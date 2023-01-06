Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise on fears drought will cut Argentine crop, wheat firms
HAMBURG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans were supported by fears about dry weather in key supplier Argentina while wheat rose after Friday’s fall and corn was flat. Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans rose 0.2% to $14.96-3/4 a bushel at 1206 GMT. Wheat rose 0.1% to $7.44-3/4 a bushel and corn was unchanged at $6.54 a bushel.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Beijing can 'notify' Chinese companies to step up trade with Australia -ambassador
SYDNEY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China's ambassador to Australia said on Tuesday Beijing could "notify" Chinese companies to encourage trade between the two countries as bilateral ties improved. Ambassador Xiao Qian also said Australian and Chinese negotiators in Geneva were discussing whether Australia could drop complaints at the World Trade...
Agriculture Online
Russian wheat prices steady in thin holiday trading
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices have remained largely unchanged since the start of the year in thin holiday trading but may trend upwards as severe frosts hamper winter crops, analysts said on Tuesday. Prices for Russian wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports have not changed much since late December, at $306 per tonne for free on board (FOB) delivery in the first half of February, IKAR agriculture consultancy said. "Markets are not well shaped yet, we expect them searching new post-holiday equilibriums during (the) current week," IKAR head Dmitry Rylko said. Analysts from Sovecon consultancy said there were severe frosts in southern and central regions of Russia, and crops could be lost if topsoil temperatures dropped from current levels of minus 10-12°C to below 15 for the rest of the week. "Weather is to remain cold for a few more days and we could see some winter kill which can start to happen with topsoil temperature below minus 15°C ... If models are right and it will get warmer after Jan. 11-12 it will be limited, if cold weather stays it could evolve into a bigger bullish story," Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Most recent data: Change from week earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,350 rbls/t unchanged wheat, European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 25,625 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 78,100 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 31,600 rbls/t unchanged (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,180/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - White sugar, $725.05/t +$16.52 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 69.6075 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Caleb Davis; editing by David Evans)
Tsunami warning after 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Pacific island nation
A tsunami warning has been issued after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the Pacific archipelago of Vanuatu.The earthquake was centered 15 miles from Port Olry and hit at a depth of 17 miles on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert for coasts within 186 miles of the epicentre.“Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 to 1 meters above the tide level are possible for some coasts of Vanuatu,” it said.The alert was withdrawn hours later, with authorities saying the threat had passed. There have been no reports of damage or casualties so far.Posting to...
Vladimir Putin Accused Of 'Trapping' 5 Thousand Ukrainian Children In Crimean Summer Camps To Use As 'Bargaining Chips' In Ongoing War
Vladimir Putin is accused of “trapping” nearly 5,000 Ukrainian children in Crimean summer camps to use as “bargaining chips” in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a startling development to come as Putin’s war in Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, the 70-year-old Russian leader is reportedly refusing to let the thousands of Ukrainian children return to their families over alleged safety concerns.Even more startling are reports Putin offered to place the children in the Crimean summer camps for free earlier this year, and the majority of the kids still remain in the camps months later.According to Daily Star,...
Agriculture Online
Warm weather could hurt Ukrainian winter grain crops -analyst
KYIV, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Unusually warm weather for December and early January could have a negative impact on Ukrainian winter wheat and rapeseed crops, which may lead to lower yields, APK-Inform consultancy said on Monday, citing data from a crop survey. Ukraine has significantly reduced the area of wheat...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports down 29.6% at 23.6 mln T so far in 2022/23
KYIV, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 23.6 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 33.5 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The volume included around 8.6 million tonnes of wheat,...
Agriculture Online
Japan to cull record 10 mln chickens to stop the spread of bird flu
TOKYO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Japan plans to cull more than 10 million chickens because of the spread of bird flu, a record for the peak infection season that runs from October to May, an agriculture ministry official said on Tuesday. With the latest avian flu case detected at a...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans fall for second session on slowing U.S. exports; wheat down
* Chicago soybeans down 0.7% as U.S. exports face competition * Dry weather in Argentina limits decline in soybean prices * Wheat down for 3d session, fund selling weighs (Updates prices, adds details) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with a lack of demand for U.S. supplies weighing on the market, while wheat fell for a third consecutive session, hovering near one-year lows, mainly pressured by technical factors, and corn slid. "U.S. soybean export inspections were bit lower than expected," said one Singapore-based trader. "Going forward, there will be more competition for U.S. exports as Brazil starts harvesting." The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.7% at $14.77-1/2 a bushel, as of 1140 GMT, while corn fell 0.2% to $6.51-1/4 a bushel. Wheat was down 1.7% at $7.29 a bushel. It had fallen to$7.26-3/4 earlier, not far from the 13-month low of $7.23-1/2 hit early last month. In Europe, Paris-based Euronext fell to a fresh 10-month low of 291.25 euros a tonne. One trader and one analyst in Europe said the fall was mainly due to fund selling after the contract broke technical supports. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday reported weekly grain export inspections for corn, soybeans and wheat near the low-end of a range of trade estimates. U.S. exports have struggled to compete in the global market with cheaper South American supplies. The market is cautious ahead of Thursday's global crop supply-and-demand estimates from the USDA. In the report, the USDA is expected to cut its corn and soy production outlook for drought-hit Argentina but also raise its estimate of U.S. grain and soybean supplies. Grain traders are also monitoring developments in Brazil, where supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings on Sunday. The Brazilian real weakened against the dollar on Monday, making the country's crop exports even more affordable than U.S. supplies on the global market. Harvesting of Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean crop had reached 0.04% of the national planted area on Thursday last week, compared with 0.2% in the year-ago period, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday. The consultancy cited disruption to field work because of wet conditions in states including top soybean grower Mato Grosso. In the Black Sea region, Ukraine has exported almost 23.6 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 33.5 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. Traders were also expecting results of Egypt's World Bank-funded tender to buy wheat later in the day. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of soyoil futures, traders said. Prices at 1140 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 729,00 -12,50 -1,69 CBOT corn 651,25 -1,50 -0,23 CBOT soy 1477,50 -11,00 -0,74 Paris wheat 292,50 -4,00 -1,35 Paris maize 284,50 -3,25 -1,13 Paris rapeseed 561,00 -3,25 -0,58 WTI crude oil 75,13 0,50 0,67 Euro/dlr 1,0735 0,001 0,065 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat firm as dollar eases, corn and soy mixed ahead of USDA data
CHICAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Monday in a short-covering bounce from one-month lows last week as the dollar weakened and outside markets, including crude oil and equities, advanced. Corn and soybeans were mixed as investors weighed weather-reduced production in some areas of South America against...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans, wheat end lower as market awaits USDA reports
CHICAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell on Monday for the sixth time in seven sessions and wheat and soybeans finished mostly lower, as investors weighed weather-reduced production in some areas of South America against tepid demand for U.S. supplies. Wheat futures also retreated as late-session technical selling...
Agriculture Online
Vietnam Dec rice exports at 434,611 tonnes, down 26.1% m/m - customs dept
HANOI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam's rice exports in December fell 26.1% from the previous month to 434,611 tonnes, government customs data showed on Monday. Rice shipments from Vietnam in 2022 rose 13.8% year on year to around 7.1 million tonnes valued at $3.5 billion, it said. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)
Bolsonaro eyes early return to Brazil as US stay irks Biden
MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration is under growing pressure from leftists in Latin America as well as U.S. lawmakers to expel Jair Bolsonaro from a post-presidential retreat in Florida following his supporters’ brazen attack on Brazil’s capital over the weekend. But the far-right ex-president may pre-empt...
Agriculture Online
USDA attache sees Brazil 2022/23 soybean crop at 153 million tonnes
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia:. "Post increased the 2022/23 forecast for soybean planted area expansion to 43.3 million hectares (ha) and soybean production to 153 million metric tons (MMT). This season sowing began optimistically, with most soybeans planted on time compared to last year. However, in the southern part of the country including Rio Grande do Sul and Parana, rains will be needed in January because if (it) continues to be dry, the crop will be negatively impacted. Post revised up its soybean export estimate for 2022/23 to 97 MMT, a new record. Post maintains the 2021/22 harvested area estimate at 40.9 million ha and the production estimate at 126.6 MMT. Post revised up the 2022/23 crush forecast to 51.5 MMT based on available supplies and increased demand for soybean products. Crush demand will ultimately be impacted by the new administration's biofuel mandate policy, which is expected to be decided by March 2023."
Australian Business Leaders Remain Optimistic About Growth While Battling Inflation Challenges, Second Annual J.P. Morgan Survey Finds
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- The majority of Australian midsize business leaders are grappling with rising costs and challenges driven by inflation (71%). At the same time, nearly six in ten (59%) feel confident about the global and national economy, and expect their revenue (77%) and profits (74%) to increase in the year ahead, according to J.P. Morgan’s second annual Australia Business Leaders Outlook survey. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005176/en/ Economic outlook for 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Malaysia end-Dec palm oil stocks slip to 4-month low as output tightens
* End-Dec stocks declines to smallest since August * Output tightens for second month after monsoon * Exports fell more than expected (Updates with milestones, details, quotes) By Mei Mei Chu KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Malaysia's December palm oil end-stocks fell to the lowest since August as widespread flooding hit production during the year-end monsoon season, Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) data showed on Tuesday. Inventories in the world's second largest exporter fell 4.09% to a four-month low of 2.19 million tonnes, MPOB data showed. Crude palm oil production fell for a second consecutive month after heavy storms disrupted output during the seasonally low-harvest months. It shrank 3.68% from November to 1.62 million tonnes, the lowest since July. Supply was in line with most surveys but demand levels were worse than expected, said Marcello Cultrera, director at commodities consultancy Apricus 8 Pte Ltd in Kuala Lumpur. Palm oil exports ticked down 3.48% to 1.47 million tonnes while imports were virtually unchanged, the MPOB data showed. The decline in exports was likely due to a slowdown in shipments to key market China, according to cargo surveyors' data published last month. Raging coronavirus infections in China, the world's most populous nation, have raised doubts of a speedy demand recovery led by a shift away from its strict "zero-COVID" regime. Many parts of China are already past their peak of infections, Chinese state media reported, with officials further downplaying the outbreak's severity despite international concern about its scale and impact. "The focus now is on January production versus the current imploding demand," Cultrera said. Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board figures and Reuters estimates for December (volumes in tonnes) : Dec 2022 Dec 2022 poll Nov 2022* Dec 2021 Output 1,618,853 1,630,000 1,680,741 1,449,719 Stocks 2,194,809 2,168,000 2,288,471 1,614,594 Exports 1,468,448 1,502,554 1,521,329 1,423,821 Imports 47,114 50,000 47,047 102,768 *indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Ed Davies, Martin Petty)
Agriculture Online
CBOT TRENDS-Wheat down 1-3 cents, corn down 2-3 cents, soy up 5-7 cents
CHICAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents per bushel. * Wheat seen lower for fourth time...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Traffic in Suez Canal normal after ship breakdown dealt with- SCA
CAIRO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shipping traffic in the Suez Canal was proceeding normally on Monday after tugs towed a cargo vessel that broke down during its passage through the waterway, the Canal Authority said. The breakdown was expected to cause only minor delays, with convoys of ships resuming regular...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Olam Agri Singapore-Saudi dual listing could raise $1bln -sources
SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Olam Group plans to list its agricutural unit in Singapore and Saudi Arabia as early as the first half of this year in the first such dual listing, it said on Tuesday, with two sources telling Reuters it could raise up to $1 billion. The...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Olam Group targets Olam Agri dual IPO as early as first half of 2023
SINGAPORE, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Singapore commodity trader Olam Group on Tuesday said it plans to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) for majority-owned Olam Agri Holdings as early as the first half of this year, listing the unit domestically and concurrently in Saudi Arabia. A concurrent listing on the...
Comments / 0