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs huddled and spun in a circle, broke out into the shotgun with running back Jerick McKinnon taking a direct snap. He faked a handoff to Kadarius Toney and pitched to quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who then threw to Toney for a 9-yard touchdown.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan State prediction: College basketball pick Tuesday
Wisconsin might not be the most impressive ranked team in the country despite a “good-on-paper” 11-3 start. But Tuesday night’s line feels a bit disrespectful to the Badgers against a Michigan State team they match up well with. In eight years under head coach Greg Gard, the formula has been pretty simple for Wisconsin — play sound defense and don’t turn it over. Both have rung true through the first 14 games of this season, too. The Badgers rank in the top 25 in adjusted defensive efficiency and are turning it over on just 14.5 percent of possessions, which ranks in the...
RJ Hampton's 36 lifts Lakeland Magic to third win
A dominate game by guard R.J. Hampton lifted the Lakeland Magic 110-99 over the Motor City cruise Monday at the Wayne State Fieldhouse. Hampton off the bench tallied a game-high 36 points coupled with seven rebounds, while guard Zavier Simpson posted 15 points and 11 assists. Hampton, who has played 25 games with...
