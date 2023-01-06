Read full article on original website
Guide to the Best Remote Jobs — and How To Land One in 2023
If one of your New Year resolutions is to finally take a leap of faith and find -- or switch to -- a remote job, you are not alone. According to FlexJobs, 97% of professionals want to work remotely in...
People Are Shitposting on LinkedIn Now
Ah, LinkedIn: a humourless dystopia populated with millionaire influencers, advice no one asked for and inspirational quotes like "feed your brain discipline, dreams and positivity". Understandably, a lot of people hate the recruitment site – the subreddit r/LinkedInLunatics has 205,000 members making fun of earnest LinkedIn posts – but people are now bringing their mockery to the app itself, adding a satirical and highly meta dimension to what has long been the most overly serious social media platform around.
ceoworld.biz
Connecting With People On Linkedin: Understand The Ways Of Doing It
LinkedIn is a great way to build your professional network. You can meet people with similar interests and talk about projects or industry news. You can even attend networking events and exchange tips. Creating a quality professional network on LinkedIn requires some balance. When connecting with people, remember to be...
I recruit Gen Z job seekers. Many of them rely too much on email and ask for the wrong salary — here's how I coach them.
Salary ranges are likely to fall this year, which is going to affect Gen Zers. With fewer years of job experience, they tend to be paid the least.
CNBC
‘I work just 5 hours a week': A 39-year-old who makes $160,000/month in passive income shares his best business advice
When starting a business, it's sometimes hard to know what to prioritize, and going at it alone can be overwhelming. But there are strategies you can use to avoid common pitfalls. My mission is to teach people how to earn money from their passions. It's what I did: I went...
How a 30-year-old mom made $120,000 in passive income in 9 months selling digital products online and only working 5 hours a week
Niki Puls, 30, started selling her first ebook in March and has already doubled the annual $60,000 salary she was making at her 9-to-5 marketing job.
CNBC
Employers may finally stop caring about where you went to school, says HR expert: 'We have been using education as a proxy'
Your college degree might not matter quite as much in your 2023 job search as it used to. That's a good thing, says Emily Rose McRae, an HR-focused senior director of research at analyst firm Gartner. In a report this week, Gartner predicted that the most successful companies this year will be the ones "more comfortable assessing candidates solely on their ability to perform in the role, rather than their credentials and prior experience."
CBS News
Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs
SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
Bosses want employees on-site. Job candidates want remote work — and recruiters are caught in the middle.
Companies think that the shaky economy has swung the pendulum back in their favor, but recruiters say the tight labor market suggests otherwise.
Potential employees looking for remote work say they've been targeted by scammers offering them fake jobs: 'They prey on people who are vulnerable'
The jobs had legitimate-seeming descriptions and interview processes, luring people into trusting a process designed to steal thousands from them.
ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features opportunities for New Year job seekers and résumé help
If your New Year's resolution is to find a new job, you've come to the right place. During this week's job fair, we're talking about the first steps you can take and how to create a résumé.
Why am I not getting job interviews when I have exceptional experience?
Dear Sam: I moved to Florida from New York in March of last year and was let go from my previous employer due to them wanting employees back into the office at least three times a week. I was officially laid off in October. However, I have been applying for mostly remote jobs since April, but I have only had 4-5 interviews.
I asked ChatGPT to write my cover letters. Multiple hiring managers say they would have given me an interview but the letters lacked personality.
I gave ChatGPT some real job descriptions and a brief sentence about my made-up experience. I then sent the results to hiring managers.
Consider These Companies If You Want to Work Remotely
A survey last year by McKinsey/Ipsos showed that 58% of Americans can work from home at least one day a week.
Gen Z is taking long breaks from their careers — and getting away with it
Hiring managers tell people to avoid résumé gaps because companies won't hire you. But Gen Z is taking more career breaks than other generations.
Business Insider
I'm an introvert who's had to learn how to make networking events as painless and useful as possible. Here's what I do.
Being an introvert can make networking difficult — but there are some ways to navigate it. Prepare for your interactions and identify who you want to connect with before arriving to an event. Start with the food or beverage line to make connecting with new people more comfortable. Have...
iblnews.org
Quora Tests Its Own Chatbot, Which Will Be Connected to More AI Agents
Question-and-answer website Quora launched this month its own AI chatbot called Poe (“Platform for Open Exploration”), following the explosion of text-generating AI systems like ChatGPT that are taking the Internet by storm at the end of this year. Poe is invite-only and currently only available on iOS. It...
findingfarina.com
Aspiring Business Owner’s Guide To Starting up a Cleaning Business
Aspiring business owners may wonder how to set up a successful cleaning business. It can seem daunting, with many steps along each segment. However, with proper planning and a detailed guide, it’s easier to become a successful cleaning business owner. The market for home cleaning services was estimated at...
