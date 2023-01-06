* Chicago soybeans down 0.7% as U.S. exports face competition * Dry weather in Argentina limits decline in soybean prices * Wheat down for 3d session, fund selling weighs (Updates prices, adds details) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with a lack of demand for U.S. supplies weighing on the market, while wheat fell for a third consecutive session, hovering near one-year lows, mainly pressured by technical factors, and corn slid. "U.S. soybean export inspections were bit lower than expected," said one Singapore-based trader. "Going forward, there will be more competition for U.S. exports as Brazil starts harvesting." The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.7% at $14.77-1/2 a bushel, as of 1140 GMT, while corn fell 0.2% to $6.51-1/4 a bushel. Wheat was down 1.7% at $7.29 a bushel. It had fallen to$7.26-3/4 earlier, not far from the 13-month low of $7.23-1/2 hit early last month. In Europe, Paris-based Euronext fell to a fresh 10-month low of 291.25 euros a tonne. One trader and one analyst in Europe said the fall was mainly due to fund selling after the contract broke technical supports. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Monday reported weekly grain export inspections for corn, soybeans and wheat near the low-end of a range of trade estimates. U.S. exports have struggled to compete in the global market with cheaper South American supplies. The market is cautious ahead of Thursday's global crop supply-and-demand estimates from the USDA. In the report, the USDA is expected to cut its corn and soy production outlook for drought-hit Argentina but also raise its estimate of U.S. grain and soybean supplies. Grain traders are also monitoring developments in Brazil, where supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings on Sunday. The Brazilian real weakened against the dollar on Monday, making the country's crop exports even more affordable than U.S. supplies on the global market. Harvesting of Brazil's 2022/2023 soybean crop had reached 0.04% of the national planted area on Thursday last week, compared with 0.2% in the year-ago period, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday. The consultancy cited disruption to field work because of wet conditions in states including top soybean grower Mato Grosso. In the Black Sea region, Ukraine has exported almost 23.6 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down from the 33.5 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. Traders were also expecting results of Egypt's World Bank-funded tender to buy wheat later in the day. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT corn, wheat, soybean and soymeal futures contracts on Monday and net buyers of soyoil futures, traders said. Prices at 1140 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 729,00 -12,50 -1,69 CBOT corn 651,25 -1,50 -0,23 CBOT soy 1477,50 -11,00 -0,74 Paris wheat 292,50 -4,00 -1,35 Paris maize 284,50 -3,25 -1,13 Paris rapeseed 561,00 -3,25 -0,58 WTI crude oil 75,13 0,50 0,67 Euro/dlr 1,0735 0,001 0,065 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)

