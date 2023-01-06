ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now

Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
Connecting With People On Linkedin: Understand The Ways Of Doing It

LinkedIn is a great way to build your professional network. You can meet people with similar interests and talk about projects or industry news. You can even attend networking events and exchange tips. Creating a quality professional network on LinkedIn requires some balance. When connecting with people, remember to be...
Employers may finally stop caring about where you went to school, says HR expert: 'We have been using education as a proxy'

Your college degree might not matter quite as much in your 2023 job search as it used to. That's a good thing, says Emily Rose McRae, an HR-focused senior director of research at analyst firm Gartner. In a report this week, Gartner predicted that the most successful companies this year will be the ones "more comfortable assessing candidates solely on their ability to perform in the role, rather than their credentials and prior experience."
Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs

SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
Quora Tests Its Own Chatbot, Which Will Be Connected to More AI Agents

Question-and-answer website Quora launched this month its own AI chatbot called Poe (“Platform for Open Exploration”), following the explosion of text-generating AI systems like ChatGPT that are taking the Internet by storm at the end of this year. Poe is invite-only and currently only available on iOS. It...
Aspiring Business Owner’s Guide To Starting up a Cleaning Business

Aspiring business owners may wonder how to set up a successful cleaning business. It can seem daunting, with many steps along each segment. However, with proper planning and a detailed guide, it’s easier to become a successful cleaning business owner. The market for home cleaning services was estimated at...
