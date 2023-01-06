Graeme Frislie holds onto Australian U23 men's criterium title

Graeme Frislie's powerful start to the year continued with the Bay Crits stage 2 winner taking victory at the under-23 men's criterium at the AusCycling Road Championships for a second year running.

The CCACHE x PAR KÜP rider, who also finished a close second overall at Bay Crits, came over the line ahead of Blake Agnoletto (ARA Skip Capital) and Agnoletto's teammate Declan Trezise swept up third.

“It's always great to get one of these jerseys on the back, super special, and to do it with the team as well – they helped me out all day – so really I owe this one to them,” said Frislie, who has to quickly start turning his attention to recovery for the U23 men's road race on Saturday.

"I showed today that the legs are definitely there so we will see if we can execute a good ride tomorrow."

The U23 men took on 30 laps of the 1.1km course, lining up in the late afternoon in central Ballarat, with the criteriums this year opening up the racing in the Australian Road National Championships .

The road races are next, with the U23 men heading out in the afternoon heat to take on 139.2km with 12 laps of the 11.6km course which features the Mount Buninyong Road climb. The elite road races take place on Sunday.

Results powered by FirstCycling